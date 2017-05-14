Poole Yacht Racing Association Poole - Yarmouth - Poole races

by Roger Bond today at 1:14 pm

Twenty-eight yachts raced from Poole to Yarmouth and back in near perfect conditions – a building south-westerly breeze, a fair tide – and some sun for the return leg.

The event was sponsored by Poole Yacht Racing Association providing Free Entry to new and aspiring members and subsidised food at a lunchtime rendezvous at the very friendly Yarmouth Sailing Club.

The fleet, including three multihulls, set sail for the start in Poole Bay under the control of race officer Keith Lovett on MS Amlin Firestarter. Trimarans were set an Olympic style course, larger monohull Classes a windward-leeward and smaller Classes 3 & 4 a more direct course – all courses via North Head (S).

Good times were had by all during the easy kite run, soon passing through the finish line transit at Black Rock in good time for rafting in Yarmouth.

Welcomed in Yarmouth Sailing Club personally by Geoff Witt, the Commodore, the bar was open and a fantastic hot buffet prepared for hungry crew.

The return race left the Solent in a gusty 25 knots, dropping across Christchurch Bay to 15 knots.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Sail No Rating Yarmouth Poole Pts 1 Class 1st Blue Jay GBR2068R 114 4 1 5 2nd Firestarter GBR8560R 0.987 3 3 6 3rd Flair V GBR8410R 167 7 2 9 4th Elevation GBR9395R 0.96 1 DNC 10 5th Zorra3 GBR2111L 0.982 6 4 10 6th Blue eXtasy GBR3481L 14 2 DNC 11 7th Destiny GBR4071L 0.965 5 DNC 14 8th Amethyst GBR6640R 148 8 DNC 17 2 Class 1st Maris Otter GBR3519L 0.892 2 1 3 2nd Mojito K1236T 0.888 3 2 5 3rd Volante 2950 0.913 1 5 6 4th Elanor GBR1531R 0.934 5 3 8 5th Athene GBR3883T 0.884 4 4 8 3 Class 1st Dream On GBR8188R 0.804 2 1 3 2nd Pink Panther GBR7003 0.83 1 2 3 3rd Skykomish 48 0.792 3 3 6 4th Elfin 107 0.744 4 4 8 5th Heather Jane GBR1330L 0.814 5 5 10 6th Ternary 289 0.835 DNS DNS 14 4 Class 1st Quadrophenia 27T 0.911 1 1 2 2nd Ceres GBR1667L 0.921 2 2 4 3rd Samphire of Chi 1592 0.792 5 3 8 4th Deep Blue 85T 0.984 4 4 8 5th Firebird of Arne GBR9498Y 0.96 3 DNC 10 6th Seashell 1817 0.837 6 5 11 5 Class 1st Smithy GBR618M 1.131 1 1 2 2nd Scherzo 159 1.151 2 2 4 3rd Jen GEN434 175 3 3 6