Product Feature
Boats for sale

Solo 3541 in Excellent Condition
located in Stourbridge
Jack Holt Built GRP Solo 3538
located in Coventry

Midlands and Northern Area Solo Open at Carsington Sailing Club

by John Webster today at 7:46 am 14 May 2017

Carsington SC hosted the Joint Midlands and Northern area Solo Open Meeting. 32 Solos raced in conditions that all said were fantastic - the sun shone and the WSW wind blew, which made for planing offwind legs and hard hiking beats.

Race 1: Saw Ollie Wells 5732 take an early lead which he held for all 5 rounds in a 48 minute race, Michael Sims and Stephen Graham taking 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Race 2: Saw the same front runners from race 1 plus 5211 Philip Barnes and 5750 Dave Mitchell joining them in the mix at the front of the fleet. This time it was Michael Sims getting the gun followed by 5741 Stephen Graham 2nd, and 5211 Philip Barns 3rd.

Race 3: After a short delay as the wind direction was giving our PRO Henry Wright and the buoy laying team a headache we finally got away. It was a bullet each for Ollie and Michael so all on the last race. After a tricky 0.6 Km 1st beat Michael Sims got his head in front and did everything right to ensure victory in race 3 and the overall winner. Well sailed Michael.

The prize giving took place at 4-15, there were prizes for the following, the first 7 places plus, Septimus, Grand Master, Veteran and the first boat under 5000 sail No. won by Jeremy Lane in 4409, The full results below.

Lastly a big thank you to all the race team and all the visitors that came to make it a day to remember. The seven strong team from Northampton SC were overheard saying "We always look forward to coming to Carsington" thanks guys.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st5722Michael SimsCarsington SC‑2112
2nd5732Oli WellsNorthampton1‑423
3rd5741Stephen GrahamBurwain32‑55
4th5737Oliver DavenportNorthampton5‑1038
5th5211Philip BarnesBudworth63‑119
6th5750David MitchellNorthampton‑8549
7th5707Nigel DaviesDraycott4‑9610
8th5655John WebsterCarsington SC‑77714
9th5524Kev HallNorthampton‑106915
10th5645Ian HopwoodNantwich98‑1017
11th5661Alistair BanksWest Riding SC14‑15822
12th5745Andrew FoxLeigh & Lowton‑12111223
13th5480Malcolm HallCarsington SC‑16121628
14th5037Alistair RaynardCarsington SC15‑161328
15th5312Stuart NorrisShropshire13‑261528
16th4409Jeremy LaneCarsington SC‑17141731
17th5564Graham WilsonNorthampton‑19131932
18th4884Brian SpragueLLSC‑26201434
19th5388Steve BarnettCarsington SC18‑281836
20th5547Peter WarneNorthampton‑20172037
21st4254Rob BurdekinCarsington SC2218(DNF)40
22nd4882Brian FisherNotts County2121‑2242
23rd5694Seth TurnerBanbury2419‑2743
24th5689Rob CookNorthampton11(DNF)DNC45
25th5039John NixonCarsington SC2322(DNC)45
26th5210Karl BirdNottingham‑29252146
27th5003Paul BottomleySouth Staffs‑27232447
28th5021Mark ClearyBudworth2524‑2649
29th5355Roger DoyleCarsington SC‑28272350
30th5028Derek JoynerCarsington SC‑30292554
31st4764Keith ApplebyCarsington SC3130(RET)61
32nd5064Mike DavenportRedesmere3231(BFD)63
33rd2883Tim BirdCarsington SC(DNC)DNCDNC68
Related Articles

The best laid plans...
We talk to Tom Gillard about his disrupted 2017 season Tom Gillard finished 2016 in style, winning the Fireball Worlds with Richard Anderton, but this year started with a serious blow to Tom's campaign after learning that Richard needed an operation on his knee that would put him out of action for a year... Posted on 15 May Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 4
At last a brisk South Westerly with sun! At last a brisk South Westerly with sun! Up until now the 2017 season has been dominated by Easterlies which have made for challenging sailing in the Salcombe estuary and so it was good news for the competitors and race officer. Posted on 14 May First Shots of THINNAIR
And latest Solo and 29er news Thinnair hull #1 was first shown at the RYA Dinghy Show in early March. Since then we have been destruction testing the hull and compiling the list of modifications for the boat we will take to the Moth Worlds later this year. Posted on 12 May Enterprise and Solos at Minima
Firkin Trophy and Thames Valley Series racing A northerly is a rare pleasure at Minima, sitting as the club does on a north-south reach of the Thames at Kingston, plagued by the prevailing south-westerlies. Posted on 9 May Solos at West Riding
Heavy cloud over Wintersett Reservoir A fleet of 19 Solos gathered at West Riding Sailing Club for the second event of the northern series. Whilst other parts of the country were bathed in sunshine, heavy cloud hung over Wintersett Reservoir. Posted on 9 May Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 3
'Round the creeks' course to make best use of high water Grey skies and a fading north easterly breeze greeted the 28 boats lining up for race 3 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series. The Race Officer set a 'round the creeks' course to make best use of high water. Posted on 8 May Magic Marine Nation's Cup overall
An exciting finale in Medemblik All was set for an exciting finale to the Magic Marine Nation's Cup, hosted by the Royal Hollandia Yacht Club. The athletes stood onshore, stretching and triggering slow and fast twitch fibres for the day's racing. Posted on 7 May Magic Marine Nation's Cup day 2
Racing heats up, the temperature doesn't The fleet awoke to a brisk Easterly breeze with no sign of an increase in temperature. Tourism to this area has certainly flourished but there is no 'Med' in Medemblik this morning. Posted on 7 May Magic Marine Nation's Cup day 1
A day of ups and downs on the steep chop of the IJsselmeer I sit here in the confines of my hotel room, the dulcet tones from the Bee Gees tribute band still ringing in my ears. The sneaky Dutch bar team having lulled us into a sense of security not dissimilar to a clubhouse in the lee of Everest. Posted on 6 May Magic Marine Nation's Cup 2017 starts today
Sailors arrive in force at the wonderful venue of Medemblik National Solos have arrived in force to the wonderful location of Medemblik. This venue is the Dutch version of the UK National Sailing Academy at Weymouth and consequently oozes class and professionalism. Posted on 5 May

Upcoming Events

Chichester YC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Chichester YC- 28 May Hayling Island SC Solo Pusinelli Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Northampton SC Solo Midlands Area Meeting for Solo
Northampton SC- 10 Jun Portchester SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Portchester SC- 11 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Hayling Island SC Solo Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 9 Jul to 14 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Hayling Island SC Solo Tyler Trophy for Solo
Hayling Island SC- 24 Sep
