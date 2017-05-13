Rolex Capri Sailing Week - Day 1

Farr 40 start at Rolex Capri Sailing Week © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi Farr 40 start at Rolex Capri Sailing Week © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi

by Yacht Club Italiano on 10 May

The Farr 40 Class stars at the Rolex Capri Sailing Week, sponsored by Rolex and organised by the Yacht Club Italiano, the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia, the Circolo Canottieri Aniene and Capri's own Yacht Club Capri.

Farr 40 owners enjoy racing in one of the world's most international and competitive One-Design Classes. In fact, the boats racing in Capri are from Italy, Germany, the Unites States and the Ukraine. The Yacht Club Italiano's regatta team, Luigi Monaco, Ruggero Cappelli and Massimo Accinelli set up a windward/leeward course between Punta Campanella and Capri where the breeze was constant and the water free from commercial traffic. Southerly breezes at 10 to 15 knots and calm seas made for perfect conditions for the Farr fleet.

The American team aboard Flash Gordon won the first race ahead of the Germans aboard StruntJe Light and the Italians aboard Pazza Idea. The second race was swept by Italian teams: Enfant Terrible first followed by MP30+10 and Pazza Idea. The day's final race saw StruntJe Light first ahead of Enfant Terrible and Pazza Idea. Struntje Light, with her owner Wolfgand Schaefer at the helm and Tommaso Chieffi tactician is currently in first place, but the scoreboard shows the top four boats with just one point's difference between them, so stay tuned.

Tomorrow the Farr 40 fleet will be joined by others racing in the Campionato Nazionale del Tirreno and the Mylius Cup.

This evening Yacht Club Capri will welcome owners and crew at an aperitivo in the beautiful Giardini di Augusto after the mayor of Capri salutes participants in Capri's Town Hall. Near the town hall, in the Piazzetta Yacht Club Italiano's sponsor BMW has one of their stunning740 iL models on display. BMW will also be offering transfer services to and from the Molo Beverello ferry landing and Napoli's airport and train station on May 13th and14th. For more information please contact BMW at +39 335 431544 or +39 347 3434565.

The Yacht Club Italiano wishes fair winds to all participants in the Rolex Capri Sailing Week. Founded in Genoa in 1879, the Yacht Club Italiano is the oldest yacht club in the Med. With its main clubhouse in Porticciolo Duca degli Abruzzi in Genoa, YCI has always had the primary objectives of spreading yachting culture and organising regattas. The Rolex Capri Sailing Week, the Giraglia Rolex Cup and the Rolex MBA's Conference & Regatta are just a few of the international regattas that the YCI organises. The Coppa Carlo Negri, the Trofeo SIAD Bombola d'oro and the Millevele are all events that characterise the YCI's present and show the way towards its future, a future of fun and friendly sportsmanship on the water.

The Yacht Club Italiano thanks its sponsors Rolex and BMW for their support.

Visit www.RolexCapriSailingWeek.com for more details on the regatta.