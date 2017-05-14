Munster Optimist Championships at Kinsale Yacht Club

Munster Optimist Championship at Kinsale © Michelle Kennelly Munster Optimist Championship at Kinsale © Michelle Kennelly

by Michele Kennelly today at 10:16 pm

Unseasonal weather provided very challenging conditions for the 145 entrants in The Davy Munster Optimist Championships. Sailors travelled from as far away as Dublin and Galway for the event. Six races were planned over Saturday and Sunday.

Day 1 saw the Regatta Fleet grounded as the winds were just too strong but they had a full morning of shore based activities which included learning about wind, tides and the RRS. The AP flag was flown for the Senior and Junior fleets while the Principal Race Officer, John Stallard, waited for conditions to abate.

The decision was made to remain in the outer harbour and after a 2 hour delay racing got under way. With torrential rain and gusting winds the conditions were testing for all on the water – sailors and committee/support boats alike– this combined with the delayed start meant that two races were completed.

Day 2 and both fleets got afloat on time. With 10-12 knots out of the south-west the Senior and Junior fleets got under way with minimal delay. There was quite a swell outside the harbour which provided a testing beat for the fleets and caused some to retire from the race. However both the Senior and Junior fleets completed the race in under 50 mins.

The wind had shifted more southerly so after readjusting the course Race 2 got off with minimal delay. By now the swell was building somewhat and winds were 12 – 14 knots but the fleets were really enjoying sailing in the open waters outside Kinsale Harbour.

As the wind had settled into the SSW the course stayed true and the 3rd race got underway within minutes of the final boat finishing. Competitors were quite happy to head ashore after Race 3 as the swell had proved to be quite tiring for all on the water.

The Regatta Fleet got afloat on Day 2 but under very testing conditions. The Regatta Fleet Race Officer, Siobhan Keane Hopcraft, decided to keep them in the inner harbour. Even in there the winds too strong for some however the fleet got 4 races sailed which was an achievement for all given the conditions.

A huge Thank You from Kinsale Yacht Club to all the volunteers and boat owners who gave up so much time and effort to make the Davy Munster Optimist Championships a huge success – it takes so many people that naming everyone would be impossible.

Overall Results:

Senior Fleet

Gold

1st Rory O'Sullivan (RCYC)

2nd Leah Richard (NYC)

3rd Hugh Turvey (HYC/NYC)

Silver

1st Kei Walker (RStGYC)

2nd Adam Doyle (TBSC)

3rd Ciara O'Regan (RStGYC)

Junior Fleet

Gold

1st Johnny Flynn (HYC/RStGYC)

2nd Luke Turvey (HYC/NYC)

3rd Fiachra McDonnell (RBYC)

4th Sam Ledoux (NYC)

5th Adam Walsh (LRYC/HYC)

Silver

1st Lucy Bateman (RCYC)

2nd Fiachra Farrelly (HYC)

3rd Rocco Wright (HYC)

4th Killian Reidy (FYC)

5th Jessica Riordan (RStGYC)

Fair Sailing Award: Aoibhin Farrelly (HYC)

Best Local Sailor Regatta Fleet: Harvey Matthews

Best Local Sailor Junior Fleet: Alejandra Peleteiro

Best Local Sailor Senior Fleet: James Dwyer Matthews