10 things to do for £10 or less during Southampton Sailing Week
by Laura Downton today at 4:18 pm
24-29 May 2017
School children sailing at SWAC © Rob Tong
As Southampton Sailing Week approaches, organisers of the inaugural event have revealed a list of 10 things people can do to get involved in the event for less than £10.
Southampton Sailing Week takes place from May 24 to 29 and will feature competitive racing out on the Solent, as well as a parade of sail, regatta party and opportunities to get on the water.
The event, the first of its kind in Southampton, aims to open sailing up to a wider audience and, as part of its mission to prove that you don't have to be awash with cash to get into the sport, it is putting on a series of events for less than a tenner.
- Regatta Party Wrist Band - £5 - This colourful wrist band will get you discounted drinks and activities throughout a variety of venues around Southampton. For a list of venues visit the Southampton Sailing Week website.
- Music in the Marina - FREE - A mixture of rock, pop and opera will be performed from the pontoons in MDL Ocean Village Marina from 4pm on Saturday 27th
- Bert and Gerts Vintage Market - FREE - A fantastic variety of arts and crafts stands will be available to browse from 10am on Saturday 27th at MDL Ocean Village Marina
- Macmillan Coffee Morning at Banana Wharf in Ocean Village on Friday 26th – FREE TO ATTEND – For the price of a coffee and a slice of cake you can enjoy the marina view and be a part of this great charity event
- Soton RiverFest - FREE - Taking placing in Riverside Park in Bitterne on Saturday 27th the festival features local artists, musicians and story tellers.
- Model Boats - £10 for half an hour - Enjoy staying dry and sailing a model yacht in MDL Shamrock Quay on Saturday 27th. Proceeds will go to the Ellen Macauthur Cancer Trust
- Southampton Sailing Week Parade of Sail - FREE – Watch hundreds of people parade their yachts, RIBs, kayaks and paddleboards out on Southampton Water
- Hythe Ferry - Adult Return £10 - Check out activities taking place in MDL Hythe Marina and enjoy the journey on the way
- Classics on the Quay - FREE - If you like cars and boats, head to MDL Shamrock Quay Marina from 10.30am on Sunday 28th to see a range of classic cars, bikes, supercars and scooters
- Southampton Sailing Club open day on Sunday 28th - FREE – It runs from 11am to 4pm and will feature dinghy sailing and RIB rides, along with a BBQ.
To find out more about Southampton Sailing Week visit www.southamptonsailingweek.co.uk
