Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Ovington 49er Carbon Kevlar Tiller Extension
Ovington 49er Carbon Kevlar Tiller Extension

Lymington Town Sailing Club Push the Boat Out

by Malcolm Buchanan today at 10:07 am 13-14 May 2017
Lymington Town Sailing Club Push the Boat Out © Mark Lanigan

On 13th and 14th May Lymington Town Sailing Club (LTSC) held an open weekend as part of a national initiative by the RYA to encourage interest and participation in sailing. 'Push the Boat Out' aims to give local people the chance to try sailing for the first time in Catamarans, Dinghies, Keelboats to Power boats.

The forecast for the weekend was dry for both days – but of course the English weather had other ideas as it rained on Saturday morning – but the clouds cleared away and the rest of Saturday and all Sunday turned out to be glorious though windy.

Nearly 100 visitors attended and the club was happy to welcome so many families and importantly many children ranging from 4 to 13 years old. Visitors were given an hour-long sail with an experienced Club member in a Club boat and all were given the opportunity to make full use of the club facilities. The weather and range of craft ensured there was something for everyone, and the size of the smiles said it all - making the weekend rewarding for participants and volunteers alike.

The open weekend and the RYA's 'Push the Boat Out' Initiative was a great success. Many of those attending joined the Club and will start learning to sail with the Club over the summer.

ltsc.co.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Push the Boat Out in Burnham
Windy conditions for the 45 visitors at Royal Corinthian YC In windy conditions, more than 45 visitors arrived on Saturday morning for the RYA Push the Boat Out event at the RCYC, Burrnham on Crouch. They were greeted in the club by Mary Makey for registration with coffee and cookies Posted on 16 May Blakeney Sailing Club Push the Boat Out
Helping newcomers and previous sailors get out on the water Team Blakeney Sailing Club really pulled out the stops and Pushed The Boat Out on 13th/14th May. They showed what they enjoy both on and off the water. Eleven people made contact as a result of the advertising, sailing and socialising. Posted on 16 May Still time to try sailing and windsurfing
With RYA Push the Boat Out There's still time to try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost this week after thousands of people across the UK got out on the water, many for the first time, as RYA Push the Boat Out kicked off this weekend (13-14 May). Posted on 15 May Push The Boat Out in Leamington Spa
At Mid Warwichshire YC on Saturday 20 May Mid Warwickshire Yacht club is a family friendly dinghy sailing club situated on the outskirts of Leamington Spa and caters for all levels of skills and experience. Posted on 15 May Try sailing now with RYA Push the Boat Out
Nearly 400 venues taking part this year With nearly 400 venues taking part this year PTBO looks to get even more people out on the water, experiencing the joy of sailing and there is bound to be an event local to you. Posted on 12 May Push the boat out at Fishers Green
All welcome to visit the club this Saturday Fishers Green Sailing Club on the Essex/Herts border are very excited to be hosting an RYA Push the Boat Out session this Saturday May 13th from 10am until 4pm. Posted on 11 May Push the Boat Out in Burnham on Saturday
At the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club The RCYC at Burnham on Crouch, Essex are very excited about hosting an RYA Push the Boat Out session this Saturday May 13th from 10am until 2pm. Posted on 10 May Push the Boat Out at Marconi Sailing Club
All welcome to try sailing on Saturday 13th May Marconi Sailing Club, on the gentle banks of the River Blackwater in Essex, is a glorious setting for anyone to come and try some sailing on May 13th for the RYA's Push the Boat Out event. Posted on 8 May Get ready to Push the Boat Out
Just two weeks to go! The countdown to RYA Push the Boat Out is ON with just two weeks to go until you and your family can get out on the water and try sailing and windsurfing. Posted on 29 Apr RYA Push the Boat Out 2017
Set to be bigger in Wales than ever More than 370 sailing venues across the UK will be giving people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to get out on the water and discover a new sport this May with RYA Push the Boat Out, including 21 all round Wales. Posted on 27 Apr

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy