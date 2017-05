4 months to Bart's Bash Get ready for 2017

Event Makers' Guide in this newsletter A message from Ben Ainslie & Iain Percy our founding trustees 'It’s humbling as we look back over the last three years and think about the incredible number of clubs and their amazing event makers who have made Bart’s Bash what it is today, all of us using the event to help encourage new, and ever younger, enthusiasts all over the world to get on the water. We’re keen to reiterate that this is YOUR CLUB’S BASH! Bart has provided us with a unique platform and opportunity to unite the world of sailing, bringing together some of the world’s sailing legends and heroes with Club sailors, grass-roots youth programmes and even total novices, all combining to produce this one extraordinary event. Bart would be so proud of what is being accomplished. Personally it’s a very special day for us and last year we both enjoyed a fabulous day at the Hayling Island Sailing Club Bash in Hampshire. This brought back so many great memories of when we were kids; huge fun ashore and afloat. This year we have a little bit of business to attend to in Bermuda first, sorting out the America’s Cup in May and June... then we’ll let you know our plans for the biggest race on earth (well, on water!) in September.



The theme in 2016 was to support disabled sailing and we must all continue to lobby to get Sailing back into the Paralympics. As a charity, the number of projects and the spread of impact that the Andrew Simpson Foundation has been able to achieve continues to grow. We want to take this opportunity to say thank you; it is your extraordinary fundraising feats and support for Bart’s Bash that, in turn, helps us to maintain our focus to support disadvantaged young people, expand their horizons and improve young lives around the globe through sailing. Wishing you all the best for the sailing season and together let’s make our fourth Bash in September another magical moment in memory of Bart.



Thank you once again'.

Ben and Iain Download the Event Makers Guide IT'S EASIER IN 2017!

This year we are making the event even simpler for existing venues by removing the need to sign up. If you have an event profile, all you need to do is schedule your races or let us know how many people took part when the time comes.



IF YOU'RE A NEW VENUE

SIGN UP NOW!

(Click here) Sign up a new venue