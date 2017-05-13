Phaedo^3 attempting to break the Transpacific World Speed Sailing Record

by Rachel Fallon-Langdon today at 7:17 am

Pulling out in the fog from the Long Beach dock in California this morning was Lloyd Thornburg and his crew aboard Phaedo^3 headed towards the official start point of the WSSRC Transpacific Record.

After waiting for several hours for the wind to fill in at Port Fermin, the boat took off at 21:40:15 (UTC) towards its final destination of Diamond Head in Hawaii. A huge thank you to the patience and time given to the team by Tom Munzig and Tom Trujillo the official time keepers, and representatives of the WSSRC.

The previous record was set by "Lending Club 2" back in July 2015 with a time of 3 days 18 hours & 9 seconds.

On board for the record attempt is: Lloyd Thornburg, Brian Thompson, Justin Slattery, David Swete, Peter Cumming, Fletcher Kennedy & Henry Bomby

You can follow them on the tracker at my.yb.tl/Phaedo3/2262