RS500 EuroCup at Medemblik

by Michiel Geerling today at 8:20 pm 13-14 May 2017
RS500 Eurocup at Medemblik © Berend Krans

The RS800 European Championships and RS500 Eurocup event last weekend in Medemblik will be remembered as a big step for the classes going towards a truly international scene. The conditions were unstable which made the racing very attractive and challenging, and the best won.

The event welcomed 37 teams from 8 countries; Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Great Britain, Russia and Austria all had sent their best RS Sailing teams to Medemblik to compete in 2 strong fleets.

We were welcomed on day 1 with rain for rigging, followed by a briefing from the race officer to assure us the rain had stopped for the day and then we went racing... in rain.

After two races we were done and the fleet headed home for a group dinner at the sailing club. This was followed by "a few pints" in a local bar which turned into a massive night involving live bands, dancing, singing and more break dancing. It was a great night.

There was no group dinner on night 2, but teams did their own thing and then met in a bar in town. There was much excitement about the forecast for day 3 and over the course of the evening the predictions went from a nice 8-12 knt forecast, to 12-15, to 15-18, to 18knts plus and no rain! On that note, everyone rushed off to bed to prepare themselves for a big day, and boy did Medemblik deliver! We launched in 8-10kts, sunshine and building breeze to have 3 fantastic races.

Medemblik turned out to be a great location and the professionalism of Club Hollandia was very much appreciated! Also a big thanks to the restaurant in the club and not to forget amazing bar Brakeboer!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelm / NatR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1ITA 1015Michele Oppizzi / ITA2211‑5‑632415
2GBR 1097Richard Russell / GBR432‑71‑525118
3AUT 1091Sven Reiger‑54‑544213220
4NED 1003Thomas Rot154‑971‑81322
5NED 1038Anneke Kikkert / NED‑616624‑74528
6NED 607Martijn Jessurun37333‑857(ocs)31
7NED 1020Marjolein Hufen7‑982699‑12647
8ITA 112Giulia Rossi / ITA8675‑9‑1249847
9RUS 965Vladislav Ivanovskiy / RUS108(dns)‑1383681053
10NED 837Fleur Leijs / NED9121211‑13‑15126971
11NED 526Oscar Deurloo / NED(dns)(dns)dns812101010774
12GER 1048Johanna Schneller12‑13910101111‑141376
13NED 654Antoinette Kamsteeg / NED11111014‑15131413(ocs)86
14NED 9Esther Hopmans / NED(dns)(dns)dns1611713151291
15NED 864Remco Volmer / NED13101315‑16‑1616111492
16NED 1019Marije Willemsen(dns)(dns)1112141415161193
