Fleet set in Caen for the start of the Normandy Channel Race

by Denis van den Brink today at 7:48 am 11-21 May 2017
Normandy Channel Race 2016 © Jean-Marie Liot

Since Wednesday, some 20 Class40s have been neatly tied to the dock, Quai Vendeuvre, Bassin Saint-Pierre in Caen. 40 skippers have been good humouredly going about their final preparations under the watchful, indeed fascinated gaze of the children from the surrounding schools, who have come along to discover what offshore racing is all about.

Over the coming hours, four other monohulls will flesh out what is another exceptional fleet, both in terms of quantity and quality. Among the 10 nationalities represented, there are a plethora of candidates keen to succeed Talès II, last year's winning Spanish entry, with a number of French crews vying to curb the rise of the strong international crews. Through its highly demanding course, its looped circuit along the English Channel and the Irish Sea and the similar skill sets of its contenders, the Normandy Channel Race has really established itself over the first 7 editions, each more hotly contended than the last. It comes as no surprise then that every offshore racer has their sights on the big prize in Caen.

Just two minutes and 48 seconds separated the 2016 winner Talès II, skippered by the Spanish duo of Pablo Santurde - Fidel Turienzo, and runner-up Imerys (Phil Sharp - Sam Manuard); a symbol of just how fierce the competition is in this Normandy Channel Race. An action-packed race, the Norman classic is highly coveted and once again there are a number of sailors who have got themselves into a position to fulfil their potential this year. Perhaps we should begin with the leaders of the 2016 edition, Pablo Santurde and runner-up Phil Sharp, who have joined forces this year aboard the Mach 40 Imerys, the former in a bid to retain the top spot, the latter to succeed in his quest for the Norman Grail.

"Just days away from the start, we have but one wish," explains Manfred Ramspacher, event organiser. "To rediscover the close-contact battle enjoyed by last year's main protagonists." Despite what are often tough weather conditions, the racing is always full-on and each year the Normandy Channel Race crowns some truly stellar sailors, who unsurprisingly top the leader boards of other offshore classes too, including Thomas Ruyant (2009 winner), Yannick Bestaven and Tanguy De Lamotte."

After a day devoted to school children, the race village will open its doors to the public at 11:00am local time tomorrow. With a wealth of entertainment on offer on shore, as well as on the waters of the Bassin Saint-Pierre, the public is invited to an autograph signing session with the skippers on the podium bus at 16:00pm. The official crew presentation is scheduled for Saturday at 16:00pm.

