Saturday XOD Series at Royal Lymington Yacht Club - Race 4
by John Olliff-Cooper today at 8:17 am
13 May 2017
As they came to the start the Lymington XOD fleet of 22 encountered a strong outgoing spring tide and a westerly wind gusting up to 25 knots. Wind against tide made made for big waves and exciting dayboat racing.
Ibex (Paul Woodman) and Crumpet (Barry Dunning) made the best start, and led the fleet out into the stronger tidal stream. Crumpet and Clair de Lune (Max Crowe) tacked a little early for the lay line, but Ibex judged her move to perfection and turned Pennington mark in the lead. On an exciting run to Berthon buoy Ibex made an early gybe into the outgoing tidal stream and it paid off, as she extended her lead. Zest (Phil Brewer) and XL (Rory Paton) also gybed early, overtaking Crumpet and Clair de Lune.
The next mark was Tanners, with the whole fleet rocking and rolling precariously down the dead run. At the turn, on a white sails reach towards Jacksons mark, Ibex was well clear followed by Zest and XL.
Along the last down-tide windward leg from Jacksons to Colten mark, Ibex sailed brilliantly, again extending her lead. On the final flat run to the line in dropping wind Zest was able to cast 'dirty wind' onto both Ibex and Crumpet, but positions were maintained.
Ibex won this exhilarating race set over an outstanding course. She was followed by Zest and XL. Crumpet finished fourth, followed closely by X-ray.
Saturday Series Results: (after race 4)
|Pos
|Boat
|Sail No
|Helm
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|XL
|48
|Rory Paton
|1
|‑7
|‑7
|3
|4
|2nd
|Lone Star
|119
|Stuart Jardine
|‑3
|1
|3
|‑13
|4
|3rd
|Ibex
|32
|Paul Woodman/Oliver James
|4
|‑8
|‑9
|1
|5
|4th
|Lucrezia
|140
|Ado Jardine
|2
|5
|‑15
|‑11
|7
|5th
|Condor
|183
|Philip Hutchinson
|(DNF)
|2
|6
|‑10
|8
|6th
|Claire de Lune
|33
|Jeremy Baker/ Max Crowe
|‑7
|6
|2
|(DNF)
|8
|7th
|Venus
|72
|Nik Froud
|(DNF)
|9
|1
|(DNC)
|10
|8th
|Zest
|9
|Phil Brewer
|(DNC)
|‑10
|8
|2
|10
|9th
|Xpeditious
|179
|James Markby
|(DNC)
|3
|‑13
|7
|10
|10th
|X‑Ray
|117
|Robin Balme
|6
|‑17
|‑10
|5
|11
|11th
|Mayday
|161
|David Da Cunha
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|4
|8
|12
|12th
|Astra
|63
|Steve Adshead
|5
|11
|‑14
|‑16
|16
|13th
|Oyster
|170
|Fenella and David Lees
|(OCS)
|12
|5
|(DNC)
|17
|14th
|Excalibur
|87
|John Olliff‑Cooper/Dunlop Stewart
|(DNC)
|‑14
|11
|9
|20
|15th
|Madcap
|5
|Chris Torrens
|(DNC)
|ZFP
|‑16
|15
|25
|16th
|Persephne
|92
|Richard Field
|DNF
|13
|(DNC)
|‑14
|26
|17th
|Diana
|164
|Ian Burr
|(DNC)
|‑18
|17
|12
|29
|18th
|Mystery
|16
|John Miller
|DNF
|16
|(DNC)
|‑17
|29
|19th
|Typhoon
|67
|Simon Olliff
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|12
|18
|30
|20th
|Red Coral
|57
|Robert Young
|(DNC)
|15
|18
|(DNC)
|33
|21st
|Crumpet
|176
|B Dunning / P Shute
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|4
|34
|22nd
|Beatrix
|178
|William Norris
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|6
|36
|23rd
|Xenia
|162
|Peter Halliwell
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNF
|51
|24th
|Xanthus
|56
|William Westmacott
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|60
|24th
|Dolce Vite
|142
|Peter Fryer
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|60
|24th
|Annex
|8
|John Morrow
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|60
|24th
|Julia
|42
|Stephen Whiteman
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|60
|24th
|Xoanon
|N1
|Fisher/Harris
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|60
|24th
|Mersa
|34
|Eric Williams/Tim Blackwell
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|60
Full RLymYC XOD Series results can be found here.
