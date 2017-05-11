How Does a Catamaran Clinic Help You?

Please select your home edition
11 May 2017
Dear Friends,

Since 2010 catamaran clinics have been a regular feature in Vassiliki, and once again we are kicking off our season with our intensive training weeks which offer top class race coaching to the club enthusiast.

Open to anyone with at least a season's racing experience, Wildwind’s manager and resident expert Joe Bennett will guide you through all aspects of setting up your boat, tuning it properly for a regatta and sailing it as fast as possible on every point of sail – everything to help the average club racer step up a gear.

We have limited spaces left on our catamaran training weeks on the 14 & 21 May. Call our office now to secure your space.

If you can’t make it out to Wildwind on these particular weeks, don’t worry, our team of seriously experienced staff are ready to help you out at any time of the year.

PS – Our normal weeks also operate during these periods – don't be put off if you are not yet an expert!

