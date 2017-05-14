Midlands and Northern Area Solo Open at Carsington Sailing Club
by John Webster today at 7:46 am
14 May 2017
Carsington SC hosted the Joint Midlands and Northern area Solo Open Meeting. 32 Solos raced in conditions that all said were fantastic - the sun shone and the WSW wind blew, which made for planing offwind legs and hard hiking beats.
Race 1: Saw Ollie Wells 5732 take an early lead which he held for all 5 rounds in a 48 minute race, Michael Sims and Stephen Graham taking 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Race 2: Saw the same front runners from race 1 plus 5211 Philip Barnes and 5750 Dave Mitchell joining them in the mix at the front of the fleet. This time it was Michael Sims getting the gun followed by 5741 Stephen Graham 2nd, and 5211 Philip Barns 3rd.
Race 3: After a short delay as the wind direction was giving our PRO Henry Wright and the buoy laying team a headache we finally got away. It was a bullet each for Ollie and Michael so all on the last race. After a tricky 0.6 Km 1st beat Michael Sims got his head in front and did everything right to ensure victory in race 3 and the overall winner. Well sailed Michael.
The prize giving took place at 4-15, there were prizes for the following, the first 7 places plus, Septimus, Grand Master, Veteran and the first boat under 5000 sail No. won by Jeremy Lane in 4409, The full results below.
Lastly a big thank you to all the race team and all the visitors that came to make it a day to remember. The seven strong team from Northampton SC were overheard saying "We always look forward to coming to Carsington" thanks guys.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|5722
|Michael Sims
|Carsington SC
|‑2
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|5732
|Oli Wells
|Northampton
|1
|‑4
|2
|3
|3rd
|5741
|Stephen Graham
|Burwain
|3
|2
|‑5
|5
|4th
|5737
|Oliver Davenport
|Northampton
|5
|‑10
|3
|8
|5th
|5211
|Philip Barnes
|Budworth
|6
|3
|‑11
|9
|6th
|5750
|David Mitchell
|Northampton
|‑8
|5
|4
|9
|7th
|5707
|Nigel Davies
|Draycott
|4
|‑9
|6
|10
|8th
|5655
|John Webster
|Carsington SC
|‑7
|7
|7
|14
|9th
|5524
|Kev Hall
|Northampton
|‑10
|6
|9
|15
|10th
|5645
|Ian Hopwood
|Nantwich
|9
|8
|‑10
|17
|11th
|5661
|Alistair Banks
|West Riding SC
|14
|‑15
|8
|22
|12th
|5745
|Andrew Fox
|Leigh & Lowton
|‑12
|11
|12
|23
|13th
|5480
|Malcolm Hall
|Carsington SC
|‑16
|12
|16
|28
|14th
|5037
|Alistair Raynard
|Carsington SC
|15
|‑16
|13
|28
|15th
|5312
|Stuart Norris
|Shropshire
|13
|‑26
|15
|28
|16th
|4409
|Jeremy Lane
|Carsington SC
|‑17
|14
|17
|31
|17th
|5564
|Graham Wilson
|Northampton
|‑19
|13
|19
|32
|18th
|4884
|Brian Sprague
|LLSC
|‑26
|20
|14
|34
|19th
|5388
|Steve Barnett
|Carsington SC
|18
|‑28
|18
|36
|20th
|5547
|Peter Warne
|Northampton
|‑20
|17
|20
|37
|21st
|4254
|Rob Burdekin
|Carsington SC
|22
|18
|(DNF)
|40
|22nd
|4882
|Brian Fisher
|Notts County
|21
|21
|‑22
|42
|23rd
|5694
|Seth Turner
|Banbury
|24
|19
|‑27
|43
|24th
|5689
|Rob Cook
|Northampton
|11
|(DNF)
|DNC
|45
|25th
|5039
|John Nixon
|Carsington SC
|23
|22
|(DNC)
|45
|26th
|5210
|Karl Bird
|Nottingham
|‑29
|25
|21
|46
|27th
|5003
|Paul Bottomley
|South Staffs
|‑27
|23
|24
|47
|28th
|5021
|Mark Cleary
|Budworth
|25
|24
|‑26
|49
|29th
|5355
|Roger Doyle
|Carsington SC
|‑28
|27
|23
|50
|30th
|5028
|Derek Joyner
|Carsington SC
|‑30
|29
|25
|54
|31st
|4764
|Keith Appleby
|Carsington SC
|31
|30
|(RET)
|61
|32nd
|5064
|Mike Davenport
|Redesmere
|32
|31
|(BFD)
|63
|33rd
|2883
|Tim Bird
|Carsington SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|68
