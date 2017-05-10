Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Product Feature
Rooster Padded Toestraps
Rooster Padded Toestraps
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Severn Trent Sailing Regatta at Shustoke Sailing Club

by Zara Turtle today at 7:08 am 10 May 2017

Patience, tactical flare and a little bit of luck were needed at the Severn Trent Sailing Regatta held at Shustoke Sailing Club on Wednesday 10th May! Although sunny, the wind was light and patchy, filling in from any direction; I believe the polite term is 'testing conditions'!

The first race was the lightest of the day with the wind dropping even further when the start signals commenced. It was Rob Dunkley with his crew Angie Grimes in the RS400 (Hollowell SC) who shot out in front followed by home boat Stuart Hydon (Solo). They both pulled out an impressive lead from the rest of the fleet who spread out behind. Elaine Laverty (Mid Warwickshire Yacht Club) in her British Moth managed to stay in front of Adrian and Tracie Padro in their Comet Trio to take third place.

The wind seemed to be picking up slightly in the second race but this belief wavered as the wind dropped for the start with big holes during the race. Stuart took the lead from the start, followed by Adrian and Tracie. Elaine was consistent again in third place, followed by Dave Thomas (Gresford Sailing Club) in his Solo.

For the last race of the day the wind became a bit more consistent in strength with lead position being fought for between Stuart, Rob and Angie, and Phil and Jamie Mason (Blithfield Sailing Club) in their Merlin Rocket. Jim Young and Shan Stapley (Gresford Sailing Club) also had a great first beat in their Enterprise meaning they rounded the mark with the top three boats. Although Rob and Angie led the fleet on the water it wasn't enough on handicap resulting in Stuart taking his third and final win of the day, followed by Phil and Jamie in second, Rob and Angie in third, and Jim and Shan in fourth.

Prize Winners:

1st: Stuart Hydon
2nd: Rob and Angie
3rd: Adrian and Tracie
1st Team: Shustoke
1st helm over 55yrs: Jim Young

Given the testing conditions there were a lot of smiling faces at the end, probably helped by the amazing spread of food the ladies in the galley had prepared! Everyone really enjoyed the day and we raised £80 for the charity WaterAid. A big thank you to all who helped make the day run so smoothly.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Severn Trent Sailing Regatta at Shustoke
To be held on 10th May supporting WaterAid What are you doing on Wednesday 10th May? Fancy an excuse for a day off work?! This year Severn Trent will be running the Severn Trent Sailing Regatta to support the charity WaterAid. Posted on 15 Apr Comet Trios at Shustoke
Lucky Pants Padro Wins! A small but competitive fleet of six Comet Trios took part in the Comet Trio Open at Shustoke Sailing Club on Saturday 25 March 2017. Posted on 29 Mar Shustoke Sailing Club Winter Series
Superb conclusion to Saturday & Sunday racing Last weekend saw the end of the winter series at Shustoke Sailing Club. With the sun out and a superb easterly breeze providing windy, but steady conditions – what more could we ask for? Posted on 29 Mar GP14s at Shustoke
Midland Bell Series Round 1 Saturday 25th March saw the start of the 2017 GP14 Midland Bell traveller series at Shustoke Sailing Club. 8 visiting boats and three of the home fleet gathered in sunny conditions under a moderate North Easterly breeze. Posted on 29 Mar Shustoke Gauntlet 2017
21 boats wait for the wind 21 boats gathered for the race briefing on Sunday 12th March ready and raring for the 11.30 start, unfortunately it was at around this point at which the wind completely vanished and a decision was made to postpone racing until after lunch. Posted on 14 Mar Shustoke Gauntlet preview
All set for the event in the West Midlands This year Shustoke Sailing Club will once again be hosting its annual Gauntlet event on Sunday 12th March 2017. The club is located on Severn Trent's Shustoke reservoir covering just over 100 acres, ideally situated in the West Midlands. Posted on 5 Mar Severn Trent Sailing Regatta preview
At Shustoke Sailing Club on 10th May Severn Trent will be running the Severn Trent Sailing Regatta this year to support the charity WaterAid. Shustoke Sailing Club will be hosting the event to be held on Wednesday 10 May 2017. Posted on 12 Feb Shustoke Gauntlet to be held on 12th March
Annual event in the West Midlands This year Shustoke Sailing Club will once again be hosting its annual Gauntlet event on Sunday 12th March 2017. The club is located on Severn Trent's Shustoke reservoir covering just over 100 acres, ideally situated in the West Midlands. Posted on 1 Feb GP14s at Shustoke
Midland Bell Series event The annual GP14 Open was held at Shustoke Sailing Club on the 7th May, as part of the Midland Bell race series for 2016. Bright sunshine was enjoyed by all 15 boats for the three 60 minute races that took place Posted on 9 May 2016 Shustoke Gauntlet 2015
A close battle Competitors arriving for the 2015 Shustoke Gauntlet on Saturday 14th March were greeted by bacon sandwiches and a perfect 10 knot breeze forecast to be steady throughout the day. Posted on 19 Mar 2015

Upcoming Events

Shustoke Sailing Club Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke Sailing Club- 18 Jun Shustoke Sailing Club Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke Sailing Club- 25 Jun Shustoke Sailing Club Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke Sailing Club- 16 Sep Shustoke Sailing Club Laser and Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke Sailing Club- 24 Sep Shustoke Sailing Club Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke Sailing Club- 21 Oct to 22 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy