Phaedo^3 breaks the Transpacific World Speed Sailing Record
by Rachel Fallon-Langdon today at 8:13 pm
13-16 May 2017
Lloyd Thornburg's Phaedo^3 breaks the Transpacific World Speed Sailing Record* © Rachel Fallon-Langdon / Team Phaedo
In the darkest hour of Tuesday morning, Lloyd Thornburg and his crew aboard Phaedo^3 swooped past Diamond Head Lighthouse buoy at 4:32:18am local time. Looking like they shaved just on hour off the previous record*. The total elapsed time was 3 days 16 hours 52 minutes and 03 seconds*.
As Lloyd stepped onto the dock he said.... " An unbelievable trip! Can't believe we actually broke the record! This was the most difficult sail of my life. Everything went our way and the team put out a super human effort in order to keep the boat moving at nearly 30 knots through the entire trip. We are all excited for a well deserved rest and some sight seeing in Hawaii..."
Crew on board for the race were: Lloyd Thornburg, Brian Thompson, Fletcher Kennedy, Justin Slattery, Pete Cumming, Henry Bomby and David Swete.
* all times still to be ratified by the WSSRC
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!