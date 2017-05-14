2017 Melges 20 World League at Club Nautico Scarlino - Overall

by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 10:08 pm

Congratulations to Achille Onorato and crew members Cameron Appleton on tactics and Stefano Ciampalini aboard Mascalzone Latino, Jr. - they are 2017 Melges 20 Scarlino Champions!

Additional kudos go to Marina Kaverzina and her Marussia crew consisting of Sergey Peshkov and Valery Zatsarinskiy. They overtook the lead from Emanuele Savoini's Evinrude on the final day to win the Corinthian Scarlino title.

An additional three races were held on the final day with Onorato winning the first heat, ultimately helping seal the deal on his very first major win of the 2017 season.

The big move the day, and certainly the event, goes to second runner-up Krzysztov Krempec on Mag Tiny. Overnight, he along with crew members Tomislav Basic and Ivan Ivankovic were seated in tenth. Today, with a very profitable 2-1-13 performance, Krempec sits on the podium in second place.

Porto Venere overall Champion Vladimir Prosikhin on Nika remains on the podium, but this time in third. Igor Rytov's Russian Bogatyrs had a great event to finish in fourth, followed by Manfredi Vianini Tolomei's Maolca in fifth.

A tremendous round of appreciation and gratitude go to all the competitors, as well as the Race Committee, Marina di Scarlino and Club Nautico Scarlino for their great support and partnership.

On Deck

The next Melges 20 World League event takes place next weekend in Akiya, Japan for the Melges Spring Regatta on May 20-21. In Europe, the fleet looks ahead to Zadar, Croatia on June 9-11, leading up to the European Championship in Sibenik on July 12-15. In North America, the fleet prepares for some fantastic summer sailing at the Sail Newport Regatta on July 7-9 as the lead up to the U.S. Nationals on August 17-19 and the the Worlds in early October!

Overall Results: (top ten, 6 races, 1 discard)

1.) Achille Onorato, Mascalzone Latino, Jr.; 3-1-2-[9]-8 = 15pts

2.) Krzysztof Krempec, Mag Tiny; [33/UFD]-5-1-2-1-13 = 22pts

3.) Vladimir Prosikhin, Nika; 2-[15]-3-3-6-9 = 23pts

4.) Igor Rytov, Russian Bogatyrs; 1-3-20-[33/UFD]-3-2 = 29pts

5.) Manfredi Vianini Tolomei, Maolca; 6-7/RDG-7/RDG-6-[10]-6 = 32pts

6.) Alexander Ezhkov, Pirogovo; 4-12-4-7-[21]-11 = 38pts

7.) Rodney Jones, Cars 167; [18]-7-5-9-4-14 = 39pts

8.) Matteo Marenghi Vaselli, Raya; 14/RDG-2-[25]-11-7-7 = 41pts

9.) Oleg Evdokimenko, Kotyara; 5-[14]-7-13-13-5 = 43pts

10.) Tina Plattner/Tony Norris, TNT; 9-[22]-12-17-12-1 = 51pts

