Artemis Youth Racing slide to early lead at Gothenburg Match Cup

Gothenburg Match Cup day 1 © WMRT Gothenburg Match Cup day 1 © WMRT

by Ben Blake today at 6:32 am

At only their second World Match Racing Tour event, Artemis Youth Racing skippered by Rasmus Rosengren sneak out ahead on top of the leaderboard at the end of day one. In hot pursuit of the Swedes is the neighbouring rival ART Sailing from Denmark. All teams were fierce on the water today as they hunt the top two places for qualification to Match Cup Sweden.

Clearly happy with the team's performance, Artemis Youth Racing skipper Rasmus Rosengren commented, "Great performance from the team. We sailed the boat well around the course and couldn't be happier with the result so far."

In the middle of the leaderboard a tight battle has emerged with just one point separating four teams who hope to make the semifinals. Cape Crow Vikings could be the dark horse of this group with two races left to sail in Round Robin 1 meaning they are the only team with the chance to challenge Artemis Youth Racing for the top spot ending this Round Robin.

In a post racing debrief it was clear that Mirsky Racing Team are here for business. After building from a shaky first race, mainsheet trimmer Cameron Seagreen is ready for more, commenting "If we keep improving at this rate it will definitely be another great day tomorrow." Skipper Torvar Mirsky summed up the conditions of the day describing the wind as "Difficult to read being off shore and it was hard to tell which way the next phase was going to be but as the day went on we were able to read it better."

At the bottom of the leaderboard, AARHUS Innovator skippered by Denmark's Jonas Warrer is still looking for their first win. The team are fast in the boat after an intense training period with both CFA Sports and Sailing Team NL last month but are not able to turn boat speed into race wins. Tomorrow the team will hope to come back with a clear mind set and wipe the slate clean. At Match Cup Australia in March this team looked to have potential by going the distance against Tour Card holder Chris Steele to be knocked out 3-2. They must find this rhythm again in order to improve their score going forward in the competition.

Round Robin 1 will conclude tomorrow morning before the teams get a second chance in Round Robin 2. Sunday will see knockout rounds with the top four moving forward to the semifinals. The top two finishers will progress to WMRT Match Cup Sweden to be hosted in July on the Swedish island of Marstrand.

Results after Day 1:

1 Rasmus Rosengren - Artemis Youth Racing, 5pts

2 Joachim Aschenbrenner – ART Sailing, 5pts

3 Patrik Sturesson – Cape Crow Vikings, 4pts

4 Torvar Mirsky – Mirsky Racing Team, 4pts

5 Måns Holmberg – CFA Sports, 3pts

6 Kim Kling – Caprice Match Racing Team, 3pts

7 Anna Östling – Team Anna, 0pts

8 Jonas Warrer – AARHUS Innovator, -0.5pts



For detailed results, video and photos visit wmrt.com