Zhik Boot 260
Zhik Boot 260

Lark Open at Barnt Green Sailing Club

by Bob Suggitt today at 8:01 am 14 May 2017
Larks at Barnt Green © Matt Sherlock

Visitors from Stewartby and South Staffs joined Barnt Green Larks for the annual open on Sunday. A brisk breeze and bright sunshine made for perfect conditions.

Race one saw Chris White come through the fleet to win, followed by Nigel and Fiona Denchfield and Ollie Ridgeway and Rachel Jennings. The scratch partnership of Bob Suggitt and George Puttock were a distant last.

In race two White/Booth led from start to finish followed by the Denchfields. Suggitt/Puttock had got their act together at the start of race three with a port tack start that easily cleared the fleet, and although White/Booth came through to win, Suggitt/Puttock held on for a second place which was good enough for third overall.

The race for the single-handed trophy has its origins in the 1948 London Olympics when the Firefly (with main and jib) was the boat chosen for the single handed class. The race for the Bittell Bottle has been held every year since and this year was convincingly won by Ollie Ridgeway.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1st253Chris WhiteNic BoothSouth Staffs SC‑1112
2nd2459Nigel DenchfieldFiona DenchfieldStewartby Water SC22‑54
3rd2467Bob SuggittGeorge PuttockBarnt Green SC‑5426
4th2532Tony HotchkissVicky FordSouth Staffs SC‑4336
5th2301Ollie RidgewayRachel JenningsBarnt Green SC3‑547

Single Handed Race:

1st Ollie Ridgeway (Barnt Green)
2nd Bob Suggitt (Barnt Green)
3rd Matt Sherlock (Barnt Green)

Related Articles

Larks at Rock
GJW Direct Travellers Series event May Bank holiday saw the first sea open of the Lark season at Rock, sponsored by GJW Direct. To keep things interesting, 14 races were sailed on 3 different course types. Posted on 5 May One month to go until Carnac 2017
Early entry deadline fast approaching... There is now just over 1 month left until 5 UK fleets reconvene in sunny France for a long weekend of sailing and holidaying. Posted on 26 Apr Larks at Frensham Pond
GJW Helly Hansen Lark Belle Isle Travellers' Series Round 3 Frensham Pond SC once again welcomed the Lark fleet for round 3 of the GJW Helly Hansen Belle Isle Travellers' Series. The winds were light and unpredictable which gave the race officer the usual Frensham challenges. Posted on 25 Apr Larks at the Waldringfield Cartoon
Strong fleet for the annual Easter Egg Regatta Waldringfield hosted the Lark fleet for the annual Easter Egg Regatta on Good Friday and Easter Saturday. As ever the competition was hot with a strong home fleet boosted by some boats from the circuit and some guest appearances. Posted on 17 Apr Larks at South Staffs
GJW Direct Travellers Series Round 1 The annual pilgrimage to South Staffs witnessed great conditions for this two day event. The open always sets a challenge with the local fickle conditions, but this year has seen the planting of two wind turbines, so what dimension were these to play? Posted on 5 Apr The Lark class at 50
We speak to Class Chairman Nigel Scott It's hard to believe that the Larks are celebrating their 50th Anniversary, but I found the class very much has its eyes on the future rather than reminiscing about past glories... Posted on 4 Apr Sponsors announced for SMELT 2017
Over £2500 worth of prizes to be won Thanks to some very generous sponsorship for the event next May competitors now have the chance to win over £2500 worth of prizes. Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Win a day's professional coaching
On and off the water competitions at SMELT 2017 Next May, five UK fleets are returning to Carnac for the 2nd edition of SMELT and this time you could win a day's professional coaching. Throughout the event there will be some friendly rivalry between the classes. Posted on 23 Nov 2016 Helly Hansen Lark Winter Championships
Staunton Harold host racing and black tie dinner For the second year round Staunton Harold (RYA club of the year 2014) hosted the 2016 Lark Winters. The conditions were forecast to be light for the weekend and certainly were! Posted on 15 Nov 2016 50th West Lancs 24hr Race
Sail, social, sleep repeat The 82 teams at the West Lancashire Yacht Club 50th anniversary 24 Hour Race were certainly blessed with good weather over the weekend of the 17th and 18th September 2016. Posted on 22 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC Lark Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC Lark Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
