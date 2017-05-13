Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Crewsaver Inshore Flare Package
Crewsaver Inshore Flare Package
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ TV Series - Episode 2, Qingdao, China

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 8:42 pm 13 May 2017
Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 2 day 4 © Aitor Alclade Colomer / Lloyd Images

Over four thrilling days in China's Olympic sailing city, seven international teams of the world's best sailors fought tooth-and-nail to become the champion of Act 2, Qingdao "Mazarin" Cup.

Living up to its reputation, Qingdao delivered everything from flat calms to huge gusts, and it was Swiss team Alinghi who came out on top.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Team Tilt on the ascent
Realteam leaps ahead day 3 at GC32 Riva Cup After yesterday's three way near-tie at the top, the GC32 Riva Cup has a stand-out leader going into its final day. Posted today at 8:03 pm Three boats within a point of the lead
After tricky day at GC32 Riva Cup The 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got off to an exceptional start today with four races completed, one round of the new ANONIMO Speed Challenge and a leaderboard with the top three boats separated by one point. Posted on 12 May Lake Garda 'Tranquillo'
On day 1 of the GC32 Riva Cup In stark contrast to the last few days when Lake Garda has delivered the brisk, flat water conditions for which it is famous, the opening races of the GC32 Racing Tour's Riva Cup had to be put on hold due to a lack of wind. Posted on 12 May Youth teams at the GC32 Riva Cup
One of the biggest unknowns among the 11 teams One of the biggest unknowns among the 11 teams competing this week at the GC32 Riva Cup will be the three with youth crews, all aged 18-24. Posted on 8 May Teams from four continents
On 2017 GC32 Racing Tour Four continents will be represented among the 11 foiling one design catamarans teams competing on Lake Garda at next week's GC32 Riva Cup, the opening event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 6 May Foiling behind a foiler!
Tom Buggy wakeboards behind a GC32 catamaran Zhik, the Official Clothing Partner to the Extreme Sailing Series™ put their stamp on the recent Qingdao Act with a not for the feint hearted stunt, involving Tom Buggy being towed behind a foiling GC32 whilst he was foiling on a wakeboard. Posted on 5 May Extreme Sailing Series Act 2, Qingdao overall
Alinghi reign supreme, Land Rover BAR Academy second Swiss sailing team Alinghi were crowned Kings of Qingdao for a second year running as they swept to glory in the second Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™. Posted on 1 May Extreme Sailing Series Act 2, Qingdao day 3
Young guns firing on tricky penultimate day Extreme Sailing Series™ young guns Land Rover BAR Academy stole the show on the penultimate day of Act 2 in Qingdao, China, jumping from last place to second with a masterclass of consistency. Posted on 30 Apr Owner-driver contest heats up
On the GC32 Racing Tour in 2017 Of the 10+ teams set to take part in this year's GC32 Racing Tour, three teams - a cosmopolitan mix from the USA, Japan and Monaco - will fight it out for the 2017 Owner-Driver Championship. Posted on 30 Apr Extreme Sailing Series Act 2, Qingdao day 1
From calm to classic in a matter of minutes Qingdao went from calm to classic in a matter of minutes today as Act 2 of the Extreme Sailing Series™ got off to an exciting start. Posted on 28 Apr

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy