Line honours for Warrior in the Antigua Bermuda Race

by Louay Habib today at 3:22 pm

Stephen Murray Jr.'s Volvo 70, Warrior finished the 2017 Antigua Bermuda Race on Tuesday 16 May 2017 just after 08 hrs 30 mins ADT, taking Monohull Line Honours and setting the new race record for the Antigua Bermuda Race. Exact finish time will be posted shortly.

Warrior is operated by the non-profit US Merchant Marine Academy Foundation for the benefit of the Warrior Sailing Program, which helps wounded veterans to maximize their potential through the sport of sailing.

"It was a great ride," smiled skipper Stephen Murray Jr. "Will (Oxley) did a great job of hooking us into the pressure between the two highs and the weather scenario now looks hard for the other guys. This has been an unbelievable experience. I have been waiting to get offshore with this boat since we got her and we want to do a lot more. I knew she was fast, but I had no idea how fast. We are staying in Bermuda for the week and we hope to see some of the America's Cup boats while we are here. Now we have finished, I must say Happy Mother's Day to my wife, even if it is two days late and thanks Dad; I wish you could be here with me."

Warrior crew for the Antigua Bermuda Race: Stephen Murray, Jr, Ben Bardwell, Jackson Benvenutti, Dann Cahoon, Jesse Fielding, Karl Funk, Christopher Lewis, Ben Lynch, Jan Majer, Will Oxley, Tony Pearce, Ralf Steitz and Chris Welch.

Keep up with the race and all the news via the official website where blogs from the fleet, photos and a start video will be uploaded. Visit www.antiguabermuda.com

Race Tracker at yb.tl/a2b2017