Comet Open at Attenborough Sailing Club

by Roger Day today at 10:13 pm 13 May 2017
Chris Hatton wins the Attenborough Comet Open © Louis Mok

The fleet got away in a stiff breeze with just the one boat over the line at the gun. Chris Hatton was first to the windward mark and soon pulled out a strong lead from Eddie Pope and Bob Dodds. Chris held onto the lead but Bob passed Eddie before the end of the first lap. The first Attenborough boat didn't pass through the gate until Jill Reid, a junior sailing a borrowed boat, coming through in seventh place. The first two were never challenged but Eddie Pope lost a further place to John Coppenhall on lap two. However, Eddie fought back and regained third place on the fifth and last lap.

The wind increased a little for race two but the fleet got away to a clean start. This time Bob Dodds was first to complete the first lap with Chris Robinson second and Chris Hatton in third. Saul Tendler and Roger Chilvers both local sailors capsized at the end of the first run and there boats became entangled such that both sailors called it a day and sailed back to the clubhouse. By the end of the second lap Chris Hatton had gained the lead and stayed there to the end. Bob Dodds slipped to fifth place by the end of lap four but then gained two places to finish third. Chris Robinson finished second after a minor slip to third at the end of lap two which didn't last long until be was back into second place.

Race three saw just fourteen starters and once again they all behaved and got away to a first time start. By this time a pattern had emerged and the usual suspects were once again at the front of the fleet. Chris Hatton was in the lead and stayed that way although tactics came into play when approaching the leeward mark on the penultimate lap to get an inside position at the buoy from Bob Dodds. The attack was defended and they finished 1 and 2 respectively. Chris Robinson had been in a solid fifth place until the final lap when he passed Paul Jago and John Coppenhall to finish third.

Overall Results:

PosHelmSail NoClubR1R2R3PtsRegion
1Chris Hatton48Seven SC1112 
2Bob Dodds869CMYC2324 
3Chris Robinson867Burghfield SC5235 
4Eddie Pope804Ogston SC3447 
5John Coppenhall532Hunts SC4759 
6Paul Jago599Attenborough SC75611 
7Tricia Peacock885Arden SC66912 
8Jill Reid441Attenborough SC108715 
9Rhiain Bevan724Cransley SC89816 
10Malcolm Davidson856Attenborough SC9111019 
11Andrew Beaumont556Attenborough SC14101222 
12Bob Ceurstemont648Attenborough SC13121123 
13Paul Smith627Attenborough SC1113DNF24 
14Elizabeth Dauncey607Tamworth SC12DNC1325 
15Catherine Applegate249Attenborough SC1714DNC31 
16Roger Chilvers488Attenborough SC15DNFDNC33 
17Saul Tendler807Attenborough SC16DNFDNC34 
Related Articles

Comets at Fishers Green
Sailing in the picturesque Lea Valley Park The Comet class made their regular visit to Fishers Green SC in the picturesque Lea Valley Park on Saturday 6th May as part of their Southern Area series and were joined by the Phantom class as a recent event on their Eastern Area series. Posted on 9 May Comet, Supernova and Comet Trio Open
Intergalactic phenomenon at Sutton Bingham Sounds like some intergalactic phenomenon but no, it was three classes of sailing dinghy competing on the reservoir at Sutton Bingham just outside Yeovil last weekend. Posted on 2 May Comets at Burghfield
Sailing alongside the Streakers and Solos Burghfield Sailing Club's Comet Open took place on Saturday 22nd April. Sixteen helms arrived to find a light, but variable wind. This varied in both strength and direction, with calm spots appearing and then disappearing across the water. Posted on 24 Apr Comets at Staunton Harold
Wind fills in nicely after a round of bacon butties Early arrivals at SHSC were met with a mirror finish on the reservoir but as boats were rigged and bacon butties eaten, the wind filled in nicely to present conditions that were not too challenging for the twenty one competitors. Posted on 18 Nov 2016 Comets at Littleton
A packed day's racing for the 18 participants Littleton Sailing Club was delighted to host a Comet Class Association, with 18 participants arriving for a packed day's racing. After a grey, cold and rainy Saturday, the weather on Sunday was excellent but lacking in wind. Posted on 23 Sep 2016 Comets at Merthyr Tydfil
Greeted by near zero wind This is starting to become a trend: For the past several years the equinoctial storms have completely bypassed the weekend we chose to run the Comet class open meeting at MTSC. Yes, on arrival we were again greeted by near zero wind. Posted on 21 Sep 2016 Comets at Attenborough
Ten locals joined by 7 visitors Ten club Comets were joined by seven visitors for this year's Comet open meeting at Attenborough Sailing Club on 18th June. Three races were organised with two to count for final positions. Posted on 21 Jun 2016 Comets at Winsford Flash
Seventeen boats take part Seventeen boats sailed at Winsford Flash Comet Open meeting on 21 May of which eight were visitors. Standard rigging was used with the exception of two visitors that used the Xtra rig. Posted on 25 May 2016 Comet Association Championship
Chris Jones wins at Sutton Bingham Sutton Bingham Sailing Club hosted the Comet Class Association Championship on 7th & 8th May. The event attracted sailors from as far afield as Yorkshire and Essex with 12 different sailing clubs represented. Posted on 11 May 2016 Comets at Burghfield
Alongside the Streaker and Solo fleets Twelve Comets arrived at Burghfield's Comet Open on 23rd April 2016 to find a rather cold day, but with a good strength breeze. The event was shared with the Streaker and Solo fleets. Posted on 24 Apr 2016

Upcoming Events

Chipstead SC Comet Open Meeting for Comet
Chipstead SC- 10 Jun Chipstead SC Comet Open Meeting for Comet
Chipstead SC- 10 Jun Merthyr Tydfil SC Comet Open Meeting for Comet
Merthyr Tydfil SC- 17 Sep
