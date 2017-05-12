First Shots of THINNAIR and Latest Solo and 29er news

Lennon Racewear is part of Lennon Performance Products Ltd registered in England with the number 7641784.

Offer ends June 1st 2017 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount or voucher!

Ahead of the Solo Nationals, for which Lennon Racewear are a sponsor, Guy Mayger

Youth sailors Nick Devereux and Sarah Jarman on their recent 29er success at Youth Nationals We caught up with Nick post event.

Thinnair hull #1 was first shown at the RYA dinghy show in early March - since then we have been destruction testing the hull and compiling the list of modifications for the boat we will take to the Moth Worlds later this year.

Related Articles

Enterprise and Solos at Minima

Firkin Trophy and Thames Valley Series racing A northerly is a rare pleasure at Minima, sitting as the club does on a north-south reach of the Thames at Kingston, plagued by the prevailing south-westerlies.

Solos at West Riding

Heavy cloud over Wintersett Reservoir A fleet of 19 Solos gathered at West Riding Sailing Club for the second event of the northern series. Whilst other parts of the country were bathed in sunshine, heavy cloud hung over Wintersett Reservoir.

Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 3

'Round the creeks' course to make best use of high water Grey skies and a fading north easterly breeze greeted the 28 boats lining up for race 3 of the Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series. The Race Officer set a 'round the creeks' course to make best use of high water.

Magic Marine Nation's Cup overall

An exciting finale in Medemblik All was set for an exciting finale to the Magic Marine Nation's Cup, hosted by the Royal Hollandia Yacht Club. The athletes stood onshore, stretching and triggering slow and fast twitch fibres for the day's racing.

Magic Marine Nation's Cup day 2

Racing heats up, the temperature doesn't The fleet awoke to a brisk Easterly breeze with no sign of an increase in temperature. Tourism to this area has certainly flourished but there is no 'Med' in Medemblik this morning.

Magic Marine Nation's Cup day 1

A day of ups and downs on the steep chop of the IJsselmeer I sit here in the confines of my hotel room, the dulcet tones from the Bee Gees tribute band still ringing in my ears. The sneaky Dutch bar team having lulled us into a sense of security not dissimilar to a clubhouse in the lee of Everest.

Magic Marine Nation's Cup 2017 starts today

Sailors arrive in force at the wonderful venue of Medemblik National Solos have arrived in force to the wonderful location of Medemblik. This venue is the Dutch version of the UK National Sailing Academy at Weymouth and consequently oozes class and professionalism.

Moth Inlands at Grafham Water

A hopeful fleet of adreno geeks A hopeful fleet of adreno geeks assembled at Grafham despite the light wind forecast from as far as Cornwall and Abersoch in the West, a few from the South Coast and a relatively easy one to get to for those in the South East.

Solo Spring Championship at Oxford

63 boats race on Farmoor Reservoir Oxford Sailing Club welcomed 63 National Solos to Farmoor Reservoir on Saturday 29th April to contest the Spring Championship.