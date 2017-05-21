Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Raymarine T210 Multifunctional Wireless Maxi Display
Raymarine T210 Multifunctional Wireless Maxi Display

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

New Multihull Sportboat Class for Vice Admiral's Cup

by James Boyd today at 4:11 pm 19-21 May 2017
The Diam24od fleet will be in action at the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup © Stan Thuret

Having helped rejuvenate the Tour de France à la Voile in 2015, Diam 24 One Design will make its debut on the Solent over 19-21st May at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's Vice Admiral's Cup.

The 7.25m by 5.62m one design is from the drawing board of VPLP, who has penned many top offshore multihulls such as the MOD70 and all recent Jules Verne Trophy record holders. Significantly the Diam24od is the first multihull class to be invited to compete in the Vice Admiral's Cup, the annual one design/level rating regatta, celebrating its 12th birthday this year.

Five Diam24ods from the UK are entered in the Vice Admiral's Cup, plus another two coming from the boat's builder in France, where the boat has struck a chord with fleet numbers in the Tour de France, rapidly swelling. Now the boat is taking hold in the UK, the present embryonic fleet mostly sailing out of Hamble Point Marina. "They can do around 25 knots, maybe a little more in flat water," says UK importer, Paul Wakelin of Fluid Boat Services, explaining their appeal.

Among the Diam24ods entered in the Vice Admiral's Cup is Team Maverick SSR, campaigned by Piers Hugh Smith, bowman on the Infiniti 46, Maverick. This summer he will be leading the first British team in the Tour de France à la Voile for at least a decade, with his boat sailing with the RORC as its nominated club.

Team Maverick SSR is a youth team, meaning that their oldest sailor is 27. Smith, who is currently at university in Portsmouth, and his crew are either students or have recently graduated.

While the Diam24od held their first regatta in the UK at Poole Week last year, the RORC's Vice Admiral's Cup will be their first official outing on the Solent. "This will be our first formal race having been sailing the boat for just under a year," says Smith.

Diam 24od Team Maverick will compete in the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup - photo © Team Maverick
Diam 24od Team Maverick will compete in the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup - photo © Team Maverick

Peter Morton with his wife, Louise, originally created the Vice Admiral's Cup for one design and level rating classes or tightly grouped handicap classes, or as he puts it: "To fill a gap that the Admiral's Cup left behind. With the handicap classes, we wanted to try and narrow it right down so there was more boat-on-boat racing."

Classes are invited to complete at the Vice Admiral's Cup and over the years they have moved with the times, the Diam24od being the event's very latest class.

Both Mortons are competing once again this year. The event was supposed to have marked the debut for Peter's brand new Carkeek 40 Mk3, Girls on Film, in the FAST 40+ class. However the boat's arrival has been delayed, so for the Vice Admiral's Cup, Morton has chartered Andrew Pearce's Ker 40+, Magnum 4. "It's the first scoring event in the FAST40+. Fortunately points are attributed to owners and teams rather than individual boats, so we can carry the points over," he explains. The boat is likely to be remained Girls on Magnum for the event while also providing Morton with the opportunity to see how the other half live on a Ker (rather than Carkeek) design.

FAST40+ Class President, Robert Greenhalgh is expecting 10 FAST40+s at the Vice Admiral's Cup. As to the form boats, Morton can never be discounted, while the boat Greenhalgh sails on, Sir Keith Mills' Ker 40+ Invictus, won the RORC Easter Challenge and Morton's 2016 boat, now Bas de Voogd's Hitchhiker, won the FAST40+ Spring Regatta.

Sir Keith Mills' Ker 40 Invictus will go into the Vice Admiral's Cup on top form - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Sir Keith Mills' Ker 40 Invictus will go into the Vice Admiral's Cup on top form - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

"It looks like it will be a competitive fleet," says Greenhalgh. "There are plenty of boats and they're all trying hard. This year you could easily get a tenth in a race, because every boat is so good."

Louise Morton will once again be campaigning in the Quarter Ton class. While her Bullit is the defending Coutts Quarter Ton Cup champion, Louise has not had it her own way so far this year with Sam Laidlaw's Aguila winning both the RORC Easter Challenge and the Warsash Spring Series. "They are putting a lot of time and effort into it - they are always out there sailing," Louise observes. However she is confident of the prospects of her all-female team that includes Paralympic medallist Helena Lucas and Women's Match Racing World Champion Lucy Macgregor.

