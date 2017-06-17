Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Rigsense - 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Breeze Cap
Henri Lloyd Breeze Cap
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Everything in place for the 2017 Rolex Giraglia Cup

by Yacht Club Italiano today at 11:14 am 9-17 June 2017
Giraglia Rolex Cup © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi

The Giraglia Rolex Cup, which celebrates its 65th edition in 2017, will soon get underway. The event, sponsored by Rolex and organised by the Yacht Club Italiano and the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez with support from the Yacht Club de France, the Yacht Club Sanremo and the Cercle Nautique et Touristique du Lacydon will be held from June 9th to 17th.

The Giraglia Rolex Cup will begin with races from Sanremo and Marseille to Saint-Tropez on June 9th, followed by three days of inshore competition in the bay of Saint-Tropez from June 11th to 13th. This before embarking on the famous 243nm race from Saint-Tropez to Genoa via the Giraglia rock, Corsica. Boats participating in the Giraglia, the Med's most famous bluewater race, will leave Saint-Tropez on June 14th and arrive in Genoa at the Yacht Club Italiano's clubhouse in Porticciolo Duca degli Abruzzi. The awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, June 17th.

The Giraglia Rolex Cup is truly a classic event. As legend has it, the race was created on an evening in December 1952 when Beppe Croce, President of Yacht Club Italiano, René Levainville, President of Yacht Club de France, and Franco Gavagnin were enjoying a long dinner in a Parisian bistro. They envisioned the race from Saint-Tropez to Genoa as a challenge between yachts that could also be seen as a challenge between Italy and France that would favour relations after the Second World War.

For the first edition of the Giraglia Cup in 1953 there were twenty-two boats at the start. The number of participants grew steadily and in 1997 the event changed its name with the arrival of an important sponsor to become the Giraglia Rolex Cup. In 1998 lo Yacht Club de France began organizing three days of races in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez before passing this part of the event on to the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez in 2002.

Today, the Giraglia Rolex Cup has exceeded its founder's expectations to become a must-do event that attracts hundreds of crews, both amateur and professional, and all kinds of yachts from all around the world. Serious competition on the water is followed by serious fun in the evening, thanks to the title sponsor. The YCI's sponsor BMW will be on hand to offer courtesy cars to participants in the event. There are already well over 180 boats registered for the 2017 edition and the roster shows registration numbers from all over Europe, Russia, the United States, New Zealand and even Hong Kong.

Yachts wishing to compete in this Mediterranean classic can register at www.yachtclubitaliano.it/it/regate/tutte-le-regate/giraglia-rolex-cup

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Rolex Capri Sailing Week overall
Stars and Farrs The final day of racing dawned cool and clear after the previous evening's glittering Rolex Dinner held at Capri's famous Quisisana Hotel with guests like Gaddo della Gherardesca, live music by Serena Autieri and a fireworks display. Posted on 13 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 3
Mylius Cup racing underway Yachts participating in the Mylius Cup got their first day of racing today while the yachts racing in the Campionato Nazionale del Tirreno ha now finished four rounds of races. Posted on 12 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 2
Stiff breezes gusting up to 30 knots Stiff breezes at 20 knots with gusts at up to 30 and choppy seas kept the AP up until noon today at the Rolex Capri Sailing Week. The fleet participating in the Mylius Cup fleet preferred not to do the coastal race planned for today. Posted on 12 May Rolex Capri Sailing Week day 1
Farr 40 class start proceedings The Farr 40 Class stars at the Rolex Capri Sailing Week, sponsored by Rolex and organised by the Yacht Club Italiano, the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia, the Circolo Canottieri Aniene and Capri's own Yacht Club Capri. Posted on 10 May ORC Sportsboat Europeans
Championship open for registration The Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) and the Yacht Club Auda are pleased to announce that Registration is open now for the 2017 ORC Sportboat European Championship to be held over 7-13 August in Riga, Latvia. Posted on 29 Apr Sperry Charleston Race Week overall
New champions crowned after a tricky finale Charleston is known for its reliable spring sea breeze, but the Holy City's coast outdid itself this year during the 22nd edition of Sperry Charleston Race Week. Posted on 24 Apr Sperry Charleston Race Week day 2
Wild day with big wind and big waves For a second straight day, Charleston Harbor and the open ocean just offshore provided near-perfect conditions for over 200 competing teams at Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017. Posted on 23 Apr Sperry Charleston Race Week day 1
A tale of two mornings for more than 200 boats It was a tale of two mornings for the more than 200 boats taking to the water today for the opening day of 2017 Sperry Charleston Race Week. Posted on 22 Apr Competitors and sponsors alike psyched
For Sperry Charleston Race Week Sperry Charleston Race Week 2017 will start Friday morning, and everyone – from competitors, to VIPS and sponsors to fans and locals – is pumped that there's a perfect spring forecast for the 22nd edition. Posted on 21 Apr Rebellious new-build takes on experienced warhorse
At the 2017 Superyacht Cup We're excited to announce that Vitters' very latest all-carbon launch, the 34m Ribelle, will be making tracks for the SYC finish line this year. This budding racer is the second Vitters built superyacht which hails from the Malcolm McKeon drawing board. Posted on 9 Apr

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy