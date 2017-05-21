Still time to try sailing and windsurfing with RYA Push the Boat Out

by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 7:42 pm

There's still time to try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost this week after thousands of people across the UK got out on the water, many for the first time, as RYA Push the Boat Out kicked off this weekend (13-14 May).

The nine day national event which runs until 21 May, started with over 200 sailing venues opening their gates to welcome people of all ages and abilities to experience sailing and windsurfing.

Saskia Clark, Rio 2016 Olympic Gold Medallist, joined visitors Fishers Green Sailing Club and Marconi Sailing Club, two of the clubs taking part in her home county of Essex.

She said: "It's been fantastic to see so many people turning up and trying sailing and windsurfing today. Push the Boat Out is a fantastic opportunity to have a go at an awesome new sport, so if you've missed this weekend make sure you find an event near you, jump in a boat and give it a go!"

There's still 180 events still to go so whether you want to go as a family, take on a new personal challenge or get back into a boat, there's something for everyone. Because sailing is such a diverse sport, with so many different types of boats to enjoy and places to sail, it is perfect for all ages and abilities.

Sarah who had her first sailing experience at Spinnaker Sailing Club in the New Forest said: "It was brilliant! My advice to others would be to definitely try sailing. It's an amazing opportunity and you don't know where it might lead once you get started- you could be a natural and fall in love with it."

For full details of exactly what is on and when at each participating sailing club and centre visit www.rya.org.uk/go/PTBO