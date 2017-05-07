Please select your home edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Shadow Long John
Shadow Long John
RS Aeros at the Paignton Open for Single Handers (POSH)

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 5:04 pm 6-7 May 2017

Paignton's Open for Single Handers (POSH) had twenty four mixed class boats competing in the PY fleet with seven RS Aeros made up of five RS Aero 9s and two RS Aero 7s.

A big swell from the Easterly breeze prevented a timely launch on Saturday until after the wind had died, so no sailing, leaving an excess of energy and time to sample Paignton and Torquay's nightlife - a dangerous combination!

Four good races were achieved on Sunday providing great racing in Torbay which was constantly challenging in the mixed fleet.

Congratulations to Richard Watsham, the 2016 RS Aero 9 European Champion, of Starcross SC / Royal Navy SA who led the RS Aeros to win final race and with it the PY fleet in his RS Aero 9.

John Warburton nailed the final race in his RS Aero 7 to take 2nd in that race behind Richard, which propelled him up the score sheet to 6th overall.

Thanks to Paignton SC for being great hosts and we look forward to returning next year.

Overall Results: (full results here)

PosSail NoHelmClubRig
1st1298Richard WatshamRNSA / Starcross YCRS AERO 9
6th2147John WarburtonChew Valley Lake SCRS AERO 7
9th1637Gregory BartlettStarcross YCRS AERO 9
11th1930Paul BartlettStarcross YCRS AERO 9
14th2162Peter ChaplinBurghfield SCRS AERO 9
15th2157Nigel RolfeBurghfield SCRS AERO 9
17th2146James ClaphamRoyal Torbay YCRS AERO 7
