Lymington Town Sailing Club Push the Boat Out

Lymington Town Sailing Club Push the Boat Out © Mark Lanigan

by Malcolm Buchanan today at 10:07 am

On 13th and 14th May Lymington Town Sailing Club (LTSC) held an open weekend as part of a national initiative by the RYA to encourage interest and participation in sailing. 'Push the Boat Out' aims to give local people the chance to try sailing for the first time in Catamarans, Dinghies, Keelboats to Power boats.

The forecast for the weekend was dry for both days – but of course the English weather had other ideas as it rained on Saturday morning – but the clouds cleared away and the rest of Saturday and all Sunday turned out to be glorious though windy.

Nearly 100 visitors attended and the club was happy to welcome so many families and importantly many children ranging from 4 to 13 years old. Visitors were given an hour-long sail with an experienced Club member in a Club boat and all were given the opportunity to make full use of the club facilities. The weather and range of craft ensured there was something for everyone, and the size of the smiles said it all - making the weekend rewarding for participants and volunteers alike.

The open weekend and the RYA's 'Push the Boat Out' Initiative was a great success. Many of those attending joined the Club and will start learning to sail with the Club over the summer.

