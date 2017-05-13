Saturday XOD Series at Royal Lymington Yacht Club - Race 4

Please select your home edition
As they came to the start the Lymington XOD fleet of 22 encountered a strong outgoing spring tide and a westerly wind gusting up to 25 knots. Wind against tide made made for big waves and exciting dayboat racing.

Ibex (Paul Woodman) and Crumpet (Barry Dunning) made the best start, and led the fleet out into the stronger tidal stream. Crumpet and Clair de Lune (Max Crowe) tacked a little early for the lay line, but Ibex judged her move to perfection and turned Pennington mark in the lead. On an exciting run to Berthon buoy Ibex made an early gybe into the outgoing tidal stream and it paid off, as she extended her lead. Zest (Phil Brewer) and XL (Rory Paton) also gybed early, overtaking Crumpet and Clair de Lune.

The next mark was Tanners, with the whole fleet rocking and rolling precariously down the dead run. At the turn, on a white sails reach towards Jacksons mark, Ibex was well clear followed by Zest and XL.

Along the last down-tide windward leg from Jacksons to Colten mark, Ibex sailed brilliantly, again extending her lead. On the final flat run to the line in dropping wind Zest was able to cast 'dirty wind' onto both Ibex and Crumpet, but positions were maintained.

Ibex won this exhilarating race set over an outstanding course. She was followed by Zest and XL. Crumpet finished fourth, followed closely by X-ray.

Saturday Series Results: (after race 4)

PosBoatSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4Pts
1stXL48Rory Paton1‑7‑734
2ndLone Star119Stuart Jardine‑313‑134
3rdIbex32Paul Woodman/Oliver James4‑8‑915
4thLucrezia140Ado Jardine25‑15‑117
5thCondor183Philip Hutchinson(DNF)26‑108
6thClaire de Lune33Jeremy Baker/ Max Crowe‑762(DNF)8
7thVenus72Nik Froud(DNF)91(DNC)10
8thZest9Phil Brewer(DNC)‑108210
9thXpeditious179James Markby(DNC)3‑13710
10thX‑Ray117Robin Balme6‑17‑10511
11thMayday161David Da Cunha(DNF)(DNC)4812
12thAstra63Steve Adshead511‑14‑1616
13thOyster170Fenella and David Lees(OCS)125(DNC)17
14thExcalibur87John Olliff‑Cooper/Dunlop Stewart(DNC)‑1411920
15thMadcap5Chris Torrens(DNC)ZFP‑161525
16thPersephne92Richard FieldDNF13(DNC)‑1426
17thDiana164Ian Burr(DNC)‑18171229
18thMystery16John MillerDNF16(DNC)‑1729
19thTyphoon67Simon Olliff(DNC)(DNC)121830
20thRed Coral57Robert Young(DNC)1518(DNC)33
21stCrumpet176B Dunning / P Shute(DNC)(DNC)DNC434
22ndBeatrix178William Norris(DNC)(DNC)DNC636
23rdXenia162Peter Halliwell(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNF51
24thXanthus56William Westmacott(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC60
24thDolce Vite142Peter Fryer(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC60
24thAnnex8John Morrow(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC60
24thJulia42Stephen Whiteman(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC60
24thXoanonN1Fisher/Harris(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC60
24thMersa34Eric Williams/Tim Blackwell(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNC60

Full RLymYC XOD Series results can be found here.

