Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboat Race to Cowes

by Chris Baldwick today at 8:05 am 13 May 2017
The RLymYC Nordic Folkboat fleet moored up in Cowes © Chris Baldwick

Nine Nordic Folkboats came to the start for the annual race to Cowes on Saturday 13 May, not in the forecasted sunshine but lowering clouds and pulses of cold stinging rain.

A beat to the west against the fresh breeze and strong flood tide benefited the inshore boats and saw Padfoot followed by Bossa Nova and Tak round the Lymington Bank buoy.

Everyone then set spinnakers for the finish at Gurnard cardinal buoy off Egypt Point. The wind built and the sun came out as the fleet sailed east. Padfoot retained her lead and Pilgrim slipped past Tak and Bossa Nova to finish second with Bossa Nova third at the finish.

After lunch in the Island Sailing Club, the fleet returned to Lymington. Three tacks in the ebb tide and sparkling "Solent" weather saw the fleet home if not dry, with the wind against tide throwing up a short sea.

