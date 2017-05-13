Push the Boat Out at Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, Burnham

by Anne Heasley today at 3:55 pm

In windy conditions, more than 45 visitors arrived on Saturday morning for the RYA Push the Boat Out event at the RCYC, Burrnham on Crouch. They were greeted in the club by Mary Makey for registration with coffee and cookies and then handed on to Amanda Waples in the Boat Shed for waterproofs and lifejackets.

Then, all kitted out, the visitors were processed by Kate Rands who found out what they wanted to do and handed them over to husband Steve for their allocated boat. It was organised but, at times, frantic and fun. The would-be sailors had come from all over Essex and London as well as some from Burnham who had never been on the river before.

Once on the pontoon the RIBs took them out to the sailing boats. They had the choice of two Dragons, two Squibs, one RCOD and the Topper. Motorboat Sprite took children too small to sail and families also went out sailing on Cruiser, Helm's Deep - Sally's scones were a big hit.

Organiser, Justin Waples, who had a non-stop busy morning on his RCOD with families stepping aboard as the last lot got off, gathered the feedback which included 'everyone was so friendly', 'how do I get involved', 'nothing was too much trouble', 'can I join this Club Mummy' and 'amazing lunch'.