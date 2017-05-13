Please select your home edition
Push the Boat Out at Fishers Green this Saturday

by Godfrey Clark today at 3:41 pm 13 May 2017
Push the Boat Out at Fishers Green © Godfrey Clark

Fishers Green Sailing Club on the Essex/Herts border are very excited to be hosting an RYA Push the Boat Out session this Saturday May 13th from 10am until 4pm.

Saskia Clark, the Rio Olympic Gold Medallist sailor in the 470 class, will be dropping in too!

The Club will have are variety of dinghies of different sizes to suit everyone, plus motor boats and a cruiser on hand to tempt all those arriving onto the water and giving a taste of the brilliant fun you can have on our large and picturesque lake.

We just ask you ideally to register your interest before-hand to help everyone - telephone 01992 892505 for the clubhouse or see:www.fishersgreensc.org.uk/index.php/ptbo for more information and to register beforehand.

Wetsuits and life jackets can be provided.

