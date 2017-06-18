Wildwind sponsor Solent Forts Race 2017

Dear Friends, This year's Solent Forts Race is on Sunday 18th June and we are proud to announce that we are once again sponsoring the event. The race is a long-distance event for sports catamarans organised by Hayling Ferry Sailing Club set in the Eastern Solent, with Hayling Island and Portsmouth to the north and the Isle of Wight to the west. There will be a practice race on the Saturday and, for anyone missing the atmosphere of Wildwind’s Tuesday night party, in the evening there will be food and a band which is usually just as lively! On Sunday the main event will kick off at 10.30am on the excellent beach front location of Hayling Island. Make sure you book early for camping. Race Details The race comprises a number of legs radiating out from a gate (like a star), allowing the course configuration and length to be adjusted according to the conditions prevailing on the day. The race gets its name from the Napoleonic Channel Forts that comprise two of the marks of the course. This race has a unique ‘time out’ feature that allows boats to take an optional 30-minute break during the race. This time may be used for a comfort break or for tactical purposes. The entry fee includes a ticket to the Club’s Band-on-the-Beach event on Saturday night, including a hot meal. A bar will also be available at this event. The venue will be Hayling Ferry Sailing Club, located at the entrance to Langstone Harbour on the southwestern corner of Hayling Island. The Club is small and friendly with one of the best locations and sailing areas on the south coast (and is also the venue for the 2017 Formula 18 National Championships). The Clubhouse is positioned amongst the sand dunes on the southwest corner of Hayling Island, within a Site of Special Scientific Interest. More details of the event are provided in the Notice of Race available on the event website and Facebook page: http://www.hfsc.org.uk/solent-forts-race/ https://www.facebook.com/solentfortsrace/