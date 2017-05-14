2017 Melges 20 World League at Club Nautico Scarlino - Day 1
by International Melges 20 Class Association today at 9:09 pm
12-14 May 2017
Sadly, there was just not enough wind to get any races underway at the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino.
Thirty-three excited teams packed the docks this morning in anticipation of the start with smiles all around. With an originally scheduled 13:30 warning signal, the AP flag was displayed around mid-afternoon. Shortly thereafter, racing was called for the day.
The fleet hopes to get things going regardless on Saturday with a scheduled first warning of 11:00 (Italy).
The Melges 20 World League European Division is supported by Helly Hansen, Garmin Marine, Toremar, Lavazza and Barracuda Communication.
Media and Racing Coverage
As with other Melges 20 events around the world, racing updates will be posted online at the Official Melges 20 Facebook Page. Be sure to also follow the fleet on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Tune in for the latest racing information, results, video interviews and photos at melges20.com.
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!