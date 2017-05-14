Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats - VX One
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Scow Overboom Cover
Rain and Sun Scow Overboom Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
RS Aero 7 1535
located in Hayling Island

Lymington River Scow Travellers' Series Round at Keyhaven Yacht Club

by Karl Thorne today at 4:16 pm 14 May 2017
Lymington River Scow Travellers at Keyhaven © Karl Thorne

Last Sunday saw the first event in the Lymington River Scow Travellers' Series hosted by Keyhaven Yacht Club. The Travellers series is a new concept for this season and provides a small open circuit between Keyhaven, Lymington and Beaulieu, it is open to all John Claridge built Lymington River Scows and is intended to promote contact between the fleets.

A total of eleven boats entered, including three each from both Beaulieu and Lymington, a modest but promising start.

Keyhaven flipped the switch and turned on it's very best for the visitors, a hole in the sky through which the sun streamed brightly, a south-westerly breeze gusting over 20 knots, and near flat conditions with a slackening tide. Two races were scheduled: the first a triangular course laid inside Hurst Spit to be shared with the Club's regular Sunday racing fleet, and the second a trip up the Keyhaven River to the Club finishing line.

The first start was a little timid, but it was soon obvious that Eric Williams (Lymington), sailing single-handed with the strongest start was not going to be beaten. Eric extended his lead around the three laps of the course to win by a comfortable margin from local sailors Angus Raby and Penny Dent, with another local James Young in third.

The race was not without mishap, the Class Chairman executing a water temperature test and then calling it a day based on his findings; he had clearly exceeded his own complicated formula which is a function of wind strength and age that dictates whether he should race or not. From experience you can capsize these sturdy little boats when you are trying too hard and I'm sure that must have been the case in this instance!

The second start was much more hotly contested, with a couple of individual recalls, that's more like it! Once again Eric had a great start and lead the fleet home on the initially long beat into the Keyhaven River entrance, round the corner and onto the screaming reach into the harbour trying to weave his way on the outside of the channel markers that don't necessarily follow a logical line to the naked eye. The leg inside the harbour was perfect with a cleaner stronger breeze in very flat water, offering the Scows chance to get close to breaking the River speed limit. The finishing order was exactly the same as the first race, but a little closer between the leading boats this time.

A big thank you to the visitors for supporting the event, who were rewarded with discovering the magic of Keyhaven in a blow, and of course to the patrol boat and race management teams.

The series moves onto the Beaulieu River Sailing Club on the 25th June (11.30 start), just turn up and enter on the day. It's pretty informal and good fun, and road trailers can often be borrowed if that is what is stopping you travelling.

Overall Results:

PosBoatSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2Pts
1stIda308Eric Williams RLymYC112
2ndFritha536Angus RabyPenny DentKYC224
3rdSea Mouse378James Young KYC336
4thKrill513P. Blick KYC6410
5thWagtail527John HarveyMagdalene HarveyKYC4610
6thMotv363Mary ScottRupert ScottBRSC8715
7thRatty510V Bonham CarterTim RobsonBRSC7815
8thPiccinin367Dick Moore RLymYCRET517
9thMartineau298Bob BishopVal BraceKYC5RET17
10th 489J Evans RLymYCRETDNC24
10thOsca287John PembertonPhilip NashBRSCDNCDNC24
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Successful Lymington Scow Monday season finale
A decent breeze for the last race of the Late Series With the third of the RLymYC Scow Late Series blown away the previous Monday, everyone was watching the weather for the final race on the 26th September. The rain had ceased and there was a decent breeze, 12-13 knots from just West of South. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 Great support for Chichester Harbour Race Week
Strong fleets building in many classes With a month to go to the first starting gun, on-line entries for Chichester Harbour Race Week 2016 (August 15-19) are just three boats short of hitting the three-figure mark. There are strong fleets building in many of the popular one-design classes. Posted on 14 Jul 2016 Interview with 'Mr Harken UK'
We speak to Andy Ash-Vie We spoke to 'Mr Harken UK' Andy Ash-Vie about his early sailing, how he got into the marine industry, how Harken UK have diversified and what sailing he has planned for 2016. Posted on 2 May 2016 Bosham Classic Boat Revival preview
Event enters its fifth year The largest event of its kind in the UK, and probably Europe, the Bosham Classic Boat Revival attracts competitors from all over the UK and Ireland with over 60+ entries expected from 20+ classic classes. Posted on 21 Aug 2015 Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Tea and doughnuts welcome sailors ashore Glorious weather and a solid sea breeze greeted the ninety-eight boats racing at the Harken sponsored Lymington Dinghy Regatta 2015, held in the Western Solent over the weekend of 18/19 July. Posted on 21 Jul 2015 Champagne up for grabs
In the Lymington Dinghy Regatta On 18th & 19th July, the Lymington Dinghy Regatta, now in its third year, welcomes locals and visitors in Fireflys, RS400s, RS Aeros, Blazes, D-Ones, Scows and all dinghies with PY under 1500. Posted on 8 Jul 2015 2014 Peter Andreae Trophy
14 of the RLymYC's young finest race The forecast for this year looked like it might be a repeat of last year's rowing race for the Peter Andreae Trophy but the predicted gale force winds went through early and the competitors had sunshine and a north westerly wind. Posted on 31 Dec 2014 Lymington Monday Night Dinghy Late Series day 3
Blazes make the most of the planing reaches After a gap in the schedule during Youth Week, the sailors in this week's Solent House Dental Centre Monday Evening Dinghy racers were eager to get back on the water and the weather did not disappoint Posted on 20 Aug 2014 Lymington Monday Night Dinghy Late Series day 2
Another lovely night in the Western Solent Race officer Ken Hay and his team judged the fickle north-westerly wind to perfection in the courses they set for this week's Solent House Dental Centre Monday Evening Dinghy race. Posted on 23 Jul 2014 Lymington Monday Night Dinghy Late Series day 1
Another summer breeze around the Solent The Solent House Dental Centre Monday Evening Dinghies Late Series started in style in light but sunny southerly weather. RLymYC Race officer Steve Green and his team set the handicap fleets an ambitious course. Posted on 1 Jul 2014

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy