Push The Boat Out in Leamington Spa on Saturday 20 May 2017

Sailing at Mid Warwickshire Yacht Club © Martin Seaton

by Martin Seaton today at 4:55 pm

Mid Warwickshire Yacht club is a family friendly dinghy sailing club situated on the outskirts of Leamington Spa and caters for all levels of skills and experience. It does not matter if you are new to sailing, want to develop your skills or are returning to sailing, you will find a great welcome at MWYC.

We are holding an open day on Saturday 20 May 2017 between 11.00 am to 4.00pm. Come and visit us and try sailing with one of our members. Families are welcome. You will find us at Willes Meadow Reservoir, off Leam Terrace, Leamington Spa. Entry is between house no 145 and 147.

Check out our website at www.mwyc.org.uk, email us at or phone Richard on 07532 275563 for more information.

We look forward to meeting you!

More information about Push the Boat Out at www.rya.org.uk/go/PTBO