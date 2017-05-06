Please select your home edition
Fox's Marine & Country Great Eastern RS200 Open at Alton Water

by Mark Smith today at 3:21 pm 6 May 2017

A small but enthusiastic fleet of 8 boats showed up at Alton Water on Sunday 6th May, to be rewarded with beautiful warm sunshine and 10-15kts NE wind, for a very enjoyable four races.

Stephen Videlo and Maddie Harris, winners of every race at the previous open in Waldringfield, were keen to continue their run, while future superstar Harry George was making some bold claims about the speed advantages of a black kite; the mind games were on!

Race 1 was led from start to finish by the defending series champions David Jessop and Sophie Mear, with Chay Taylor and Niamh Davies keeping them honest in second. In race two, the same two boats were at the front again, plus Robin Parson and Kim Ford came to play; but there was confusion at the finish due to the Fevas' course being shortened, causing the leaders to finish a lap early. Chay and Niamh lost out dearly, while David and Sophie were quicker to spot their mistake and sailed to a comfortable win.

The course was re-laid for race three: unfortunately, the wind moved in the opposite direction to the windward mark, resulting in a somewhat lopsided course. An apologetic race officer sensibly cut the race short to avoid a procession, squared the course and gave the fleet a longer final race.

With four bullets, David and Sophie won the event, with a rapidly improving Chay and Niamh in second and Robin and Kim third. The next Eastern series events are back-to-back at neighbouring clubs, Burnham and Royal Corinthian on the 15-16th July.

Overall Results:

PosHelmCrewSail NoClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1David JessopSophiw Mear1347GRAFHAM WATER SC‑11113
2Chay TaylorNiamh Davies985BURNHAM SC2‑5248
3Robin ParsonsKim Ford1477WALDRINGFIELD SC‑53328
4Ben AlexanderLiz Alexander1142DEBEN YC32‑6510
5James GeorgeHarry George994BURGHFIELD SC‑444311
6Ian VideloAlyson Videlo1155WALDRINGFIELD SC6‑75718
7Richard TaylorJoe Tribe1152BURNHAM SC7‑87620
8Mark HodgeBecky Hodge1149WALDRINGFIELD SC‑868822
