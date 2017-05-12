Please select your home edition
First Shots of THINNAIR and Latest Solo and 29er news

by Mike Lennon, Lennon Racewear today at 5:30 pm 12 May 2017
Lennon THINNAIR Moth © Proaction Creative / Angus Peel

Lennon Sails THINNAIR moth

First Shots of THINNAIR Moth

Thinnair hull #1 was first shown at the RYA dinghy show in early March - since then we have been
destruction testing the hull and compiling the list of modifications for the boat
we will take to the Moth Worlds later this year.

See Gallery

Lennon Sails 29er news

Latest 29er News

Youth sailors Nick Devereux and Sarah Jarman on their recent 29er success at Youth Nationals
We caught up with Nick post event.

Read More

Lennon Sails Solo news

Latest Solo News

Ahead of the Solo Nationals, for which Lennon Racewear are a sponsor, Guy Mayger

Read More

Spring Sale Still On

Get your summer season kick started with a whopping offer from Lennon!

Thermalite DrySystem Long John Spring Summer Top
Superlight 1.5mm Long John

£169.00

£115.00

inc free shipping.

 		Thermalite 1.5mm Top

£125.00

£79.00

inc free shipping.

Offer ends June 1st 2017 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount or voucher!

BUY NOW

BUY NOW

