Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)
Product Feature
Allen A2020TII - 20mm Dynamic tie-on block
Allen A2020TII - 20mm Dynamic tie-on block
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Still time to try sailing and windsurfing with RYA Push the Boat Out

by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 7:42 pm 13-21 May 2017
Saskia Clark takes newcomers sailing during RYA Push the Boat Out © Paul Wyeth / RYA

There's still time to try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost this week after thousands of people across the UK got out on the water, many for the first time, as RYA Push the Boat Out kicked off this weekend (13-14 May).

The nine day national event which runs until 21 May, started with over 200 sailing venues opening their gates to welcome people of all ages and abilities to experience sailing and windsurfing.

Saskia Clark, Rio 2016 Olympic Gold Medallist, joined visitors Fishers Green Sailing Club and Marconi Sailing Club, two of the clubs taking part in her home county of Essex.

She said: "It's been fantastic to see so many people turning up and trying sailing and windsurfing today. Push the Boat Out is a fantastic opportunity to have a go at an awesome new sport, so if you've missed this weekend make sure you find an event near you, jump in a boat and give it a go!"

There's still 180 events still to go so whether you want to go as a family, take on a new personal challenge or get back into a boat, there's something for everyone. Because sailing is such a diverse sport, with so many different types of boats to enjoy and places to sail, it is perfect for all ages and abilities.

Sarah who had her first sailing experience at Spinnaker Sailing Club in the New Forest said: "It was brilliant! My advice to others would be to definitely try sailing. It's an amazing opportunity and you don't know where it might lead once you get started- you could be a natural and fall in love with it."

For full details of exactly what is on and when at each participating sailing club and centre visit www.rya.org.uk/go/PTBO

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Push The Boat Out in Leamington Spa
At Mid Warwichshire YC on Saturday 20 May Mid Warwickshire Yacht club is a family friendly dinghy sailing club situated on the outskirts of Leamington Spa and caters for all levels of skills and experience. Posted today at 4:55 pm Try sailing now with RYA Push the Boat Out
Nearly 400 venues taking part this year With nearly 400 venues taking part this year PTBO looks to get even more people out on the water, experiencing the joy of sailing and there is bound to be an event local to you. Posted on 12 May Push the boat out at Fishers Green
All welcome to visit the club this Saturday Fishers Green Sailing Club on the Essex/Herts border are very excited to be hosting an RYA Push the Boat Out session this Saturday May 13th from 10am until 4pm. Posted on 11 May Push the Boat Out in Burnham on Saturday
At the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club The RCYC at Burnham on Crouch, Essex are very excited about hosting an RYA Push the Boat Out session this Saturday May 13th from 10am until 2pm. Posted on 10 May Push the Boat Out at Marconi Sailing Club
All welcome to try sailing on Saturday 13th May Marconi Sailing Club, on the gentle banks of the River Blackwater in Essex, is a glorious setting for anyone to come and try some sailing on May 13th for the RYA's Push the Boat Out event. Posted on 8 May Get ready to Push the Boat Out
Just two weeks to go! The countdown to RYA Push the Boat Out is ON with just two weeks to go until you and your family can get out on the water and try sailing and windsurfing. Posted on 29 Apr RYA Push the Boat Out 2017
Set to be bigger in Wales than ever More than 370 sailing venues across the UK will be giving people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to get out on the water and discover a new sport this May with RYA Push the Boat Out, including 21 all round Wales. Posted on 27 Apr Push the Boat Out at Dovestone
All welcome on 14th May Dovestone Sailing Club are holding their annual 'Push the Boat Out' day on Sunday 14th May, 10:30am-4:30pm. This is an RYA (Royal Yachting Association) event. Posted on 20 Apr Push the Boat Out at Aldeburgh
Everyone welcome on 21st May Everyone is welcome to join members of the Aldeburgh Yacht Club on the 21st of May to participate in the RYA's 'Push the Boat Out'. The club is an RYA recognised training establishment and offers courses for all ability and ages of sailors. Posted on 19 Apr RYA Push the Boat Out 2017
To be bigger than ever More than 370 sailing venues across the UK will be giving people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to get out on the water and discover a new sport this May with RYA Push the Boat Out. Posted on 3 Apr

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy