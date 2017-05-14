2017 Melges 20 World League at Club Nautico Scarlino - Day 1

by International Melges 20 Class Association

Sadly, there was just not enough wind to get any races underway at the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino.

Thirty-three excited teams packed the docks this morning in anticipation of the start with smiles all around. With an originally scheduled 13:30 warning signal, the AP flag was displayed around mid-afternoon. Shortly thereafter, racing was called for the day.

The fleet hopes to get things going regardless on Saturday with a scheduled first warning of 11:00 (Italy).

