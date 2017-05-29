Wetwheels proves sailing is for everyone

Wet Wheels will be at Southampton Sailing Week © Wet Wheels

by Laura Downton today at 11:34 am

One of the UK's most well-known ambassadors for disabled sailing is set to showcase his specially adapted catamaran at Southampton Sailing Week.

Geoff Holt MBE is entering his Wetwheels vessel into the week's parade of sail to highlight that boating is possible for people with any disability.

Southampton Sailing Week takes place from May 24 to 29 and features a range of activities on and off the water, including a spectacular parade of sail on Saturday, May 27. The event will see hundreds of people display their yachts, dinghies and RIBs along Southampton Water to celebrate Southampton Sailing Week. They will be led by a Svitzer tug shooting plumes of water into the sky and trailed by people on smaller watercraft, including paddleboards and kayaks.

Geoff Holt's WetWheels is the latest vessel to sign up for the parade of sail and will take 10 people out on the water to experience the event.

Geoff said: "Southampton is at the epicentre of sailing and boating in the UK so it is great to be involved in an event that celebrates and demonstrates the range of opportunities there are to get afloat in our area. We are delighted to have the opportunity to showcase Wetwheels and to demonstrate how people with disabilities, provided with accessible boats, have the ability to enjoy our maritime environment the same as everyone else."

Chris Rees, organiser of Southampton Sailing Week, said: "One of the reasons we wanted to bring a sailing week to Southampton was to show that sailing is for everyone. We're delighted that Geoff's Wetwheels vessel will help us to prove this as our parade of sail travels along Southampton Water. His charity is doing a fantastic job in helping people get out on the water and we're delighted to have his support for Southampton Sailing Week."

Wetwheels is a nine-metre catamaran made by Cheetah Marine on the Isle of Wight. She has been specially adapted so children and adults with disabilities can experience the thrill of being out on the water.

The parade of sail is open for anyone with a sea-worthy vessel to take part in. To register your interest or find out the best vantage points to watch from the shore visit www.southamptonsailingweek.co.uk