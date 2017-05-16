Phaedo^3 breaks the Transpacific World Speed Sailing Record

by Rachel Fallon-Langdon today at 8:13 pm

In the darkest hour of Tuesday morning, Lloyd Thornburg and his crew aboard Phaedo^3 swooped past Diamond Head Lighthouse buoy at 4:32:18am local time. Looking like they shaved just on hour off the previous record*. The total elapsed time was 3 days 16 hours 52 minutes and 03 seconds*.

As Lloyd stepped onto the dock he said.... " An unbelievable trip! Can't believe we actually broke the record! This was the most difficult sail of my life. Everything went our way and the team put out a super human effort in order to keep the boat moving at nearly 30 knots through the entire trip. We are all excited for a well deserved rest and some sight seeing in Hawaii..."

Crew on board for the race were: Lloyd Thornburg, Brian Thompson, Fletcher Kennedy, Justin Slattery, Pete Cumming, Henry Bomby and David Swete.

* all times still to be ratified by the WSSRC