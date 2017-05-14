Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May

Top Ten May Offers at TridentUK... whilst stocks last!

by TridentUK today at 5:00 pm 14 May 2017


snap up a bargain

TOP TEN MAY OFFERS
*whilst stocks last
Cobra HH500 Floating Handheld
Marine VHF w/ Bluetooth
Inc FREE Delivery*

rrp £170.00
SALE PRICE
£136.00		 Gill Pro Gloves Long
Finger

rrp £39.00
SALE PRICE
£29.95
Plastic Padding Gelcoat Filler
180ml Tin
rrp £14.75
SALE PRICE
£11.80		 Waveline 120-220cm
Telescopic Boat Hook
rrp £22.00
SALE PRICE
£15.40		 Barton Dinghy Mast
Support for towing
rrp £68.15
SALE PRICE
£54.52
Crewsaver Cirrus Drysuit
Free Polarsuit & 40L Dry Bag
Inc FREE Delivery*

rrp £400.00
SALE PRICE
£300.00		 International Original Gloss
Varnish 2.5l

rrp £53.35
SALE PRICE
£48.00
IYE Super Shute 60 Bailer

rrp £52.30
SALE PRICE
£42.50		 TridentUK Wet/ Dry Holdall
Inc FREE Delivery*

rrp £60.00
SALE PRICE
£50.00		 RYA Weather Forecast G5 Book

rrp £7.49
SALE PRICE
£5.62
Shop by some of our most popular brands > >
Don't keep this to yourself! forward it to a friend
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email or call 0191 490 1736

Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Time it to perfection!
Up to 15% Off & Free Delivery* on watches at TridentUK Up to 15% Off & Free Delivery* on watches at TridentUK. Posted on 8 May Have the Winning Edge
Free Graduation Stickers with every TridentUK order Give yourself the winning edge with free Graduation Stickers with every order until 11.55pm, while stocks last! Posted on 28 Apr Looking for a new holdall for your kit?
TridentUK have 'Bags of Choice'! TridentUK have 'Bags of Choice' with holdalls by Crewsaver, Gill, Gul, Ronstan as well as their own-brand wet/dry holdall. Posted on 22 Apr Safety First at TridentUK
Your check list for safety on the water Your check list for safety on the water: TridentUK stock a range of VHF Radios, safety knives, air horns, paddles, anchors, buoys, prop guards, outboard lanyards, engine locks and repair kits. Posted on 14 Apr Spring into action with TridentUK
FREE Next Day Delivery!* There is still plenty of time to get your self ready for an Easter Weekend of Sailing. Posted on 9 Apr Styles, Brands and Prices to suit everyone
See the wetsuit range at TridentUK Wetsuits from Gill, TridentUK, Typhoon, Gil and Crewsaver at TridentUK with savings of up to 40%! Posted on 1 Apr Trolley Prices are going up!
Still time to grab the 2016 prices at TridentUK There is still time to grab TridentUK trollies at the 2016 price... Make sure you order before Saturday April 1st as they are are holding the current prices until then! Posted on 30 Mar Beat the Price Increase at TridentUK
Trolley prices going up on 1st April From April the 1st due to increased material and manufacturing costs TridentUK have unfortunately been forced to increase our trolley prices. Posted on 25 Mar New Sailing Kit for You at TridentUK
A great range for all budgets TridentUK have a great range of Sailing Clothing for all budgets, sizes and designs and lots with special prices and Free Delivery to UK Mainland. Posted on 19 Mar TridentUK's 12 Top Sellers this Winter
The most popular products based on sales The most popular products based on sales at TridentUK - The Yacht and Dinghy Shop on the web. Posted on 10 Mar

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy