Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 3
Product Feature
Land Rover BAR Race To Bermuda Cool Dri Polo
Land Rover BAR Race To Bermuda Cool Dri Polo
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
RS Aero 7 1535
located in Hayling Island

Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Racing at Bembridge Sailing Club

by Mike Samuelson on 15 May 13-14 May 2017
Bembridge Redwings & One-Designs racing © Mike Samuelson

After a twenty five minute postponement, as launching had been delayed because the tide appeared to be rather slow coming in, four Redwings and six One-Designs had two very enjoyable shorter races on Saturday in the brisk SW'erly 5 breeze.

In the first Redwing race, Rosie Gosling in No 45, Gosling, was soon in the lead and gained on every leg to finish nearly two and a half minutes ahead of Alastair Speare-Cole helming No 2, Avocet, with Peter Grimaldi in No 21, Redwing and Jim Conneybeare-Cross in No 37, Gannet a few minutes later.

Although finishing in the same order in their second race which was shortened at Footprint, the front two had a closer race with the gap between Gosling & Avocet reducing to just under a minute.

In the first One-Design race Peter Summerhayes in No 1 just lead at the first mark ahead of Jos Coad in No 10 with the others following until the leeward mark where Nos 6 (Xander Shaw) and No 8 (Anna Row) tacked inshore while the leaders stayed out reckoning on a stronger tide. However it paid to go inshore which resulted in Anna (No 8) and Xander (No 6) overtaking the original leaders to be first and second with Nos 1 and 10 close behind. No 5 (Susie Beart) went home after the first race so there were only 5 five boats in the second race. Xander (No 6) got away from the fleet before the first mark and extended his lead to win comfortably from Anna (No 8); third was Hugh Doherty in No 10 who just held off Martin Bonham in No 2 with Russ Fowler helming No 1 following some way behind. A great sail in sunny but wild and wet conditions!

Sunday's race was programmed as the annual "Edwardian" Race where the crew are encouraged to dress up and the course is seeks to emulate the type of course that would have been set back in the 30's. Due to a lot of visitor traffic in the entrance channel the five Redwings & four One-Designs headed out to Fitzwilliam for the combined start.

Dressed up for the annual
Dressed up for the annual "Edwardian" Race at Bembridge Sailing Club - photo © Mike Samuelson

After a half hour postponement to allow for more water and for the majority of the visitors to leave the harbour, the first beat to Old Church turned out to be rather easier than had been planned as the wind backed to SSW. Jonathan Nainby-Luxmoore in No 5 Redwing Snow Goose was first round the buoy but with still a considerable amount of traffic exiting the harbour the course was changed to keep the fleet clear. Colin Samuelson in No 11, Toucan was second, Robin Ebsworth sailing No 41 Quintessence single-handed was third. Rosie Gosling in No 45 Gosling was fourth (having been OCS and gone back at the start), and Peter Grimaldi in No 21 Redwing was fifth. Back at Old Church for the second time, Toucan had taken the lead, Gosling was second, Quintessence third, Snow Goose (having suffered some gear failure) was fourth and Redwing was fifth. It was then a close reach into the harbour and a beat up to a laid mark off Bembridge Outboards. With the sun shining and a lovely breeze, all bar Snow Goose who retired, then headed back out to Janson for a final round. Despite best efforts, Rosie in Gosling had to be satisfied with finishing at the laid windward mark a minute behind Colin in Toucan. Peter in Redwing was third and Robin, who had found the final round very hard work as he was single-handed had to make do with fourth. The winning helm (Colin) and his crew (his wife Becky and Chris Andreae) were subsequently awarded the Harbour Trophy by the Vice-Commodore (and ARO) Jos Coad.

Meanwhile James Row in No 8 One-Design made the best start and although never far in front of Peter Summerhayes in No 1 and Xander Shaw in No 6, lead the way into the harbour for the first time. However he cut the corner too tight and went aground which let Xander and Peter through. Despite being quite far behind, Martin Bonham in No 2 stuck to it and followed the other three back out to Janson. James was back in front as they entered the harbour for the final beat up to the finish line; Xander & Peter had a very close final leg with the former crossing the line just under a minute behind James, with Peter a mere two seconds later. After the finish it transpired that there had been some confusion which way Janson was meant to have been rounded. In the end it was concluded that Xander had been disadvantaged and so he was granted redress and awarded first place, with James dropping to second.

Bembridge Redwings & One-Designs prize giving - photo © Mike Samuelson
Bembridge Redwings & One-Designs prize giving - photo © Mike Samuelson

Next week's racing starts at 10:30 on Saturday and 10:30 on Sunday.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Racing
Great racing on Sunday after the strong winds Strong East/South East'erly winds put paid to any sailing on Friday evening and Saturday for the Redwings & One-Designs, however as forecast, Sunday was much nicer and two Redwings & three One-Designs enjoyed some very close racing. Posted on 8 May Bembridge Early May Bank Holiday Racing
Redwings & One-Designs out of hibernation Although eight Redwings had come out of their winter hibernation and were parked up on the Redwing Quay ready for the first races of the new season, only five took to the water for Saturday's first of three races for the Quail Trophy. Posted on 2 May Bembridge Illusion season finale
St George's Day Trophy & Woodford Long Distance Race Traditionally the number of boats for the final weekend's racing of the Illusion Winter season is on the low side. Falling on the early May Bank Holiday and a pretty dismal forecast especially for Sunday, this year was no different. Posted on 1 May Bembridge One Design Oppenheim Trophy
Much better weather than usual for the season opener The Bembridge One Designs always start their season at Easter - this year was no different. What was different was the much better than normal weather! Posted on 18 Apr Vernon's Easter Egg Trophy
Two excellent days racing for the Bembridge Illusions Two excellent days of racing over the Easter Weekend for Vernon's Easter Egg Trophy - the second oldest trophy raced for by the Bembridge Illusions dating back to 1984. Posted on 17 Apr Bembridge Illusion Bill's Barrel
Always something different for this event! Traditionally Bill's Barrel tends to be bit different form normal Illusion Regattas at Bembridge; the organiser, Bill Daniels, always tries to dream up something new and this year was no different! Posted on 9 Apr Bembridge Illusion Flying Dutchman Trophy
Almost perfect conditions on Saturday Sadly no sign this weekend of the flying Dutchman (Rudy), however the eleven sailors who did come to race for his trophy enjoyed almost perfect conditions on Saturday. Posted on 3 Apr Bembridge Illusion Spring Plate
Sunshine and a good breeze make for great racing Although away from shelter it was still quite chilly on Saturday in Bembridge for the Spring Plate, the sunshine and F4 gusting occasionally F5 NNE breeze made for some great racing for twelve hardy Illusionists. Posted on 27 Mar Illusion Nationals at Bembridge
24 hardy helms despite windy and damp forecast Fortunately the windy and damp forecast earlier in the week did not put off the twenty four hardy Illusionists entered for this season's National Championship held over the weekend in Bembridge. Posted on 20 Mar Illusion Vernon Stratton Trophy at Bembridge
Last regatta before the nationals The Illusions had very mixed weather for the regatta run in Bembridge Harbour on the 11th and 12th March. The Saturday it was foggy with very little visibility 100-150 metres. Posted on 13 Mar

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy