Fireball Open at Blackwater Sailing Club

by Dave Hall today at 7:36 am

A world class fleet turned out for the second round of the Fireball Golden Dolphin series held over the weekend of the 13th and 14th May. Eight visiting teams from as far as Somerset and the Midlands joined the twelve club boats. The visiting boats included current and past World and National Champions plus a handful of the top UK boats.

Blackwater SC laid on perfect weather for the 2 days and the race team got all five races in. Three races back to back were held on the first day in 10 -12 knots, in race 1 Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards gave notice of their intent by taking the lead and then extending it in some style with some excellent downwind sailing, it was pretty much a repeat in the second and third races of the day. Peter and Tom Kyne put in a steady performance in the shifty conditions with two runner up positions. Dave Hall and Paul Constable had a safe day which put them in third overnight. Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne were unlucky in race 2 while looking at a good second place their main halyard broke and Russell took an involuntary swim.

The fleet retired to the club in the evening sun for the traditional Fish and chips and good banter.

Sunday came with more sun and more wind, however the late start because of the late tide meant the sun started to play havoc with the strength and the direction of the wind. It did not seem to affect Tom and Geoff as they continued their winning ways – not without a battle in the first race of the day though. The rest of the fleet struggled in the changeable conditions which along with the tide meant a lot of place changing. Local team Steve Jarred and Nick Collins had a moment of glory leading the fleet for a short while but had to be content with a second place in the end, Christian Birrell and Viv Townend put in a 2nd and 3rd after the challenges on the first day with their new boat. For the rest of the fleet the mixed results and high scoring meant many ties and finishing positions were decided on discards.

An impressive performance from Tom and Geoff winning every race, Geoff thanked the club and all the volunteers who made the weekend work like clockwork. We look forward to the next round at Hayling Island in June.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 15127 T. Gillard G. Edwards ‑1 1 1 1 1 4 2nd 15124 P. Kyne T. Kyne 2 2 6 6 ‑9 16 3rd 15122 Dave Hall Paul Counstable 5 4 3 ‑7 6 18 4th 15133 K. Hope R. Thorne 8 (DNF) 4 5 3 20 5th 14886 S. Maskell T. Maskell 10 ‑14 2 8 4 24 6th 15115 Steve Jarred Nick Collins 7 7 ‑14 2 8 24 7th 15066 Mark Maskell Nigel Shepherd 4 10 5 ‑17 5 24 8th 14905 Charlie Stewart Malcolm Green 6 6 8 4 (DNF) 24 9th 15107 R. Cones J. Goodfellow 3 5 ‑13 9 10 27 10th 15097 B. Clegg D. Pamnel 9 3 ‑12 10 7 29 11th 14950 C. Thorne A. Steward 12 8 10 ‑15 12 42 12th 14755 Dave Ryder Peter Bentley ‑19 12 7 13 11 43 13th 15102 Martin Scarth Tom Johnson 13 11 9 11 ‑14 44 14th 15144 C. Birrell V. Townsend (DNC) DNC DNC 3 2 47 15th 15129 Steve Kuhl Angela Docherty 11 13 ‑16 16 13 53 16th 15041 Maria Richards Jon Chetland ‑15 15 15 14 15 59 17th 14675 Ian Johnson Nicky Johnson 16 17 11 ‑18 17 61 18th 14948 Nigel Clark Nikki Taylor ‑17 16 17 12 16 61 19th 15058 Brett Townsend Dave Nichols 14 9 (DNC) DNC DNC 65 20th 14798 Rorie Ash Frankie Ash 18 18 18 ‑19 18 72