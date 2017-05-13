Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - 2017 Apr - 728x90
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Harken Classic Gloves
Harken Classic Gloves

Push the Boat Out at Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, Burnham

by Anne Heasley today at 3:55 pm 13 May 2017
Push the Boat Out at RCYC, Burnham © RCYC

In windy conditions, more than 45 visitors arrived on Saturday morning for the RYA Push the Boat Out event at the RCYC, Burrnham on Crouch. They were greeted in the club by Mary Makey for registration with coffee and cookies and then handed on to Amanda Waples in the Boat Shed for waterproofs and lifejackets.

Then, all kitted out, the visitors were processed by Kate Rands who found out what they wanted to do and handed them over to husband Steve for their allocated boat. It was organised but, at times, frantic and fun. The would-be sailors had come from all over Essex and London as well as some from Burnham who had never been on the river before.

Once on the pontoon the RIBs took them out to the sailing boats. They had the choice of two Dragons, two Squibs, one RCOD and the Topper. Motorboat Sprite took children too small to sail and families also went out sailing on Cruiser, Helm's Deep - Sally's scones were a big hit.

Organiser, Justin Waples, who had a non-stop busy morning on his RCOD with families stepping aboard as the last lot got off, gathered the feedback which included 'everyone was so friendly', 'how do I get involved', 'nothing was too much trouble', 'can I join this Club Mummy' and 'amazing lunch'.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Blakeney Sailing Club Push the Boat Out
Helping newcomers and previous sailors get out on the water Team Blakeney Sailing Club really pulled out the stops and Pushed The Boat Out on 13th/14th May. They showed what they enjoy both on and off the water. Eleven people made contact as a result of the advertising, sailing and socialising. Posted today at 10:21 am Still time to try sailing and windsurfing
With RYA Push the Boat Out There's still time to try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost this week after thousands of people across the UK got out on the water, many for the first time, as RYA Push the Boat Out kicked off this weekend (13-14 May). Posted on 15 May Push The Boat Out in Leamington Spa
At Mid Warwichshire YC on Saturday 20 May Mid Warwickshire Yacht club is a family friendly dinghy sailing club situated on the outskirts of Leamington Spa and caters for all levels of skills and experience. Posted on 15 May Try sailing now with RYA Push the Boat Out
Nearly 400 venues taking part this year With nearly 400 venues taking part this year PTBO looks to get even more people out on the water, experiencing the joy of sailing and there is bound to be an event local to you. Posted on 12 May Push the boat out at Fishers Green
All welcome to visit the club this Saturday Fishers Green Sailing Club on the Essex/Herts border are very excited to be hosting an RYA Push the Boat Out session this Saturday May 13th from 10am until 4pm. Posted on 11 May Push the Boat Out in Burnham on Saturday
At the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club The RCYC at Burnham on Crouch, Essex are very excited about hosting an RYA Push the Boat Out session this Saturday May 13th from 10am until 2pm. Posted on 10 May Push the Boat Out at Marconi Sailing Club
All welcome to try sailing on Saturday 13th May Marconi Sailing Club, on the gentle banks of the River Blackwater in Essex, is a glorious setting for anyone to come and try some sailing on May 13th for the RYA's Push the Boat Out event. Posted on 8 May Squib Gold Cup at Burnham
22 boats race over the early May Bank Holiday The 2017 Squib Gold Cup was hosted by the Burnham Squib Fleet over the May Bank Holiday. Trapezoid courses were set to accommodate the 707 East Zone Championship which was raced off the same starting line. Posted on 5 May RCOD May Bank Holiday racing
A fantastic weekend of racing when the wind allowed Corpo Santo and Coram in her new livery joined Coriander and Cormorant for the racing. All the boats were very grateful for the ability to reef on both the Saturday and Monday (and the agreement that white sails was the order of the day for the Monday). Posted on 3 May 707 Eastern Area Championship
Seaword wins again Although the 707 fleet was only six boats, we had very close racing. After a long delay for the wind to arrive, Edwin got the first start off just as the wind changed. Posted on 3 May

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy