RS Aeros at the Paignton Open for Single Handers (POSH)

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 5:04 pm

Paignton's Open for Single Handers (POSH) had twenty four mixed class boats competing in the PY fleet with seven RS Aeros made up of five RS Aero 9s and two RS Aero 7s.

A big swell from the Easterly breeze prevented a timely launch on Saturday until after the wind had died, so no sailing, leaving an excess of energy and time to sample Paignton and Torquay's nightlife - a dangerous combination!

Four good races were achieved on Sunday providing great racing in Torbay which was constantly challenging in the mixed fleet.

Congratulations to Richard Watsham, the 2016 RS Aero 9 European Champion, of Starcross SC / Royal Navy SA who led the RS Aeros to win final race and with it the PY fleet in his RS Aero 9.

John Warburton nailed the final race in his RS Aero 7 to take 2nd in that race behind Richard, which propelled him up the score sheet to 6th overall.

Thanks to Paignton SC for being great hosts and we look forward to returning next year.

Overall Results: (full results here)

Pos Sail No Helm Club Rig 1st 1298 Richard Watsham RNSA / Starcross YC RS AERO 9 6th 2147 John Warburton Chew Valley Lake SC RS AERO 7 9th 1637 Gregory Bartlett Starcross YC RS AERO 9 11th 1930 Paul Bartlett Starcross YC RS AERO 9 14th 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC RS AERO 9 15th 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC RS AERO 9 17th 2146 James Clapham Royal Torbay YC RS AERO 7