Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Marine 728x90

Pack it up, pack it in: Free Dry Bag and Top 6 pieces of Henri Lloyd kit

by Henri Lloyd today at 8:00 am 14 May 2017

Related Articles

Henri Lloyd's Glove Collection 2017
Exceptional durability, performance, grip and dexterity Glove design is a very specialist area and Henri Lloyd has developed their 2017 range focusing on ergonomics and the use of specialist fabric technology to deliver exceptional durability, performance, grip and dexterity. Posted on 10 May Henri Lloyd's new kit on the dock
Upgrade your gear and be ready for any adventure Upgrade your gear and be ready for any adventure that sails your way with Henri Lloyd's newest arrivals. Discover jackets, vest, hi-fits, footwear and accessories. Posted on 9 May Henri Lloyd announces new partnership
Sponsoring Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand, Henri Lloyd, are delighted to announce their partnership with the Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week. Posted on 4 May Henri Lloyd Breeze Holdall 2017
Technical performance alongside everyday features The Breeze concept is stunningly simple – when the weather dictates that you don't need traditional foul weather products but you need to stay dry and protected from the wind and spray – this is the answer. Posted on 20 Apr Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection 2.0
30% quicker drying and improved water beading New for 2017, the Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection is constructed from the latest in Elite fabric technology; ELITE//2.0 and is derived and evolved from the multi award winning Elite range. Posted on 11 Apr Henri Lloyd's Race to Bermuda Collection
Official technical clothing supplier to Land Rover BAR As official technical clothing supplier to Land Rover BAR, we've been pushing boundaries to create some of the best in class race gear, built with speed and performance in mind. Posted on 5 Apr The Kit You Need
This week's new arrivals at Henri Lloyd Editor's Pick: The Breeze Holdall - perfect for days out on the water our 50L holdall has bags of room for all your kit essentials. Posted on 4 Apr New Land Rover BAR Kit just in
Race to Bermuda merchandise collection The brand new Race to Bermuda merchandise collection has landed. Perfect for supporting Sir Ben Ainslie and his team Land Rover BAR during the 35th America's Cup, taking place this Summer in Bermuda. Posted on 26 Mar Henri Lloyd Cool Breeze Jacket
Introduced to the Breeze collection for 2017 The Henri Lloyd Breeze concept is stunningly simple – when the weather dictates that you don't need traditional foul weather gear but you need to stay dry and protected from the wind and spray – this is the answer. Posted on 22 Mar Nautical Inspired Basics at Henri Lloyd
Connected to the sea since 1963 Henri Lloyd's connection to the sea started with the first sailing jacket designed by Mr Henri back in 1963. Today Henri Lloyd's heritage runs through the collections, woven into a modern capsule of pieces. Posted on 18 Mar

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy