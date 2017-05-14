Poole Yacht Racing Association Poole - Yarmouth - Poole races
13-14 May 2017
Twenty-eight yachts raced from Poole to Yarmouth and back in near perfect conditions – a building south-westerly breeze, a fair tide – and some sun for the return leg.
The event was sponsored by Poole Yacht Racing Association providing Free Entry to new and aspiring members and subsidised food at a lunchtime rendezvous at the very friendly Yarmouth Sailing Club.
The fleet, including three multihulls, set sail for the start in Poole Bay under the control of race officer Keith Lovett on MS Amlin Firestarter. Trimarans were set an Olympic style course, larger monohull Classes a windward-leeward and smaller Classes 3 & 4 a more direct course – all courses via North Head (S).
Good times were had by all during the easy kite run, soon passing through the finish line transit at Black Rock in good time for rafting in Yarmouth.
Welcomed in Yarmouth Sailing Club personally by Geoff Witt, the Commodore, the bar was open and a fantastic hot buffet prepared for hungry crew.
The return race left the Solent in a gusty 25 knots, dropping across Christchurch Bay to 15 knots.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat
|Sail No
|Rating
|Yarmouth
|Poole
|Pts
|1 Class
|1st
|Blue Jay
|GBR2068R
|114
|4
|1
|5
|2nd
|Firestarter
|GBR8560R
|0.987
|3
|3
|6
|3rd
|Flair V
|GBR8410R
|167
|7
|2
|9
|4th
|Elevation
|GBR9395R
|0.96
|1
|DNC
|10
|5th
|Zorra3
|GBR2111L
|0.982
|6
|4
|10
|6th
|Blue eXtasy
|GBR3481L
|14
|2
|DNC
|11
|7th
|Destiny
|GBR4071L
|0.965
|5
|DNC
|14
|8th
|Amethyst
|GBR6640R
|148
|8
|DNC
|17
|2 Class
|1st
|Maris Otter
|GBR3519L
|0.892
|2
|1
|3
|2nd
|Mojito
|K1236T
|0.888
|3
|2
|5
|3rd
|Volante
|2950
|0.913
|1
|5
|6
|4th
|Elanor
|GBR1531R
|0.934
|5
|3
|8
|5th
|Athene
|GBR3883T
|0.884
|4
|4
|8
|3 Class
|1st
|Dream On
|GBR8188R
|0.804
|2
|1
|3
|2nd
|Pink Panther
|GBR7003
|0.83
|1
|2
|3
|3rd
|Skykomish
|48
|0.792
|3
|3
|6
|4th
|Elfin
|107
|0.744
|4
|4
|8
|5th
|Heather Jane
|GBR1330L
|0.814
|5
|5
|10
|6th
|Ternary
|289
|0.835
|DNS
|DNS
|14
|4 Class
|1st
|Quadrophenia
|27T
|0.911
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|Ceres
|GBR1667L
|0.921
|2
|2
|4
|3rd
|Samphire of Chi
|1592
|0.792
|5
|3
|8
|4th
|Deep Blue
|85T
|0.984
|4
|4
|8
|5th
|Firebird of Arne
|GBR9498Y
|0.96
|3
|DNC
|10
|6th
|Seashell
|1817
|0.837
|6
|5
|11
|5 Class
|1st
|Smithy
|GBR618M
|1.131
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|Scherzo
|159
|1.151
|2
|2
|4
|3rd
|Jen
|GEN434
|175
|3
|3
|6
