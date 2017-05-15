Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

New CEO for 3Si Group

by 3Si today at 9:00 am 15 May 2017

Safety and Survival Systems International Ltd (3Si) is pleased to announce the appointment of new CEO, Andrew Richards. Andrew joins the Group, whose companies include Ocean Safety, Typhoon International, International Safety Products, 3Si Offshore and Revere Survival, in mid-May.

Andrew has over 20 years' experience in the safety sector of the marine industry. Most recently he was CEO of marine refurbishing business Trimline, and prior to that Managing Director of Cosalt PLC's Marine Division, and Global Marine and Leisure Sales Director for Survitec.

Previously, Andrew has held the posts of UK Technical Expert for the development of international standards for lifejackets and survival suits and has been Chairman of the International Lifesaving Appliance Manufacturers Association (ILAMA).

“I am very excited to be joining a great team at 3Si at a time when the business is clearly established to achieve significant growth in a marine safety market that I enjoy and feel passionate about,” says Andrew.

Thierry Bouzac, Executive Chairman of 3Si, comments “3Si has progressed significantly over the last few years, in all its revenue streams and sectors, whether leisure, commercial and defence and has become a much stronger player on the global market.” He adds “Following the strengthening of the management team last year and our successful entry in the USCG market in the USA, we are very pleased that a CEO of Andrew’s calibre is joining the Group.”

www.3Sisafety.com

Related Articles

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy