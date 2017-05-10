Severn Trent Sailing Regatta at Shustoke Sailing Club

by Zara Turtle today at 7:08 am

Patience, tactical flare and a little bit of luck were needed at the Severn Trent Sailing Regatta held at Shustoke Sailing Club on Wednesday 10th May! Although sunny, the wind was light and patchy, filling in from any direction; I believe the polite term is 'testing conditions'!

The first race was the lightest of the day with the wind dropping even further when the start signals commenced. It was Rob Dunkley with his crew Angie Grimes in the RS400 (Hollowell SC) who shot out in front followed by home boat Stuart Hydon (Solo). They both pulled out an impressive lead from the rest of the fleet who spread out behind. Elaine Laverty (Mid Warwickshire Yacht Club) in her British Moth managed to stay in front of Adrian and Tracie Padro in their Comet Trio to take third place.

The wind seemed to be picking up slightly in the second race but this belief wavered as the wind dropped for the start with big holes during the race. Stuart took the lead from the start, followed by Adrian and Tracie. Elaine was consistent again in third place, followed by Dave Thomas (Gresford Sailing Club) in his Solo.

For the last race of the day the wind became a bit more consistent in strength with lead position being fought for between Stuart, Rob and Angie, and Phil and Jamie Mason (Blithfield Sailing Club) in their Merlin Rocket. Jim Young and Shan Stapley (Gresford Sailing Club) also had a great first beat in their Enterprise meaning they rounded the mark with the top three boats. Although Rob and Angie led the fleet on the water it wasn't enough on handicap resulting in Stuart taking his third and final win of the day, followed by Phil and Jamie in second, Rob and Angie in third, and Jim and Shan in fourth.

Prize Winners:

1st: Stuart Hydon

2nd: Rob and Angie

3rd: Adrian and Tracie

1st Team: Shustoke

1st helm over 55yrs: Jim Young

Given the testing conditions there were a lot of smiling faces at the end, probably helped by the amazing spread of food the ladies in the galley had prepared! Everyone really enjoyed the day and we raised £80 for the charity WaterAid. A big thank you to all who helped make the day run so smoothly.