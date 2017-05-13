Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Hunts Sailing Club

Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Hunts © Carolyn Hand Noble Marine Supernova Travellers at Hunts © Carolyn Hand

by Jon Peabody today at 2:39 pm

Conditions were perfect for an exciting open as 16 sailors gathered for the Hunts Sailing Club Supernova Noble Marine travellers event. With plenty of wind and some lively gusts race officer Jon Cowper and his team set a course with everything thrown in, a real crowd pleaser.

As the first race kicked off Paul Earnshaw read the changeable conditions best and was clear ahead by the first mark. Behind him a number of sailors vied for the best position to round next. The pre-race favourite and birthday boy Tim Hand had a sluggish start, probably due to the night before, and got caught in the midst of the battle. With Hand momentarily back in 6th place the field was wide open and first time visitors to Hunts Alex Walton and Richard Lambert set off in pursuit of Earnshaw. Hand started working his way up the fleet, only for local sailor Jon Pebody to leapfrog the group up into second place with a couple of bold moves round the outside. Just as he got close to Earnshaw his luck ran out and he fell back, Hand moved up a gear and into the lead, with Walton, Lambert, Earnshaw and another local sailor Ed Deacon following him home.

After an excellent lunch from the hard-working galley team and some minor course adjustments the second race started in similar conditions.

The field had learnt to read the conditions and the wind shifts a little better and made a more orderly approach to the first mark. Hand made it first, closely followed by Earnshaw and Lambert. Hand managed to stay out in front and Earnshaw and Lambert would fight it out all the way to the line, with Lambert finally getting past Earnshaw in the final legs. Pebody came in 4th, just keeping clear of Walton and the chasing pack.

Hand judged the 3rd start inch perfect. Pebody took a left-hand approach which paid off when he was able to squeeze in between Hand and Paul Undrell at the first mark. Undrell fell back and was overhauled by Deacon and Earnshaw. Lambert had a poor first leg but made some strong moves in the 3rd lap to reach third position. The gap between Hand and Pebody reduced but by the end Hand was well clear and Lambert was challenging Pebody closely. Earnshaw came in 4th and Deacon 5th. Further back the positions in all 3 races changed frequently a great day of competitive sailing was had by all.

The combined results had birthday boy Hand 1st, Lambert 2nd, Pebody 3rd, Walton 4th, Earnshaw 5th. Lambert was first Master, Serena Stewardson first lady in her new boat and Graeme Sennitt was first Veteran.

The next event in the TT series is the Sea Championship, which takes place next weekend at Exe Sailing Club, 20th and 21st May, with an Association training day on 19 May.