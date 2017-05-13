Please select your home edition
Single-Handed Open at Horning Sailing Club

by Holly Hancock today at 7:38 am 13 May 2017

Horning Sailing Club's annual Single-handed Open took place on Saturday 13th May, attracting 16 entrants in a variety of boats, sailing on the River Bure outside the Clubhouse.

With three races planned, the sailors were split into two fleets; Allcomers, which was mainly Splashes and Lasers, and Toppers.

With the first start seeing several boats recalled to the line, William Symonds sailing his Laser managed to pull away, and led for the whole race, although he was beaten on handicap by Ellie Edwards in her Splash. Third, fourth and fifth respectively were the Lasers of Edward Wildman, Anna Bunn and Charlotte Hammond, all recovering well from being over at the start. The first Topper race saw Tom Riches develop a clear lead, ahead of James Street and Ashley Williams, to take first place.

The second race saw Ellie take another win in her Splash, ahead of William in second place, and Roger Hannant in third, also sailing a Laser, and Tom also winning his second race in the Toppers, with Ashley second and Charlie Broadbent third. The final race was where the fun began, as the winds had really picked up to provide challenging sailing. A squall passing through halfway caused several capsizes and forced several retirements, with only six of the ten starters finishing.

Single-Handed Open at Horning Sailing Club - photo © Holly Hancock
Single-Handed Open at Horning Sailing Club - photo © Holly Hancock

It became a battle of experience vs. youth in the Allcomers fleets, with close racing, particularly between twins Edward and Thomas Wildman and Roger Hannant. Eventually it was Edward who took line honours, with Roger second and Thomas third. In the Topper fleet it was Charlie who finished first, ahead of Tom in second and James third.

At the end of racing, the overall prizes were awarded.

Overall Results: (top three)

Lasers/Splashes
1) Ellie Edwards – Splash 2040
2) Edward Wildman – Laser Custard Cream
3) William Symonds – Laser Buster

Toppers
1) Tom Riches – Crazy Days
2) James Street – Topper 4.2
3) Ashley Williams – Topper 30449

Single-Handed Open at Horning Sailing Club - photo © Holly Hancock
Single-Handed Open at Horning Sailing Club - photo © Holly Hancock
