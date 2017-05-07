RS Aeros at the Paignton Open for Single Handers (POSH)
by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 5:04 pm
6-7 May 2017
Paignton's Open for Single Handers (POSH) had twenty four mixed class boats competing in the PY fleet with seven RS Aeros made up of five RS Aero 9s and two RS Aero 7s.
A big swell from the Easterly breeze prevented a timely launch on Saturday until after the wind had died, so no sailing, leaving an excess of energy and time to sample Paignton and Torquay's nightlife - a dangerous combination!
Four good races were achieved on Sunday providing great racing in Torbay which was constantly challenging in the mixed fleet.
Congratulations to Richard Watsham, the 2016 RS Aero 9 European Champion, of Starcross SC / Royal Navy SA who led the RS Aeros to win final race and with it the PY fleet in his RS Aero 9.
John Warburton nailed the final race in his RS Aero 7 to take 2nd in that race behind Richard, which propelled him up the score sheet to 6th overall.
Thanks to Paignton SC for being great hosts and we look forward to returning next year.
Overall Results: (full results here)
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|Rig
|1st
|1298
|Richard Watsham
|RNSA / Starcross YC
|RS AERO 9
|6th
|2147
|John Warburton
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|RS AERO 7
|9th
|1637
|Gregory Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|RS AERO 9
|11th
|1930
|Paul Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|RS AERO 9
|14th
|2162
|Peter Chaplin
|Burghfield SC
|RS AERO 9
|15th
|2157
|Nigel Rolfe
|Burghfield SC
|RS AERO 9
|17th
|2146
|James Clapham
|Royal Torbay YC
|RS AERO 7
