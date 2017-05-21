Try sailing now with RYA Push the Boat Out
by RYA today at 2:50 pm
13-21 May 2017
RYA Push the Boat Out © RYA
With nearly 400 venues taking part this year PTBO looks to get even more people out on the water, experiencing the joy of sailing and there is bound to be an event local to you.
www.rya.org.uk/ptbo
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!