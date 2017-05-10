Please select your home edition
Wednesday XOD Series at Royal Lymington Yacht Club - Race 3

by John Olliff-Cooper today at 6:43 pm 10 May 2017
Lymington XOD Wednesday Series © Lymington XOD Class

17 XODs appeared on a gloriously sunny Wednesday afternoon with a cool easterly breeze and and strong ebb tide. Our race team lead by John Trundle set an excellent windward leeward course.

With the start line critical, a couple of boats were just a little too early, including the town's Mayor Barry Dunning with his Crumpet X176. Also over but soon to make a great recovery, was X5 Chris Torrens with David Bedford on board.

A huge tacking battle to mark J (Sowley boom) ensued, with crews getting keener and keener to cheat the tide. Several boats had to leap over the side to push their boats off the treacherous mud, including early leaders X72 Nick and Roy Froud with Sarah Richards, and the team from Madcap.

By the windward mark a welcome visitor, James Meaning in X66 lead from Stuart Jardine's Lone Star. After an epic battle came an exciting finish, with Lone Star just ahead of X66, and X140 Lucrecia with Ado Jardine just holding off X48 - XL Rory Paton, for 3rd.

Full Lymington XOD Series Results can be found here.

