Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
Gul Evotherm Longsleeve Rashguard
Gul Evotherm Longsleeve Rashguard
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Fireball GBR 14839
located in Barnstaple
Fireball 14694
located in Havant
Fireball K12290
located in Oxford

Fireball Open at Blackwater Sailing Club

by Dave Hall today at 7:36 am 13-14 May 2017

A world class fleet turned out for the second round of the Fireball Golden Dolphin series held over the weekend of the 13th and 14th May. Eight visiting teams from as far as Somerset and the Midlands joined the twelve club boats. The visiting boats included current and past World and National Champions plus a handful of the top UK boats.

Blackwater SC laid on perfect weather for the 2 days and the race team got all five races in. Three races back to back were held on the first day in 10 -12 knots, in race 1 Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards gave notice of their intent by taking the lead and then extending it in some style with some excellent downwind sailing, it was pretty much a repeat in the second and third races of the day. Peter and Tom Kyne put in a steady performance in the shifty conditions with two runner up positions. Dave Hall and Paul Constable had a safe day which put them in third overnight. Kevin Hope and Russell Thorne were unlucky in race 2 while looking at a good second place their main halyard broke and Russell took an involuntary swim.

The fleet retired to the club in the evening sun for the traditional Fish and chips and good banter.

Sunday came with more sun and more wind, however the late start because of the late tide meant the sun started to play havoc with the strength and the direction of the wind. It did not seem to affect Tom and Geoff as they continued their winning ways – not without a battle in the first race of the day though. The rest of the fleet struggled in the changeable conditions which along with the tide meant a lot of place changing. Local team Steve Jarred and Nick Collins had a moment of glory leading the fleet for a short while but had to be content with a second place in the end, Christian Birrell and Viv Townend put in a 2nd and 3rd after the challenges on the first day with their new boat. For the rest of the fleet the mixed results and high scoring meant many ties and finishing positions were decided on discards.

An impressive performance from Tom and Geoff winning every race, Geoff thanked the club and all the volunteers who made the weekend work like clockwork. We look forward to the next round at Hayling Island in June.

Overall winners were Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards at the Blackwater Fireball Open - photo © Kate Stewart
Overall winners were Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards at the Blackwater Fireball Open - photo © Kate Stewart

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st15127T. GillardG. Edwards‑111114
2nd15124P. KyneT. Kyne2266‑916
3rd15122Dave HallPaul Counstable543‑7618
4th15133K. HopeR. Thorne8(DNF)45320
5th14886S. MaskellT. Maskell10‑1428424
6th15115Steve JarredNick Collins77‑142824
7th15066Mark MaskellNigel Shepherd4105‑17524
8th14905Charlie StewartMalcolm Green6684(DNF)24
9th15107R. ConesJ. Goodfellow35‑1391027
10th15097B. CleggD. Pamnel93‑1210729
11th14950C. ThorneA. Steward12810‑151242
12th14755Dave RyderPeter Bentley‑19127131143
13th15102Martin ScarthTom Johnson1311911‑1444
14th15144C. BirrellV. Townsend(DNC)DNCDNC3247
15th15129Steve KuhlAngela Docherty1113‑16161353
16th15041Maria RichardsJon Chetland‑151515141559
17th14675Ian JohnsonNicky Johnson161711‑181761
18th14948Nigel ClarkNikki Taylor‑171617121661
19th15058Brett TownsendDave Nichols149(DNC)DNCDNC65
20th14798Rorie AshFrankie Ash181818‑191872
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The best laid plans...
We talk to Tom Gillard about his disrupted 2017 season Tom Gillard finished 2016 in style, winning the Fireball Worlds with Richard Anderton, but this year started with a serious blow to Tom's campaign after learning that Richard needed an operation on his knee that would put him out of action for a year... Posted on 15 May Fireballs in the DBSC Tuesday Series day 3
Genteel evening in Dun Laoghaire! Four Fireballs came under the starter's orders for the third Tuesday night of the DBSC Summer Series. Given the warm conditions during the day and the strong tide outside, the decision was made to keep the dinghy fleets inside. Posted on 10 May 420 & Fireball Ulsters at Ballyholme
A mixture of conditions for the fleets Nearly 30 sailors attended the joint P&O Ferries 420 and Fireball Ulster Championships last weekend with a mixture of conditions to test out the sailors. Posted on 8 May Fireball Ulsters at Ballyholme
Light weather start to regatta season A small group of Fireballs, combined with a slightly larger group of 420s enjoyed a light weather start to the regatta season under the burgee of Ballyholme Yacht Club, on Belfast Lough's southern shore for the Ulster Championships this past weekend. Posted on 8 May Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr Entry entry closes on 9th April
For 2017 Gul Fireball Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis This is your last chance to enter the 2017 Gul Fireball European and National Championships before the early entry deadline passes. On the 9th April, the price rises from just £285. Posted on 8 Apr New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar Fireballs at Staunton Harold
A club which is in Fireball folklore The 2015 open meeting at Staunton Harold has gone down in Fireball folklore. Listen to some of the stories and you would think the event had been held in the Southern Ocean, not a reservoir just outside Derby. Posted on 29 Mar Dun Laoghaire Fireball Frostbite Series Overall
Fabulous final fling! The Dun Laoghaire Frostbite fleet had enjoyed a sunny Saturday in advance of the last day of racing in the 2016/17 Series and early on the Sunday morning there was a further bonus when it was announced that racing would be held outside the harbour. Posted on 28 Mar Selden's new jib halyard turning block
Handling the load on 1:1 systems A number of classes, including the Fireball and Flying Fifteen, have moved from 2:1 jib halyards to 1:1 systems. The reasoning behind this has been weight and windage, but it has doubled the load on the turning block in the mast. Posted on 24 Mar

Upcoming Events

Brightlingsea SC Fireball Open Meeting for GP14 and Merlin Rocket
Brightlingsea SC- 3 Jun to 4 Jun Hayling Island SC Fireball Open Meeting for Contender
Hayling Island SC- 10 Jun to 11 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy