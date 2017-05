The Inshore Lite jacket is a fully waterproof and breathable outer layer , which when combined with a mid layer, will keep you dry, warm and cosy.

T ypically British weather requires functional layers that will ensure you are ready for anything .

Whether the preference is for a Drysuit or Wetsuit, Gill's Junior range has everything to get them kitted out to help them perform at their best on the water.

The weather can be very changeable so choosing the right gear is important.

With successful olympians such as Ben Ainslie and Saskia Clarke both starting off in the Optimist class, it's an important event for our young sailors to take part in, and it's one that Gill, with Volvo, are proud to support and sponsor.

The 2017 Volvo Gill Optimist Inland Championships takes place at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire this weekend, and it's where you can see the sailing stars of the future!

Related Articles

Munster Optimist Championships this weekend

142 young helms set for Kinsale Yacht Club The Davy Munster Optimist Championships are being hosted by Kinsale Yacht Club this weekend, 13/14 May. With a confirmed entry of 142 boats across the 3 fleets it is looking like a busy weekend both on and off the water.

Top of the Gulf Regatta overall

Seconds determine overall winners It was proclaimed the "best day of the regatta" by many as the steady breeze on the final day delivered some of the closest racing yet on the keelboat and multihulls course.

Thailand Optimist National Championship

At the 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta Thailand's premier youth sailing event, the Thailand Optimist National Championships, came to a close after three days of racing and conditions-wise, a bit of everything – storm, thunder, lightening, rain and fickle, shifty breeze.

South East Zone triumphant

At RYA Eric Twiname Championships The South East Zone were victorious at the 2017 RYA 31st Eric Twiname Championships (6-7 May). Having last reigned triumphant in 2014, the South East Zone were crowned overall Eric Twiname Champions as well as winners of the Eric Twiname Dinghy Trophy.

Top of the Gulf Regatta day 3

A testing day for in Thailand It was a testing day for all on the third day of the Top of the Gulf Regatta as fickle and shifty winds played havoc with race schedules and results. Following AP on all courses, the series got underway in a light building breeze.

RYA Eric Twiname Championships day 1

Off to a flying start at Rutland Water Over 270 young sailors enjoyed 10-15 knots of breeze across six junior classes on day one of the 2017 RYA Eric Twiname Championships today (Saturday 6 May).

Top of the Gulf Regatta day 2

Gulf of Thailand delivers the goods All settings were back to normal on Day 2 of the Top of the Gulf Regatta as blue skies returned to greet the sailors, the storm clouds of yesterday were nothing more than a memory.

Gill upgrading warehouse systems

Save 15% off your order until Tuesday 9th May We wanted to let you know that there might be a delay on orders being despatched this weekend due to an upgrade to our warehouse systems.

Top of the Gulf Regatta day 1

Australian and Thai sailors take early leads The 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta got off to a breezy start with an early morning storm clearing in time for the first race and leaving behind 16 knots of breeze.