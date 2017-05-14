Inter-club racing at Highcliffe Sailing Club

by Sarah Desjonqueres today at 4:03 pm

Last Sunday's Sea Inter-club racing between local clubs Highcliffe SC, Mudeford SC and Christchurch SC played out in Christchurch harbour in near perfect sailing conditions.

The racing started in a SW F3-4 which built over the morning to a well established F4-5 all played out under clear blue skies. The event attracted 13 excited sailors, representing all 3 clubs, all eager to get going and all jostling for position on the start line. First out of the traps were Mudeford's Reid (Radial) and Christchurch's Arnell (OK) who were the pair to beat, taking an early lead in both of the morning's races egging each other on in their own private battle at the head of the fleet, with Reid taking the win on the water in race 1 but having to settle for second behind Arnell in race 2. Going on not far behind, Highcliffe's Bell (Europe) spent the first race hunting down fellow sailor Burrows (Radial) and the second race fending off Scott-Dalgliesh (Radial). After correction, Bell's hard work earned him 3rd and 4th places in race 1 and 2 respectively being pipped by 18 seconds by Scott-Dalgleish race 2 who took the 3rd place honours.

The conditions at sea were delivering some exhilarating reaches as the sailors surfed at breakneck speeds down the growing swell and many shouts went up around the marks as flying dinghies all arrived together, all trying to find the space to turn without incident. A high speed gybe at the final leeward mark of the morning's racing nearly caused an upset between an RS Vision and a Europe but fortunately all parties came out unscathed. With such exciting and challenging conditions the Race Team kept the courses short giving the competitors 2 intense and demanding races. The superlatives were flying freely in the clubhouse later as a lot of very happy faces saw fit to relive their experiences. Days like that are why we all love sailing.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Type Helm Club R1 R2 1st LASER RADIAL Tim Reid MSC 1 1 2nd OK Chris Arnell CSC 2 2 3rd EUROPE Pete Bell HSC 3 4 4th LASER RADIAL Hamish Scott Dalgleish HSC 8 3 5th LASER David Burrows HSC 5.5 6 6th LASER RADIAL John Philps HSC 7 5 7th RS VISION Russell New CSC 5.5 9 8th LASER RADIAL Lorrian Wells HSC 9 7 9th OK Andy Rushworth CSC 4 DNS 10th LASER RADIAL Keith Mitchell CSC 11 8 11th RS AERO 7 Graham Platt HSC 10 DNS 12th LASER Mike Greenland CSC 12 DNS 13th LASER RADIAL Chris Perry HSC DNF DNS

Next Interclub Racing will be 28th May - 10.30am start.