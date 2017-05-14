Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Allen Keyball Trapeze System
Allen Keyball Trapeze System
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Måns Holmberg leads CFA Sports to victory at Gothenburg Match Cup

by Ben Blake today at 8:36 pm 12-14 May 2017

This local Gothenburg team has consistently improved over three days to pull themselves to the top of the final standings at Gothenburg Match Cup and secure their second Championship level event qualification spot this season.

Joining the Swedes at GKSS Match Cup Sweden will be Mirsky Racing Team, skippered by Torvar Mirsky, who end the regatta in second place with the all important ticket to Marstrand.

Being top of the leaderboard after the Round Robin series, Mirsky had the pick of opponent going into the semifinals and decided he fancied his chances against Patrik Sturesson's all Swedish team, Cape Crow Vikings. The choice proved wise as the Australians took down the Vikings 3-0. Sturesson has had a strong regatta, but the match racing experience of Mirsky proved too much today. The team topped the table during day two proving they can make it at the top level and are certainly a team to watch through the season.

Making the top two ensured the Mirsky's team qualification to WMRT Championship level event, GKSS Match Cup Sweden. Ecstatic over their qualification, Torvar commented, "We are over the moon and also relieved. We came all the way from Australia and to go back without the ticket to Marstrand would have been really disappointing. I have had two good results this season, at Match Cup Australia and now this weekend. It's been five years since I raced as a skipper on Marstrand and it feels good to be back on the circuit. If we put our best foot forward I think we could go all the way at Match Cup Sweden."

The story was similar in the other semifinal where Måns Holmberg was left to face off against Denmark's Joachim Aschenbrenner of ART Sailing. After a fierce prestart, Holmberg won the start and the team's experience in the boat allowed them to focus on boat speed and hold their lead through to the finish. The Swedes continued this winning form to take three straight wins, crossing the line to cheers from the fans watching from the shores of GKSS, Gothenburg's iconic sailing club and host to this event.

Gothenburg Match Cup day 3 - photo © WMRT
Gothenburg Match Cup day 3 - photo © WMRT

With the morning's unstable breeze now holding at around 6knots, race control proceeded with the final in a first-to-two-point series. These light conditions made every manoeuvre critical. The Swedes took an early lead going 1-0 up. Recapping on the final race Holmberg remarks, "We were behind at the start but managed to force a split at the rounding. We exchanged the lead a couple of times on the upwind, but we got the right side at the rounding and then we capitalised on that on the downwind. Then it was all about securing the lead and we sailed with a lot of patience." With wind dying further back down the racecourse, CFA Sports extended to a convincing win to take the series 2-0 and win the regatta.

Mirsky being a hugely experienced match racer on the World Match Racing Tour and Holmberg with his growing match racing experience and vast M32 sailing experience will both be tough opponents when they arrive to Marstrand for GKSS Match Cup Sweden and could cause an upset with the Tour Card teams.

GKSS Match Cup Sweden will be the third Championship level event on the 2017 World Match Racing Tour, to be sailed July 3-8th on the Swedish sailing hotspot island, Marstrand.

Overall Results:

1. Måns Holmberg (CFA Sports)
2. Torvar Mirsky (Mirsky Racing Team)
3. Patrik Sturesson (Cape Crow Vikings)
4. Joachim Aschenbrenner (ART Sailing)
5. Kim Kling (Caprice Match Racing Team)
6. Rasmus Rosengren (Artemis Youth Racing)
7. Jonas Warrer (AARHUS Innovator)
8. Anna Östling (Team Anna)

For detailed results, video and photos visit wmrt.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

International line-up heads to final day
Knockout rounds at Gothenburg Match Cup Australia's Mirsky Racing Team leads the international charge into the knockout rounds after a 7-1 score today. Posted on 13 May St. Petersburg to host WMRT
Northern Europe Stopover in August The WMRT will visit the Russian city of St Petersburg for Match Cup Russia as its Northern Europe stopover. With a tight race area and stunning city centre backdrop the event is set to be a sailing marvel for the people of St. Petersburg. Posted on 13 May Gothenburg Match Cup day 1
Artemis Youth Racing slide to early lead At only their second World Match Racing Tour event, Artemis Youth Racing skippered by Rasmus Rosengren sneak out ahead on top of the leaderboard at the end of day one. In hot pursuit of the Swedes is the neighbouring rival ART Sailing from Denmark. Posted on 13 May BodyHoliday Saint Lucia 'Spring Sail'
Masterclass with Olympic Gold Medallist Saskia Clark This year BodyHoliday offered the very first 'Spring Sail' in March alongside Olympic Gold Medallist and World Sailor of the Year (2016) – Saskia Clark. Posted on 20 Apr Coconut Grove Cup overall
Evan Walker steals the trophy at the final turn In a day filled with leaderboard upsets, the event winner was decided rounding the final mark in the final race of the regatta. Australia's Evan Walker and his Team KA Match struck lucky on the last beat to win the final cross and pop a wheelie. Posted on 17 Apr Coconut Grove Cup day 1
Anthony Kotoun only skipper to hold clean sheet I guess you can teach an old dog new tricks as Kotoun proved, swooping today's qualifying rounds unbeaten. This week marks the US Virgin Islander's return to the World Match Racing Tour after a successful career during the monohull era. Posted on 15 Apr Miami Match Cup overall
Australia's Harry Price steals the show At times today the young Australian looked to be struggling. After leading the qualifying session during the first two regatta days, today Price had a series of losses at the end of the qualifying series, but kept his calm when it mattered. Posted on 14 Apr Miami Match Cup day 2
Domination from Down Under Harry Price leads his Down Under Racing team to another day at the top dropping just one in thirteen races at Miami Match Cup, positioning himself untouchable for progression to the knockout rounds tomorrow. Posted on 13 Apr Miami Match Cup day 1
Rookies rule the roost After the first day of racing USA leads the way in the name of Nevin Snow and his 13Fifty Racing with an impressive seven race winning streak and no losses to date. Also ending day one unbeaten is Australia's Harry Price sailing with Down Under Racing. Posted on 12 Apr European Match Race Tour Event 4
Monaco's golden breeze puts Bertheau back into the lead Young French skipper Simon Bertheau struck back at Monaco Match Race to regain the lead of the European tour with a flawless victory of the Round Robin, leaving local skipper Francois Brenac on second place. Posted on 11 Apr

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy