Rolex Capri Sailing Week - Day 3

Rolex Capri Sailing Week © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi Rolex Capri Sailing Week © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi

by Yacht Club Italiano today at 9:15 pm

Yachts participating in the Mylius Cup got their first day of racing today while the yachts racing in the Campionato Nazionale del Tirreno ha now finished four rounds of races. Today the Farr 40s did three races and it's in this fleet that you'll find the most interesting story behind this event: a challenge between a father and his daughter.

Twenty-four year-old Claudia Rossi has only been sailing for four years, but she is already leaving her mark. "My father (Alberto Rossi owner of Enfant Terrible who is also racing in the Rolex Capri Sailing Week) has always loved sailing, but that was a deterrent for me for years. I really only began to get interested when I was twenty." Claudia started sailing aboard her father's Farr 40 and first competed on an Este 24. Last year she was the J/70 European Champion, surprising a 91-boat fleet and even herself. "The Rolex Capri Sailing Week is the first time I've helmed a boat this big and in today's conditions I was a little scared. I asked the tactician to stay close by me and give me support." Something was going right because Claudia helmed Pazza Idea to first and second place finishes today, after finishing third in all three of yesterday's races. How does it feel to be at the head of a crew of 10 men, all of whom are considerably older than she is? "I like to have clear ideas and to be in control, so to me it feels natural to be at the helm. I want to thank Pazza Idea's owner Pier Luigi Bresciani for believing in me and for giving me this chance to sail in the Farr 40 Regatta." And how does it feel to finish ahead of Dad's boat, Enfant Terrible? "Sensazione bellissima," Claudia says with a laugh.

Agnes Lill is from Tallinn in Estonia and has sailed ever since she was young. She was the Junior World Champion in the 470 Class in 2005 and was in Australia for the 2008 Olympic qualifications when she broke her knee. "I knew that my career as a competitive sailor was over, but I wanted to stay in this environment so I looked for alternatives. Estonia is a small country, so anyone who's involved in sailing in any official way tends to play several roles. In other countries there's more distinction: people who are Umpires and mark layers only do those jobs, in Estonia we do a bit of everything. I have trained as a judge and for other roles, but usually am timekeeper like I am here at the Rolex Capri Sailing Week." Agnes is an ophthalmologist so she is "always measuring," in her own words: here the measuring tool of her trade is a pink digital stopwatch. "I'm practically always the only woman working in an official role at a sailing event and it makes me laugh sometimes to see people's faces when they ask for the timekeeper and I say it's me. I guess they're looking for a grumpy old man," she says with a smile. "The start of a race can be a tense moment and I have to keep my eye on more than just the stopwatch." And how do you communicate above all the shouts and noise? "Oh, I just scream," she says with a smile.

Dora Vitalba is a familiar presence aboard the Jury Boat in races in southern Italy and she sees her life on the water as a continuous process of learning. She is an accountant from Aversa in Caserta who learned to sail twenty years ago at the Circolo Nautico Arcobaleno in Torre Annunziata. "Learning to sail was more a question of learning more about the sea, an element that you can never know enough about," she says. "I found people who shared by way of thinking, my love for challenge. But I wanted to learn about all aspects of the sport so in 2009 I took my first course to become a Judge. I'm now certified on a National level." Dora especially likes working at windsurfing events like the World Championship at Torbole, Lago di Garda. "The Rolex Capri Sailing Week is the second Rolex event where I have worked and they are always a cut above the rest. I see my role as being one of guaranteeing balance and fairness to make sure that things stay fun."

This evening Rolex is having its fabulous owner's dinner at the Hotel Quisisana and in the Piazzetta Yacht Club Italiano's sponsor BMW has one of their stunning740 iL models on display.

The Yacht Club Italiano wishes fair winds to all participants in the Rolex Capri Sailing Week.

Founded in Genoa in 1879, the Yacht Club Italiano is the oldest yacht club in the Med. With its main clubhouse in Porticciolo Duca degli Abruzzi in Genoa, YCI has always had the primary objectives of spreading yachting culture and organising regattas. The Rolex Capri Sailing Week, the Giraglia Rolex Cup and the Rolex MBA's Conference & Regatta are just a few of the international regattas that the YCI organises.

Visit www.RolexCapriSailingWeek.com for more details on the regatta.