10 things to do for £10 or less during Southampton Sailing Week

School children sailing at SWAC © Rob Tong School children sailing at SWAC © Rob Tong

by Laura Downton today at 4:18 pm

As Southampton Sailing Week approaches, organisers of the inaugural event have revealed a list of 10 things people can do to get involved in the event for less than £10.

Southampton Sailing Week takes place from May 24 to 29 and will feature competitive racing out on the Solent, as well as a parade of sail, regatta party and opportunities to get on the water.

The event, the first of its kind in Southampton, aims to open sailing up to a wider audience and, as part of its mission to prove that you don't have to be awash with cash to get into the sport, it is putting on a series of events for less than a tenner.

Regatta Party Wrist Band - £5 - This colourful wrist band will get you discounted drinks and activities throughout a variety of venues around Southampton. For a list of venues visit the Southampton Sailing Week website. Music in the Marina - FREE - A mixture of rock, pop and opera will be performed from the pontoons in MDL Ocean Village Marina from 4pm on Saturday 27th Bert and Gerts Vintage Market - FREE - A fantastic variety of arts and crafts stands will be available to browse from 10am on Saturday 27th at MDL Ocean Village Marina Macmillan Coffee Morning at Banana Wharf in Ocean Village on Friday 26th – FREE TO ATTEND – For the price of a coffee and a slice of cake you can enjoy the marina view and be a part of this great charity event Soton RiverFest - FREE - Taking placing in Riverside Park in Bitterne on Saturday 27th the festival features local artists, musicians and story tellers. Model Boats - £10 for half an hour - Enjoy staying dry and sailing a model yacht in MDL Shamrock Quay on Saturday 27th. Proceeds will go to the Ellen Macauthur Cancer Trust Southampton Sailing Week Parade of Sail - FREE – Watch hundreds of people parade their yachts, RIBs, kayaks and paddleboards out on Southampton Water Hythe Ferry - Adult Return £10 - Check out activities taking place in MDL Hythe Marina and enjoy the journey on the way Classics on the Quay - FREE - If you like cars and boats, head to MDL Shamrock Quay Marina from 10.30am on Sunday 28th to see a range of classic cars, bikes, supercars and scooters Southampton Sailing Club open day on Sunday 28th - FREE – It runs from 11am to 4pm and will feature dinghy sailing and RIB rides, along with a BBQ.

To find out more about Southampton Sailing Week visit www.southamptonsailingweek.co.uk