Saturday XOD Series at Royal Lymington Yacht Club - Race 4

by John Olliff-Cooper today at 8:17 am

As they came to the start the Lymington XOD fleet of 22 encountered a strong outgoing spring tide and a westerly wind gusting up to 25 knots. Wind against tide made made for big waves and exciting dayboat racing.

Ibex (Paul Woodman) and Crumpet (Barry Dunning) made the best start, and led the fleet out into the stronger tidal stream. Crumpet and Clair de Lune (Max Crowe) tacked a little early for the lay line, but Ibex judged her move to perfection and turned Pennington mark in the lead. On an exciting run to Berthon buoy Ibex made an early gybe into the outgoing tidal stream and it paid off, as she extended her lead. Zest (Phil Brewer) and XL (Rory Paton) also gybed early, overtaking Crumpet and Clair de Lune.

The next mark was Tanners, with the whole fleet rocking and rolling precariously down the dead run. At the turn, on a white sails reach towards Jacksons mark, Ibex was well clear followed by Zest and XL.

Along the last down-tide windward leg from Jacksons to Colten mark, Ibex sailed brilliantly, again extending her lead. On the final flat run to the line in dropping wind Zest was able to cast 'dirty wind' onto both Ibex and Crumpet, but positions were maintained.

Ibex won this exhilarating race set over an outstanding course. She was followed by Zest and XL. Crumpet finished fourth, followed closely by X-ray.

Saturday Series Results: (after race 4)

Pos Boat Sail No Helm R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st XL 48 Rory Paton 1 ‑7 ‑7 3 4 2nd Lone Star 119 Stuart Jardine ‑3 1 3 ‑13 4 3rd Ibex 32 Paul Woodman/Oliver James 4 ‑8 ‑9 1 5 4th Lucrezia 140 Ado Jardine 2 5 ‑15 ‑11 7 5th Condor 183 Philip Hutchinson (DNF) 2 6 ‑10 8 6th Claire de Lune 33 Jeremy Baker/ Max Crowe ‑7 6 2 (DNF) 8 7th Venus 72 Nik Froud (DNF) 9 1 (DNC) 10 8th Zest 9 Phil Brewer (DNC) ‑10 8 2 10 9th Xpeditious 179 James Markby (DNC) 3 ‑13 7 10 10th X‑Ray 117 Robin Balme 6 ‑17 ‑10 5 11 11th Mayday 161 David Da Cunha (DNF) (DNC) 4 8 12 12th Astra 63 Steve Adshead 5 11 ‑14 ‑16 16 13th Oyster 170 Fenella and David Lees (OCS) 12 5 (DNC) 17 14th Excalibur 87 John Olliff‑Cooper/Dunlop Stewart (DNC) ‑14 11 9 20 15th Madcap 5 Chris Torrens (DNC) ZFP ‑16 15 25 16th Persephne 92 Richard Field DNF 13 (DNC) ‑14 26 17th Diana 164 Ian Burr (DNC) ‑18 17 12 29 18th Mystery 16 John Miller DNF 16 (DNC) ‑17 29 19th Typhoon 67 Simon Olliff (DNC) (DNC) 12 18 30 20th Red Coral 57 Robert Young (DNC) 15 18 (DNC) 33 21st Crumpet 176 B Dunning / P Shute (DNC) (DNC) DNC 4 34 22nd Beatrix 178 William Norris (DNC) (DNC) DNC 6 36 23rd Xenia 162 Peter Halliwell (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNF 51 24th Xanthus 56 William Westmacott (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 60 24th Dolce Vite 142 Peter Fryer (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 60 24th Annex 8 John Morrow (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 60 24th Julia 42 Stephen Whiteman (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 60 24th Xoanon N1 Fisher/Harris (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 60 24th Mersa 34 Eric Williams/Tim Blackwell (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC 60

Full RLymYC XOD Series results can be found here.