Land Rover BAR Team Half Zip Knit Top
Land Rover BAR Team Half Zip Knit Top
GP14 Northern Bell and Scorpion Open at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club

by Graham Knox today at 8:42 am 14 May 2017

Hollingworth Lake SC held its annual Northern Bell series GP14 Open on Sunday and invited Scorpion sailors to join the racing with a separate start. Although the Club does not have any Scorpions, it has one member who is well known in that fleet as a crew, so all boats were visitors enjoying a change of scene.

With a good day's forecast boats set out, little noticing a dark cloud in the west. The Scorpions got away at the start and some 5 minutes later the GP14s started as the rogue cloud became blacker and the wind increased. The Scorpions were on the downwind leg by now, while the GPs were battered by the wind and hail that followed on the first beat and continued on the first downwind leg. The younger (and fitter) sailors coped readily. Andy McKee and Chris Massey stormed away in the Scorpions, and Adam McGovern and Chris Robinson took the GP lead. These two boats were to take the honours for the day. As the sun returned, the wind became more variable and shifty.

After a good lunch, two races were sailed back-to-back. At first, the wind became more north westerly, then it strengthened to give excellent racing conditions. There was no change to the lead in either fleet but the second and third places were contested. In the final race, Steve Walker and Jerry Hannabuss in the Scorpions got the best of the start and never surrendered the lead to Andy McKee. In the GPs, Martin Brennan and Richard Long had the lead for much of the race, gradually succumbing to Adam McGovern on the last lap.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
GP14
1st14023Adam McGovernChris RobinsonHLSC‑1112
2nd13561Martin BrennanRichard LongHLSC2‑324
3rd14201Hugh DevereuxMalcom BirdBudworth SC‑4235
4th13873Steve CrookSteve CaladineHLSC‑5549
5th13924Sam PlattMark PlattBolton SC(DNS)459
6th13746Graham KnoxNick BrookHLSC‑76612
7th13186Jack HopkinsSte MasonHLSC3(DNF)DNS13
8th14063Thomas DanielFelicity JonesHLSC/Chew Valley6‑8713
9th13060Richard MasonNichola ThomasonHLSC87(DNF)15
Scorpion
1st2026Andy McKeeChris MasseyDovestones / HLSC11‑22
2nd2033Steve WalkerJerry HannabussPennine S C2(DNF)13
3rd2030Colin BradleyLuke BradleyPennine SC‑3235
4th2029Richard JonesCarl JonesPennine S C‑4347
5th1934Terry FlannaganDavid GreenhalghPennine S C(DNF)4610
6th1681Paul NewmanJohn PurdieShotwick SC‑55510