Sam Laidlaw's Aguila will compete in the Quarter Ton Class at the Vice Admiral's Cup - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Sam Laidlaw's Aguila will compete in the Quarter Ton Class at the Vice Admiral's Cup - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

At least ten Quarter Tonners are expected to compete at the Vice Admiral's Cup, including Aguila and Bullit plus a couple of new additions to the fleet. As to the event which they conceived, Louise says: "We were very proud of it and we like to keep an eye on it!"

Other classes competing at the Vice Admiral's Cup are the HP30, the J/109 and J/111, the Impala and SB20.

Further information athttp://www.rorc.org/

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RORC De Guingand Bowl Race preview
Fourth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship The Royal Ocean Racing Club's offshore racing season continues this weekend with the 4th race of the RORC Season's Points Championship. Posted on 9 May Hamble River Bottle Pursuit
Relief from the cut and thrust of fleet racing With the Early Bird Series finished and the A Series not planned for another week, the Bottle Pursuit gives some relief from the cut and thrust of fleet racing when everyone starts together. Posted on 5 May New Director of Rating for IRC
Dr. Jason Smithwick appointed The Lymington (UK) based Rating Office, headquarters of the world's most popular rating system IRC, is to be managed by Dr Jason Smithwick. Posted on 3 May Pintia retains Cervantes Trophy
European offshore racing season underway The European season of offshore racing with the Royal Ocean Racing Club started with 100 yachts competing for the Cervantes Trophy race organised in association with the UNCL and the destination yacht club Société des Regates du Havre. Posted on 1 May FAST40+ Spring Regatta overall
Too much wind on the second day Hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, the wind gods blew too hard on the second day resulting in racing abandoned for the last day, meaning that the results from the first day of racing stood for the regatta. Posted on 30 Apr Hamble River Early Bird Wednesday Series 5
Conditions were more biblical than political The current "interesting" political scene has coincided with a number of the current Early Bird Wednesdays this year. Posted on 30 Apr FAST40+ Spring Regatta day 1
Hitchhiker comes out fighting Just a few weeks ago, Bas de Voogd's Hitchhiker was blown off its cradle and they were not sure if they would even make their debut in the class at the FAST40+ Spring Regatta, but it was the opposition that was blown away in the first two races. Posted on 29 Apr GFG Looking Ahead to Summer Season
Supporting the J80 Worlds, J Cup, Cowes Week & SB20 Worlds The marine branding experts have confirmed their involvement in several sailing events this summer, many of which will take place in close proximity to the company on the south coast of England. Posted on 28 Apr Mighty Maxis to Gutsy Two Handed Warriors
RORC Season's Points Championship Over 500 yachts are taking part in the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship. Over 5000 sailors from all over the world will race in the biggest offshore sailing competition in the world. Posted on 26 Apr Giant international gathering
For the Rolex Fastnet Race August's Rolex Fastnet Race remains on track for a record-sized fleet. Currently 390 boats are entered: 338 competing for the main IRC handicap prize; the remainder racing in the Class40, IMOCA 60, Volvo Ocean 65 and Multihull grand prix classes. Posted on 26 Apr

Upcoming Events

Rutland SC Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland National Championships for Hurricane 5.9 SX
Rutland SC- 13 May to 14 May Grafham Water SC Optimist Inland Championships for Optimist
Grafham Water SC- 13 May to 14 May Chichester YC 2000 Millennium Series open meeting for 2000
Chichester YC- 13 May to 14 May Chew Valley Lake SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championship for Flying Fifteen
Chew Valley Lake SC- 13 May to 14 May Frampton on Severn SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Frampton on Severn SC- 13 May Hayling Island SC RS Tera Southern Championship for RS Tera
Hayling Island SC- 13 May to 14 May Ripon SC Open to everyone Open Day for Open to everyone
Ripon SC- 13 May Bristol Corinthian YC Laser and Solo Single-handed Open Meeting for Laser and Solo
Bristol Corinthian YC- 13 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 14 May Hollingworth Lake SC Scorpion Open Meeting for Scorpion
Hollingworth Lake SC- 14 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy