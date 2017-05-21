Please select your home edition
Windward-Leeward / RS400 Open at Yorkshire Dales on 21st May

by Philip Whitehead today at 3:57 pm 21 May 2017
Windward Leeward Open at at Yorkshire Dales © Paul Hargreaves

Last call for next weekend's first of two Windward-Leeward Open events at Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club. There is always a good contingent of 200s, 400s and other asymmetrics. All classes are welcome. First start is at 11.30.

There will be two short races before lunch and hopefully another three afterwards, depending on weather. The galley team will as usual be providing their superb meal deal and entry fees will run on our 'donation' system. If you haven't been to Yorkshire Dales yet, come and enjoy the scenery, under floor heating, superb viewing from the clubroom and great value home cooked food by our Grimwith Galley team.

See you there.

More information is available at www.yorkshiredales.sc

