Bembridge Redwing & One-Design Racing at Bembridge Sailing Club

Bembridge Redwings & One-Designs racing © Mike Samuelson Bembridge Redwings & One-Designs racing © Mike Samuelson

by Mike Samuelson on 15 May

After a twenty five minute postponement, as launching had been delayed because the tide appeared to be rather slow coming in, four Redwings and six One-Designs had two very enjoyable shorter races on Saturday in the brisk SW'erly 5 breeze.

In the first Redwing race, Rosie Gosling in No 45, Gosling, was soon in the lead and gained on every leg to finish nearly two and a half minutes ahead of Alastair Speare-Cole helming No 2, Avocet, with Peter Grimaldi in No 21, Redwing and Jim Conneybeare-Cross in No 37, Gannet a few minutes later.

Although finishing in the same order in their second race which was shortened at Footprint, the front two had a closer race with the gap between Gosling & Avocet reducing to just under a minute.

In the first One-Design race Peter Summerhayes in No 1 just lead at the first mark ahead of Jos Coad in No 10 with the others following until the leeward mark where Nos 6 (Xander Shaw) and No 8 (Anna Row) tacked inshore while the leaders stayed out reckoning on a stronger tide. However it paid to go inshore which resulted in Anna (No 8) and Xander (No 6) overtaking the original leaders to be first and second with Nos 1 and 10 close behind. No 5 (Susie Beart) went home after the first race so there were only 5 five boats in the second race. Xander (No 6) got away from the fleet before the first mark and extended his lead to win comfortably from Anna (No 8); third was Hugh Doherty in No 10 who just held off Martin Bonham in No 2 with Russ Fowler helming No 1 following some way behind. A great sail in sunny but wild and wet conditions!

Sunday's race was programmed as the annual "Edwardian" Race where the crew are encouraged to dress up and the course is seeks to emulate the type of course that would have been set back in the 30's. Due to a lot of visitor traffic in the entrance channel the five Redwings & four One-Designs headed out to Fitzwilliam for the combined start.

After a half hour postponement to allow for more water and for the majority of the visitors to leave the harbour, the first beat to Old Church turned out to be rather easier than had been planned as the wind backed to SSW. Jonathan Nainby-Luxmoore in No 5 Redwing Snow Goose was first round the buoy but with still a considerable amount of traffic exiting the harbour the course was changed to keep the fleet clear. Colin Samuelson in No 11, Toucan was second, Robin Ebsworth sailing No 41 Quintessence single-handed was third. Rosie Gosling in No 45 Gosling was fourth (having been OCS and gone back at the start), and Peter Grimaldi in No 21 Redwing was fifth. Back at Old Church for the second time, Toucan had taken the lead, Gosling was second, Quintessence third, Snow Goose (having suffered some gear failure) was fourth and Redwing was fifth. It was then a close reach into the harbour and a beat up to a laid mark off Bembridge Outboards. With the sun shining and a lovely breeze, all bar Snow Goose who retired, then headed back out to Janson for a final round. Despite best efforts, Rosie in Gosling had to be satisfied with finishing at the laid windward mark a minute behind Colin in Toucan. Peter in Redwing was third and Robin, who had found the final round very hard work as he was single-handed had to make do with fourth. The winning helm (Colin) and his crew (his wife Becky and Chris Andreae) were subsequently awarded the Harbour Trophy by the Vice-Commodore (and ARO) Jos Coad.

Meanwhile James Row in No 8 One-Design made the best start and although never far in front of Peter Summerhayes in No 1 and Xander Shaw in No 6, lead the way into the harbour for the first time. However he cut the corner too tight and went aground which let Xander and Peter through. Despite being quite far behind, Martin Bonham in No 2 stuck to it and followed the other three back out to Janson. James was back in front as they entered the harbour for the final beat up to the finish line; Xander & Peter had a very close final leg with the former crossing the line just under a minute behind James, with Peter a mere two seconds later. After the finish it transpired that there had been some confusion which way Janson was meant to have been rounded. In the end it was concluded that Xander had been disadvantaged and so he was granted redress and awarded first place, with James dropping to second.

Next week's racing starts at 10:30 on Saturday and 10:30 on Sunday.