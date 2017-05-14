Please select your home edition
Poole Yacht Racing Association Poole - Yarmouth - Poole races

by Roger Bond today at 1:14 pm 13-14 May 2017

Twenty-eight yachts raced from Poole to Yarmouth and back in near perfect conditions – a building south-westerly breeze, a fair tide – and some sun for the return leg.

The event was sponsored by Poole Yacht Racing Association providing Free Entry to new and aspiring members and subsidised food at a lunchtime rendezvous at the very friendly Yarmouth Sailing Club.

The fleet, including three multihulls, set sail for the start in Poole Bay under the control of race officer Keith Lovett on MS Amlin Firestarter. Trimarans were set an Olympic style course, larger monohull Classes a windward-leeward and smaller Classes 3 & 4 a more direct course – all courses via North Head (S).

'Firestarter' our committee boat chasing the fleet in the PYRA Poole - Yarmouth - Poole races - photo © Luke Nicholas
'Firestarter' our committee boat chasing the fleet in the PYRA Poole - Yarmouth - Poole races - photo © Luke Nicholas

Good times were had by all during the easy kite run, soon passing through the finish line transit at Black Rock in good time for rafting in Yarmouth.

Welcomed in Yarmouth Sailing Club personally by Geoff Witt, the Commodore, the bar was open and a fantastic hot buffet prepared for hungry crew.

The return race left the Solent in a gusty 25 knots, dropping across Christchurch Bay to 15 knots.

Overall Results:

PosBoatSail NoRatingYarmouthPoolePts
1 Class
1stBlue JayGBR2068R114415
2ndFirestarterGBR8560R0.987336
3rdFlair VGBR8410R167729
4thElevationGBR9395R0.961DNC10
5thZorra3GBR2111L0.9826410
6thBlue eXtasyGBR3481L142DNC11
7thDestinyGBR4071L0.9655DNC14
8thAmethystGBR6640R1488DNC17
2 Class
1stMaris OtterGBR3519L0.892213
2ndMojitoK1236T0.888325
3rdVolante29500.913156
4thElanorGBR1531R0.934538
5thAtheneGBR3883T0.884448
3 Class
1stDream OnGBR8188R0.804213
2ndPink PantherGBR70030.83123
3rdSkykomish480.792336
4thElfin1070.744448
5thHeather JaneGBR1330L0.8145510
6thTernary2890.835DNSDNS14
4 Class
1stQuadrophenia27T0.911112
2ndCeresGBR1667L0.921224
3rdSamphire of Chi15920.792538
4thDeep Blue85T0.984448
5thFirebird of ArneGBR9498Y0.963DNC10
6thSeashell18170.8376511
5 Class
1stSmithyGBR618M1.131112
2ndScherzo1591.151224
3rdJenGEN434175336
Related Articles

PYRA Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg
Together with the annual boules competition Racing under VPRS, following an uneventful start the fleet followed Nick Fullergar's Archibualt A35 Amigos on the gun under the watchful eye of Blue Extasy, start boat and race officer for the race. Posted on 9 May VPRS Nationals 2017 to held from Cowes
Competitive sailing in a relaxed atmosphere Yachts will converge on Cowes from east and west in May for the second VPRS Nationals. The inaugural event in Poole last year attracted nearly 30 entries; this year's event is expected to be bigger and better. Posted on 8 Apr PYRA End of Season Weymouth Finale
An early start to get to the Swash start line Crews had to wake early in order to make a 0900hrs start at the Swash start line on Saturday. We were greeted with wind over tide up the Swash, a fresh to strong southerly breeze and an ebb making it hard work to reach the start line. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 The Folly Races for PYRA
Horizontal rain on Saturday Saturday was forecast to be wet and it was – horizontal sheets of it driven in by 25-30 knots of wind from the SSW. Firestarter sent us off on a short windward hitch to East Hook, dismissing a plea for 'start line-finish line' from a nameless boat. Posted on 15 Sep 2016 PYRA Cherbourg and back races
A sailable forecast for once The Cherbourg trophies have remained '...not awarded' on many occasions – too much wind to run the race or so little that the only option for un gout de la belle France was for the entire fleet to resort to the donk. Posted on 1 Sep 2016 PYRA Yarmouth Dash
Record times and a very close race Record times were established on the first leg to Yarmouth with our kites filled with a stiff SW. It's true we had the tide under us but with most boats elapsed times under 2 hours made for an exciting and very close race. Posted on 9 Aug 2016 PYRA Channel Islands Races
It's all about the sailing 0400hrs Friday morning wishing I'd been sensible and got my head down earlier – rig sheets and guys just in case and slip away early in good time to do start boat on the Swash Line. Posted on 3 Aug 2016 adidas Poole Week preview
Discounted entry period ends 8th August Parkstone Yacht Club invites you to join us for what will probably be the best dinghy and keelboat regatta in the South! Posted on 30 Jul 2016 PYRA Two-handed Regatta
Everyone a winner PYRA's annual 2-handed mini regatta was again run under the auspices of the Royal Motor YC complete with a stately motor cruiser as committee boat + an attendant RIB. Their dedication and generosity was much appreciated by the fleet. Posted on 12 Jul 2016 PYRA Round the Island and feeder races
Three very different days Your reporter has done close to thirty Round the Islands and 2016 has to be one of the windiest yet. After starting with full main and genny we were soon seeing 30 knots true wind off Yarmouth and again around the back of the Island past Ventnor. Posted on 7 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
