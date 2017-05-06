Fox's Marine & Country Great Eastern RS200 Open at Alton Water

by Mark Smith today at 3:21 pm

A small but enthusiastic fleet of 8 boats showed up at Alton Water on Sunday 6th May, to be rewarded with beautiful warm sunshine and 10-15kts NE wind, for a very enjoyable four races.

Stephen Videlo and Maddie Harris, winners of every race at the previous open in Waldringfield, were keen to continue their run, while future superstar Harry George was making some bold claims about the speed advantages of a black kite; the mind games were on!

Race 1 was led from start to finish by the defending series champions David Jessop and Sophie Mear, with Chay Taylor and Niamh Davies keeping them honest in second. In race two, the same two boats were at the front again, plus Robin Parson and Kim Ford came to play; but there was confusion at the finish due to the Fevas' course being shortened, causing the leaders to finish a lap early. Chay and Niamh lost out dearly, while David and Sophie were quicker to spot their mistake and sailed to a comfortable win.

The course was re-laid for race three: unfortunately, the wind moved in the opposite direction to the windward mark, resulting in a somewhat lopsided course. An apologetic race officer sensibly cut the race short to avoid a procession, squared the course and gave the fleet a longer final race.

With four bullets, David and Sophie won the event, with a rapidly improving Chay and Niamh in second and Robin and Kim third. The next Eastern series events are back-to-back at neighbouring clubs, Burnham and Royal Corinthian on the 15-16th July.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Crew Sail No Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1 David Jessop Sophiw Mear 1347 GRAFHAM WATER SC ‑1 1 1 1 3 2 Chay Taylor Niamh Davies 985 BURNHAM SC 2 ‑5 2 4 8 3 Robin Parsons Kim Ford 1477 WALDRINGFIELD SC ‑5 3 3 2 8 4 Ben Alexander Liz Alexander 1142 DEBEN YC 3 2 ‑6 5 10 5 James George Harry George 994 BURGHFIELD SC ‑4 4 4 3 11 6 Ian Videlo Alyson Videlo 1155 WALDRINGFIELD SC 6 ‑7 5 7 18 7 Richard Taylor Joe Tribe 1152 BURNHAM SC 7 ‑8 7 6 20 8 Mark Hodge Becky Hodge 1149 WALDRINGFIELD SC ‑8 6 8 8 22