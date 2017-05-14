Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Serious Kit 1 728
Product Feature
Wear Protection Shorts
Wear Protection Shorts
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Inter-club racing at Highcliffe Sailing Club

by Sarah Desjonqueres today at 4:03 pm 14 May 2017

Last Sunday's Sea Inter-club racing between local clubs Highcliffe SC, Mudeford SC and Christchurch SC played out in Christchurch harbour in near perfect sailing conditions.

The racing started in a SW F3-4 which built over the morning to a well established F4-5 all played out under clear blue skies. The event attracted 13 excited sailors, representing all 3 clubs, all eager to get going and all jostling for position on the start line. First out of the traps were Mudeford's Reid (Radial) and Christchurch's Arnell (OK) who were the pair to beat, taking an early lead in both of the morning's races egging each other on in their own private battle at the head of the fleet, with Reid taking the win on the water in race 1 but having to settle for second behind Arnell in race 2. Going on not far behind, Highcliffe's Bell (Europe) spent the first race hunting down fellow sailor Burrows (Radial) and the second race fending off Scott-Dalgliesh (Radial). After correction, Bell's hard work earned him 3rd and 4th places in race 1 and 2 respectively being pipped by 18 seconds by Scott-Dalgleish race 2 who took the 3rd place honours.

The conditions at sea were delivering some exhilarating reaches as the sailors surfed at breakneck speeds down the growing swell and many shouts went up around the marks as flying dinghies all arrived together, all trying to find the space to turn without incident. A high speed gybe at the final leeward mark of the morning's racing nearly caused an upset between an RS Vision and a Europe but fortunately all parties came out unscathed. With such exciting and challenging conditions the Race Team kept the courses short giving the competitors 2 intense and demanding races. The superlatives were flying freely in the clubhouse later as a lot of very happy faces saw fit to relive their experiences. Days like that are why we all love sailing.

Overall Results:

PosBoat TypeHelmClubR1R2
1stLASER RADIALTim ReidMSC11
2ndOKChris ArnellCSC22
3rdEUROPEPete BellHSC34
4thLASER RADIALHamish Scott DalgleishHSC83
5thLASERDavid BurrowsHSC5.56
6thLASER RADIALJohn PhilpsHSC75
7thRS VISIONRussell NewCSC5.59
8thLASER RADIALLorrian WellsHSC97
9thOKAndy RushworthCSC4DNS
10thLASER RADIALKeith MitchellCSC118
11thRS AERO 7Graham PlattHSC10DNS
12thLASERMike GreenlandCSC12DNS
13thLASER RADIALChris PerryHSCDNFDNS

Next Interclub Racing will be 28th May - 10.30am start.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Icom Support Charity 'Race to Scotland'
Ken Fowler's sailing record attempt Icom UK are supporting Ken Fowler who aims to sail from Land's End to John O'Groats in a dinghy to raise £50,000 for two amazing charities, Cancer Research and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 31 Mar Ken Fowler and his 900 mile charity epic
RS Aero from Land's End to John O'Groats A special feature interview with Ken Fowler, Vice-Commodore of Highcliffe Sailing Club, who will be sailing from Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero to raise money for Cancer Research UK and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 21 Mar Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Series overall
Wild, wet, windy and wonderful end to the series When the morning's racing starts with the competitors looking at the club anemometer and asking if we are actually going to race in this weather, you know you are in for a blast. Posted on 27 Feb Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Series day 3
Brilliant Barton battles red-hot Rusden and Reid Sailors are definitely a hardy bunch, not even Sunday morning's glacial conditions deterred our committed competitors. The race still attracted 25 boats to the start line with the South Coast Journalism team on hand to film the morning's events. Posted on 13 Feb Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Series day 2
Rusden tightens grip on Icicle crown As we learnt a fortnight ago, one must take the weather forecast with a pinch of salt. The threat of torrential rain and kitesurfer only winds which hung ominously over Sunday morning's racing failed to materialise. Posted on 30 Jan Highcliffe Sailing Club Icicle Series day 1
Reid and Rusden roar round Considering the meteorologists had forecast torrential rain and a strong Northwesterly for Sunday, it was a pleasure to see nearly 30 boats show up to race in the Highcliffe SC Icicle Open series. Posted on 16 Jan Land's End to John O'Groats in an RS Aero
Highcliffe SC Vice Commodore set for epic journey 7th May 2017 will be a very big day for one brave dad and his 13ft dinghy. Ken Fowler, Vice Commodore of Highcliffe SC will be attempting to sail an RS Aero all the way from Land's End to John O'Groats. Posted on 12 Jan Christchurch Harbour Interclub Series overall
Feisty finale with high octane reaches What an awesome way to finish what has been a perfect Harbour Interclub Series. The fearless few who ventured out into Christchurch Harbour yesterday had a blast, in an epic adventure of high octane reaches and challenging beats. Posted on 17 Oct 2016 Christchurch Harbour Interclub Series day 2
39 boats race in beautiful conditions Anyone watching from Mudeford Quay this Sunday morning would have been treated to a beautiful sight. Under perfect blue skies, 39 boats came out to play in Christchurch harbour to continue contesting the annual Interclub harbour challenge. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 Christchurch Harbour Interclub Series day 1
33 dinghies riding on the coattails of an Indian Summer Still riding on the coattails of an Indian Summer, Christchurch Harbour sailors were blessed with glorious sunshine for the first two races of this year's Harbour Interclub series. Posted on 19 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy