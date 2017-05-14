Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Spinlock PXR0206 Cam Cleat
Spinlock PXR0206 Cam Cleat

Rollesby Broad Multisail Open Regatta

by Ian Ayres today at 9:35 pm 13-14 May 2017
Leader Nationals at the Rollesby Broad Multisail Open Regatta © John Ayres

This year the Multisail Open Regatta at Rollesby incorporated the Leader National Championship and as usual a Bittern Travellers event.

The Leaders enjoyed three short races on Saturday afternoon. The first race was held in marginal planning conditions; and despite breaking several different small items; home sailors Ian & Sharon Ayres won narrowly from Chris & Jane Wharmby from Milton Keynes. Trish Hudson & Sarah Cole from Hickling were third and Roger & Cybil Morse from Welwyn Garden fourth. The wind eased for the second race but the first two remained the same with the Morses third. The Ayre shad a more comfortable win in race three as the Wharmby's put all effort into finishing last; only to jump three places to second at the last mark of the race!

Sunday dawned grey and wet and a smaller than perhaps anticipated home fleet joined the Leaders. The Ayres led the fleet up the first beat with Pete & Rachel Smith's Wayfarer hot out of the blocks close on their tale (perhaps being race officers on Saturday put them in tune with the conditions). Chris Mann & Heather Vaughan in their Enterprise made the most of the easing conditions to slide through the fleet late on and take the handicap win from the Smiths; an admin error in the race box meant the Ayres time was not recorded! In race 2 the Smiths took the win after an epic battle with Ian Hanson & Mike Horwitz, regular Solo sailors joining up for the day in a Wayfarer; the Ayres recorded a third to leave the meeting wide open with only the non-discardable Eels Foot race to come.

Leader Nationals at the Rollesby Broad Multisail Open Regatta - photo © John Ayres
Leader Nationals at the Rollesby Broad Multisail Open Regatta - photo © John Ayres

After a long lunch break, the Morses won the afternoon start, but the Ayres were through by the first mark with Dave & Diane Goodwin and Mann & Vaughan in Enterprises in close pursuit. Bob Sparrow & Tony Gibbs (Wayfarer) broke through in the cut with Mike Broadbent and Hugh Rout in their ISO clawing their way back from a poor start. The long reach back should have worked in the ISOs favour, but with spinnaker flying well the Ayres just held on to win on the water, no handicapping needed when the highest PY boat leads the fleet home! Sparrow was second but Mann pipping Goodwin for third was enough to give them the meeting on countback.

In the Bitterns, Bruce Thompson sailing single handed took the first race by a hairs breadth on a downwind finish from John Atkinson with Leona Levine crewing. The result was reversed though with a slightly larger margin in race two meaning the afternoons Eels Foot race became winner take's all. Unfortunately Thompson struggled through the cut on the way out giving Thompson a commanding lead which he managed well; showing some of the faster boats how to make the best of limited boat speed on the return leg.

Overall Results:

Multisail Open Regatta
1. Chris Mann & Heather Vaughan – Enterprise
2. Ian & Sharon Ayres – Leader
3. Pete & Rachel Smith – Wayfarer
4. Ian Hanson & Mike Horwitz – Wayfarer

Leader Nationals
1. Ian & Sharon Ayres – Rollesby Broad
2. Chris & Jane Wharmby – Milton Keynes
3. Roger & Cybil Morse – Welwyn Garden
4. Trish Hudson & Sarah Cole – Hickling Broad

Bittern Open
1. John Atkinson & Leona Levine - NPC
2. Bruce Thompson - NPC
3. Graham Barhwl & Dennis Manning - BOA
4. Colin Burrow & L Southwood - BOA

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Solos at Rollesby Broad
Very close racing for the 18 boats Rollesby Broad hosted their annual Solo open on Sunday 23rd April. Ten visitors joined eight home boats for some very close racing (the first three all finishing with 5 points). Posted on 25 Apr Rollesby Broad New Year's Day Open
A cracking sail after a dubious weather forecast The dubious weather forecast probably reduced the overall turnout as just two visiting RS300s joined the home turnout of 20 on New Year's Day at Rollesby Broad. In the event those who stayed all day enjoyed a cracking sail. Posted on 2 Jan Leader Weekend at Rollesby Broad
Shaking off some of the winter cobwebs With only one of the crews having raced (or even sailed) in 2016, Saturday's short personal pursuit sprint races gave everyone a chance to check their lines, remind themselves of port and starboard and generally shake off some of the winter cobwebs. Posted on 12 May 2016 Solos at Rollesby Broad
A major dilemma for the Race Officer A shifting approximately north-westerly wind appeared to likely to give race officer, Pete Smith, a major dilemma as the fleet of 10 home boat and 10 visitors rigged up at Rollesby Broad on 17th April. Posted on 20 Apr 2016 Rollesby Broad New Year Open
A light airs start to 2016 racing Given the forecast for a light intermittent easterly breeze, a turnout of 20 dinghies for Rollesby Broad's annual New Year's Open was more than expected and gave close competition throughout the fleet. Posted on 1 Jan 2016 Horning SC Open Dinghy Weekend
Including an Enterprise Woodcock Salver event Horning Sailing Club's Open Dinghy Weekend was sailed for over the weekend of 26/27th September, in a light breeze and Autumnal sunshine, which provided tricky sailing conditions. Posted on 29 Sep 2015 Leader nationals at Reading overall
Three final races held on Sunday Day 2 started with Race 3 in light and shifty conditions with the wind constantly moving between a SW and NW direction. The course started with a very short beat to windward, followed by a zig-zag down the lake before returning on a broad reach. Posted on 7 Sep 2015 Leader nationals at Reading day 1
Inland venue means a leisurely break for lunch With a Northerly wind of 8-10 knots the practice race got underway just after lunch, this gave everyone a chance to find their bearings on the lake and see who had the form. Posted on 5 Sep 2015 Leader nationals at Reading preview
All set for a great weekend of sailing Reading Sailing Club are gearing up ready to host the Leader Dinghy Class Association 2015 National Championships. With 5 races across 2 days with a moderate northerly breeze and some big gusts forecast, it is set to be a great weekend of racing. Posted on 5 Sep 2015 Solos at Rollesby Broad
Sunny and light wind conditions welcomed After Saturday's war of attrition at nearby Hickling, it was with some pleasure to aching bodies that sunny conditions and force 2 to 3 winds greeted 5 to add to the home fleet of 9 boatsfor Rollesby's Solo Open on Sunday 7th June. Posted on 8 Jun 2015

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy