Midlands and Northern Area Solo Open at Carsington Sailing Club

by John Webster today at 7:46 am

Carsington SC hosted the Joint Midlands and Northern area Solo Open Meeting. 32 Solos raced in conditions that all said were fantastic - the sun shone and the WSW wind blew, which made for planing offwind legs and hard hiking beats.

Race 1: Saw Ollie Wells 5732 take an early lead which he held for all 5 rounds in a 48 minute race, Michael Sims and Stephen Graham taking 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Race 2: Saw the same front runners from race 1 plus 5211 Philip Barnes and 5750 Dave Mitchell joining them in the mix at the front of the fleet. This time it was Michael Sims getting the gun followed by 5741 Stephen Graham 2nd, and 5211 Philip Barns 3rd.

Race 3: After a short delay as the wind direction was giving our PRO Henry Wright and the buoy laying team a headache we finally got away. It was a bullet each for Ollie and Michael so all on the last race. After a tricky 0.6 Km 1st beat Michael Sims got his head in front and did everything right to ensure victory in race 3 and the overall winner. Well sailed Michael.

The prize giving took place at 4-15, there were prizes for the following, the first 7 places plus, Septimus, Grand Master, Veteran and the first boat under 5000 sail No. won by Jeremy Lane in 4409, The full results below.

Lastly a big thank you to all the race team and all the visitors that came to make it a day to remember. The seven strong team from Northampton SC were overheard saying "We always look forward to coming to Carsington" thanks guys.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 5722 Michael Sims Carsington SC ‑2 1 1 2 2nd 5732 Oli Wells Northampton 1 ‑4 2 3 3rd 5741 Stephen Graham Burwain 3 2 ‑5 5 4th 5737 Oliver Davenport Northampton 5 ‑10 3 8 5th 5211 Philip Barnes Budworth 6 3 ‑11 9 6th 5750 David Mitchell Northampton ‑8 5 4 9 7th 5707 Nigel Davies Draycott 4 ‑9 6 10 8th 5655 John Webster Carsington SC ‑7 7 7 14 9th 5524 Kev Hall Northampton ‑10 6 9 15 10th 5645 Ian Hopwood Nantwich 9 8 ‑10 17 11th 5661 Alistair Banks West Riding SC 14 ‑15 8 22 12th 5745 Andrew Fox Leigh & Lowton ‑12 11 12 23 13th 5480 Malcolm Hall Carsington SC ‑16 12 16 28 14th 5037 Alistair Raynard Carsington SC 15 ‑16 13 28 15th 5312 Stuart Norris Shropshire 13 ‑26 15 28 16th 4409 Jeremy Lane Carsington SC ‑17 14 17 31 17th 5564 Graham Wilson Northampton ‑19 13 19 32 18th 4884 Brian Sprague LLSC ‑26 20 14 34 19th 5388 Steve Barnett Carsington SC 18 ‑28 18 36 20th 5547 Peter Warne Northampton ‑20 17 20 37 21st 4254 Rob Burdekin Carsington SC 22 18 (DNF) 40 22nd 4882 Brian Fisher Notts County 21 21 ‑22 42 23rd 5694 Seth Turner Banbury 24 19 ‑27 43 24th 5689 Rob Cook Northampton 11 (DNF) DNC 45 25th 5039 John Nixon Carsington SC 23 22 (DNC) 45 26th 5210 Karl Bird Nottingham ‑29 25 21 46 27th 5003 Paul Bottomley South Staffs ‑27 23 24 47 28th 5021 Mark Cleary Budworth 25 24 ‑26 49 29th 5355 Roger Doyle Carsington SC ‑28 27 23 50 30th 5028 Derek Joyner Carsington SC ‑30 29 25 54 31st 4764 Keith Appleby Carsington SC 31 30 (RET) 61 32nd 5064 Mike Davenport Redesmere 32 31 (BFD) 63 33rd 2883 Tim Bird Carsington SC (DNC) DNC DNC 68